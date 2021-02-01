ISG Expands Neuralify Digital Enablement Platform to Support Automation Anywhere A2019 and UiPath

“UiPath and Automation Anywhere are two of the most widely used automation software providers in the market today,” said John Mone, partner, ISG Automation, and co-founder of Neuralify, which was acquired by ISG in July 2020. “Expanding our digital learning platform and code quality analyzer to support the latest versions of these popular platforms will allow more citizen developers to get up to speed quickly in developing RPA bots and scaling automation across the enterprise. And that means accelerating the return on their company’s automation investment.”

ISG Automation, the pure-play intelligent automation business of Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has extended the capabilities of its Neuralify Digital Enablement Platform to support users of Automation Anywhere A2019 and UiPath Studio software, ISG announced today.

The ISG digital learning platform and automated code quality analyzer facilitate faster robotic process automation (RPA) adoption across the enterprise, with the industry’s only independent, applied learning platform designed for continuous remote learning and increased developer productivity. Clients, on average, achieve a 270 percent increase in output and a 43 percent reduction in build costs, with higher quality and less rework.

The code quality analyzer reviews automation code for adherence to best practices, consistent application of internal coding standards and risk/security considerations, and reduces the hours required for reviewing code by an average of 80 percent.

“We have worked closely with Automation Anywhere since 2017 to add value to users of AA v11. With the addition of A2019 and UiPath, we can now power new teams of citizen developers and reach a significant new audience,” Mone said. “This expansion of our enablement offerings is part of a complete, end-to-end ISG Automation solution that supports every step of the automation journey, from enablement through platform migration and production support.”

The addition of A2019 and UiPath Studio are the first of many planned additions to the ISG Digital Enablement Platform, to keep pace with the rapidly expanding automation software market, Mone said.

ISG Automation partners with the world’s leading automation software companies to bring the benefits of business process automation to ISG clients. ISG Automation services help clients with everything from software selection to building their bot workforce to leveraging the technology to transform and improve business outcomes.

ISG Automation is a pure-play intelligent automation unit of ISG with a full portfolio of services, including automation assessments and strategy, proof-of-concept deployments, implementation and integration of software bots, establishment of centers of excellence to scale automation, as well as training and managed services. For more about ISG Automation, visit this webpage.

