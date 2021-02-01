Panos Kozanian, Former Cisco Engineering and Operations Executive, Joins Five9 as New EVP Cloud Operations

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), an industry-leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced the appointment of Panos Kozanian, a recognized engineering leader with a proven track record in enterprise SaaS as the company’s new EVP of Cloud Operations.

“Panos joins Five9 at an exciting time in the company’s journey as we continue to grow our markets internationally and continue our expansion into large enterprises,” said Rowan Trollope, CEO, Five9. “He brings almost two decades of global enterprise SaaS experience, and has a proven track record of scaling and leading high performing engineering teams, all of which will help fuel our company trajectory as we continue to affirm our leadership in the cloud contact center space.”

Kozanian joins Five9 from Cisco, where he led a worldwide team responsible for the productivity, reliability and operational efficiency of the Webex platform. In his role, he oversaw the scaling of Webex to four times its pre-pandemic usage - helping enable business continuity for 85 percent of all Fortune 500 companies.

Kozanian will report directly to Trollope and will be tasked with leading the Five9 cloud operations team. Scott Welch, who is the current Executive Vice President of Cloud Operations, will transition into a new role as EVP, Telco Services & GM EMEA. This move supports the company’s continued investment and commitment to the European market. Welch will continue to report to Trollope.

“As an engineering leader, I was attracted to Five9 as their native cloud offer is mission critical for enterprises – bringing people and technology together to help deliver value and power the next generation of customer engagement,” stated Kozanian. “The opportunity to build upon the existing developments that the Five9 team have already made in their operations and bring additional cloud capabilities, scale and efficiency is exciting.”

About Five9

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the intelligent contact center space, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers and facilitating more than six billion customer engagements annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center is reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable; designed to create exceptional, personalized customer experiences.

