CBB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Additionally, CBB reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $9.9 million or $0.96 per diluted share, a decrease of 25.6% from the $13.3 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, of net income for 2019.

CBB Bancorp, Inc. ("CBB" or the "Company') (OTCQX: CBBI), the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank (the "Bank"), announced today net income for fourth quarter 2020 of $3.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, an increase of 28.6% compared to $2.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the prior quarter and in the same period last year.

Overall Results

Net income for fourth quarter 2020 was positively impacted by the reversal of the SBA valuation allowance of $894 thousand. The return on average assets for fourth quarter 2020 was 1.07% compared to 0.85% for third quarter 2020 and 0.97% for fourth quarter 2019. The return on average equity for fourth quarter 2020 was 9.32% compared to 7.43% for third quarter 2020 and 7.66% for fourth quarter 2019. The net interest margin for fourth quarter 2020 was 3.48% compared to 3.20% for third quarter 2020 and 3.77% for fourth quarter 2019. The efficiency ratio for fourth quarter 2020 was 55.12% compared to 58.77% for third quarter 2020 and 64.05% for fourth quarter 2019.

Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for fourth quarter 2020 was $11.8 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 10.6%, from third quarter 2020, and an increase of $1.0 million, or 9.7%, from fourth quarter 2019. The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by our ability to continue to aggressively lower deposit rates and wholesale borrowing costs while strategically shifting our deposit mix to lower-cost core deposits. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net interest income was $42.8 million, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 3.5% over the corresponding period in 2019.

Net Interest Margin

Our net interest margin for fourth quarter 2020 was 3.48% compared to 3.20% for third quarter 2020 and 3.77% for fourth quarter 2019. The increase in net interest margin was due to the lower repricing of our time deposits, which will continue as these deposits reach their maturities. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net interest margin was 3.41% compared to 3.94% for the corresponding period in 2019. Our cost of funds improved for fourth quarter 2020 to 0.60% from 0.85% for third quarter 2020 and 1.79% for fourth quarter 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the cost of funds was 1.04% compared to 1.85% for the corresponding period in 2019.

Joanne Kim, President and CEO commented, “During this challenging year, we have focused on increasing core deposits and reducing our cost of funds which resulted in an improvement in our net interest margin. We will continue to focus on improving our net interest margin during 2021.”

Provision for Loan Losses:

The provision for loan losses for fourth quarter 2020 was $1.6 million, compared to $1.6 million for third quarter 2020 and $700 thousand for fourth quarter 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, provision for loan losses was $5.5 million compared to $1.3 million for the corresponding period in 2019. Approximately $1.6 million of the fourth quarter provision was driven by an increase in qualitative factors due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic. Due to COVID-19, we are monitoring more data sources for early signs of distress within the portfolio such as deposit balances, overdrafts, line of credit usage and guarantors’ credit history. We have segmented the loan portfolio several ways and examined risk exposure based on quantitative and qualitative information. We are actively communicating with borrowers and key depositors to understand and assess the health of their business, as well as the pandemic’s effects on their customers and suppliers. In addition, we are engaging with borrowers more frequently to understand individual challenges and are obtaining data more frequently from borrowers, such as updated financial statements. See Table 10 for additional details and trends. For additional information, go to www.cbb-bank.com under tab “About Us” and select “Investors Relations” to see 4Q 2020 Overview and COVID-19 update presentation.

Noninterest Income:

Noninterest income for fourth quarter 2020 was $3.4 million compared to $3.0 million for third quarter 2020 and $2.3 million for fourth quarter 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, noninterest income was $9.6 million compared to $9.8 million for the corresponding period in 2019. The increase in noninterest income in fourth quarter 2020 was due to the reversal of the SBA valuation allowance of $894 thousand. In assessing our servicing assets, we reviewed the value of SBA servicing assets and various model inputs, including the discount rate, prepayment speeds and other market conditions, such as the decreases in the prime rate and the premiums earned on SBA loan sales.

Noninterest Expense:

Noninterest expense for fourth quarter 2020 was $8.4 million compared to $8.0 million for third quarter 2020 and $8.4 million for fourth quarter 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, noninterest expense was $32.9 million compared to $34.1 million for the corresponding period in 2019. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $529 thousand compared to the prior quarter. The increase was partially due to higher commissions and bonuses as a result of higher loan originations.

Income Taxes:

The Company’s effective tax rate for fourth quarter 2020 was 29.0% compared to 27.9% for third quarter 2020 and 28.5% for fourth quarter 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the effective tax rate was 29.8% compared to 29.0% for the corresponding period in 2019.

Balance Sheet:

Investment Securities:

Investment securities were $85.9 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $2.9 million from September 30, 2020 and $8.7 million from December 31, 2019. The decreases were due to principal paydowns. There were no portfolio additions in the fourth quarter.

Loans Receivable:

Loans receivable (including loans held for sale) at December 31, 2020 was $1.10 billion, an increase of $37.1 million, or 3.5%, from September 30, 2020, and an increase of $167.0 million, or 17.9% from December 31, 2019.

We provided loan payment deferments to our commercial borrowers under the CARES Act. The first round of three months of loan deferments as of June 30, 2020 totaled $280.0 million or 25.0% of the total loan portfolio. The majority of these loans have resumed payments during the third and fourth quarter. There were 17 loans that were still on loan deferments as of December 31, 2020 which totaled $56.6 million or 5.1% of the total loan portfolio. We anticipate there may be additional loan deferments. SBA loans originated during the period beginning September 28, 2020 to January 31, 2021 will not be able to receive six months of payments from SBA. However, loans originated beginning February 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021 will qualify for six months of payments and the monthly amount cannot exceed $9 thousand. Our weighted average loan-to-value ratio of Commercial Real Estate loans was 72.5% at December 31, 2020. Excluding SBA loans, our weighted average loan-to-value of CRE loans was 56.1%. For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com under tab “About Us” and select “Investors Relations” to see 4Q 2020 Overview and COVID-19 update presentation.

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP):

PPP loans totaled $86.1 million at December 31, 2020. Net unearned fees as of December 31, 2020 was $1.8 million and is being accreted to income based on the two-year contractual maturity. The SBA approved $6.2 million in PPP loan forgiveness applications processed in the fourth quarter 2020. SBA will continue to support the PPP and we believe it is likely many customers will apply for additional PPP funds as the Bank is actively taking applications at this time.

Allowance for Loan Losses and Asset Quality:

The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2020 was $14.4 million, or 1.38% of portfolio loans, compared to $13.6 million, or 1.35% of portfolio loans, at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans of $86.1 million, which are government guaranteed, the allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2020 was 1.51% compared to 1.48% at September 30, 2020. Non-performing loans as of December 31, 2020 were $2.4 million, down from $4.1 million at September 30, 2020. Loans with payment deferments are considered performing loans in accordance with the regulatory guidance. Our coverage ratio of allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets continues to exceed 300%. For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com under tab “About Us” and select “Investors Relations” to see 4Q 2020 Overview and COVID-19 update presentation.

SBA Loans Held for Sale:

SBA loans held for sale at December 31, 2020 were $59.1 million, compared to $53.8 million at September 30, 2020 and $28.8 million at December 31, 2019. We continue to assess SBA loan sale premiums and plan to sell loans when it is advantageous to do so. During the quarter, the demand for SBA loans by the secondary market improved, resulting in a higher volume of SBA loan sales during the second half of the year as well as loan sale premiums. See comments under “Noninterest Income”, and the Table 7 for additional SBA loan origination and sale data.

Deposits:

Deposits were $1.10 billion at December 31, 2020, down $2.3 million from September 30, 2020 and up $125.8 million from December 31, 2019. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (DDAs) decreased $28.1 million or 7.7% from September 30, 2020 and increased $125.7 million or 60.0% from December 31, 2019. DDAs were 30.5% of total deposits at December 31, 2020 compared to 33.0% at September 30, 2020 and 21.5% at December 31, 2019. NOW and MMDA increased $30.6 million or 13.3% from September 30, 2020 and increased $142.9 million or 121.7% from December 31, 2019. Time deposits increased $5.2 million or 1.2% from September 30, 2020 and decreased $127.4 million or 22.0% from December 31, 2019. Our time deposits at September 30, 2020 were $451.9 million or 41.1% of total deposits, compared to $446.7 million or 40.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2020 and down from $579.3 million or 59.5% of total deposits at December 31, 2019. As noted before, we have been and will continue to focus on increasing demand deposits and reducing our cost of funds.

Borrowings:

Borrowings at December 31, 2020 consisted of $95.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLB-SF) advances and $10.0 million of Pacific Coast Bankers’ Bank (PCBB) borrowings, compared to $70 million of FHLB- SF advances at September 30, 2020.

Additionally, at December 31, 2020, we repaid approximately $58.7 million of PPP loans from the FRB PPP Liquidity Facility. The borrowing rate for the facility was 0.35%.

Capital:

Stockholders’ equity was $160.0 million at December 31, 2020, representing an increase of $3.9 million, or 2.5%, over stockholders’ equity of $156.1 million at September 30, 2020. Book value per share at December 31, 2020 was $15.61 compared with $15.23 at September 30, 2020, an increase of $0.38 per share or 2.5%.

All of our regulatory capital ratios increased at December 31, 2020 from their levels at September 30, 2020 and continue to exceed the minimum levels required to be considered “Well Capitalized” as defined for bank regulatory purposes and in compliance with the fully phased-in Basel III requirements, which went into effect on January 1, 2019, as shown on Table 11 in this press release. Importantly, our Common Equity Tier 1 risked-based capital at December 31, 2020 was 15.01% at the Company level and 14.97% at the Bank level.

About CBB Bancorp, Inc.:

CBB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, a full-service commercial bank which specializes in small-to medium-sized businesses and does business as “CBB Bank.” The Bank has eight full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California, and Dallas County in Texas; two SBA regional offices in Los Angeles and Dallas Counties; and five loan production offices in Texas, Georgia, Colorado and Washington.

For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com under tab “About Us” and select “Investors Relations” to see 4Q 2020 Overview and COVID-19 update presentation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management’s experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guaranties of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company’s control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect our results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions may occur; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Company and the Bank; significant increases in loan losses may occur; the possibility that changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and of other widespread outbreaks of disease or pandemics, together with related impacts on general economic conditions, including adverse impacts on our customers’ ability to make timely payments on their loans from us, reduced fee income due to reduced loan origination activity, reductions in or absence of gains on loan sales due to uncertainty in the loan sale market, and increased operating expense due to required changes in how we conduct our business may adversely affect us; conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive to implement or accommodate than the Company anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; or litigation or matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any future events or circumstances, except to the extent required by law.

Schedules and Financial Data: All tables and data to follow

STATEMENT OF INCOME AND PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHT (Unaudited) - Table 1 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December, 31 September 30, $ % December, 31 $ % December, 31 December, 31 $ % 2020 2020 Change Change 2019 Change Change 2020 2019 Change Change Interest income $ 13,613 $ 13,212 $ 401 3.0 % $ 15,254 $ (1,641 ) (10.8 %) $ 54,504 $ 63,022 $ (8,518 ) (13.5 %) Interest expense 1,830 2,558 (728 ) (28.5 %) 4,517 (2,687 ) (59.5 %) 11,711 18,656 (6,945 ) (37.2 %) Net interest income 11,783 10,654 1,129 10.6 % 10,737 1,046 9.7 % 42,793 44,366 (1,573 ) (3.5 %) Provision for loan losses 1,600 1,600 - - 700 900 128.6 % 5,500 1,300 4,200 323.1 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,183 9,054 1,129 12.5 % 10,037 146 1.5 % 37,293 43,066 (5,773 ) (13.4 %) Gain on sale of loans 1,484 1,662 (178 ) (10.7 %) 1,481 3 0.2 % 4,594 6,153 (1,559 ) (25.3 %) Gain (loss) on sale of OREO - - - - - - - 3 (14 ) 17 121.4 % SBA servicing fee income, net 701 948 (247 ) (26.1 %) 413 288 69.7 % 2,759 1,751 1,008 57.6 % Recovery on impaired servicing assets 894 - 894 100.0 % - 894 100.0 % 894 - 894 100.0 % Service charges and other income 364 385 (21 ) (5.5 %) 416 (52 ) (12.5 %) 1,396 1,955 (559 ) (28.6 %) Noninterest income 3,443 2,995 448 15.0 % 2,310 1,133 49.0 % 9,646 9,845 (199 ) (2.0 %) Salaries and employee benefits 5,477 4,948 529 10.7 % 5,355 122 2.3 % 20,744 21,052 (308 ) (1.5 %) Occupancy and equipment 936 938 (2 ) (0.2 %) 978 (42 ) (4.3 %) 3,763 3,510 253 7.2 % Marketing expense 133 265 (132 ) (49.8 %) 119 14 11.8 % 1,249 1,155 94 8.1 % Professional expense 478 503 (25 ) (5.0 %) 417 61 14.6 % 1,916 2,320 (404 ) (17.4 %) Other expenses 1,369 1,367 2 0.1 % 1,487 (118 ) (7.9 %) 5,184 6,081 (897 ) (14.8 %) Noninterest expense 8,393 8,021 372 4.6 % 8,356 37 0.4 % 32,856 34,118 (1,262 ) (3.7 %) Income before income tax expense 5,233 4,028 1,205 29.9 % 3,991 1,242 31.1 % 14,083 18,793 (4,710 ) (25.1 %) Income tax expense 1,519 1,125 394 35.0 % 1,137 382 33.6 % 4,202 5,449 (1,247 ) (22.9 %) Net income $ 3,714 $ 2,903 $ 811 27.9 % $ 2,854 $ 860 30.1 % $ 9,881 $ 13,344 $ (3,463 ) (26.0 %) Effective tax rate 29.0 % 27.9 % 1.1 % 3.9 % 28.5 % 0.5 % 1.9 % 29.8 % 29.0 % 0.8 % 2.9 % Outstanding number of shares 10,247,292 10,247,292 - - 10,197,380 49,912 0.5 % 10,247,292 10,197,380 49,912 0.5 % Weighted average shares for basic EPS 10,247,292 10,244,037 3,255 0.0 % 10,188,700 58,592 0.6 % 10,238,237 10,139,648 98,589 1.0 % Weighted average shares for diluted EPS 10,285,410 10,273,148 12,262 0.1 % 10,336,793 (51,383 ) (0.5 %) 10,291,209 10,335,831 (44,622 ) (0.4 %) Basic EPS $ 0.36 $ 0.28 $ 0.08 28.6 % $ 0.28 $ 0.08 28.6 % $ 0.97 $ 1.32 $ (0.35 ) (26.5 %) Diluted EPS $ 0.36 $ 0.28 $ 0.08 28.6 % $ 0.28 $ 0.08 28.6 % $ 0.96 $ 1.29 $ (0.33 ) (25.6 %) Return on average assets 1.07 % 0.85 % 0.22 % 25.9 % 0.97 % 0.10 % 10.3 % 0.77 % 1.15 % (0.38 %) (33.0 %) Return on average equity 9.32 % 7.43 % 1.89 % 25.4 % 7.66 % 1.66 % 21.7 % 6.41 % 9.45 % (3.04 %) (32.2 %) Efficiency ratio¹ 55.12 % 58.77 % (3.65 %) (6.2 %) 64.05 % (8.9 %) (13.9 %) 62.66 % 62.94 % (0.28 %) (0.4 %) Yield on interest-earning assets² 4.01 % 3.96 % 0.05 % 1.3 % 5.35 % (1.34 %) (25.1 %) 4.34 % 5.58 % (1.24 %) (22.2 %) Cost of funds 0.60 % 0.85 % (0.25 %) (29.4 %) 1.79 % (1.19 %) (66.5 %) 1.04 % 1.85 % (0.81 %) (43.8 %) Cost of funds exc. SBA PPP loan funding 0.62 % 0.89 % (0.27 %) (30.3 %) 1.09 % Net interest margin² 3.48 % 3.20 % 0.28 % 8.8 % 3.77 % (0.29 %) (7.7 %) 3.41 % 3.94 % (0.53 %) (13.5 %) Net interest margin exc. SBA PPP loans² 3.52 % 3.27 % 0.25 % 7.7 % 3.45 %

¹ Represents the ratio of noninterest expense less other real estate owned operations to the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and total noninterest income, less gains/(loss) on sale of securities, other-than-temporary impairment recovery/(loss) on investment securities and gain/(loss) from other real estate owned. ² Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate

BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) - Table 2 (Dollars in thousands) December, 31 September 30, $ % December, 31 $ % 2020 2020 Change Change 2019 Change Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 8,750 $ 8,030 $ 720 9.0 % $ 10,059 $ (1,309 ) (13.0 %) Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks 153,908 212,279 (58,371 ) (27.5 %) 93,259 60,649 65.0 % Investment securities¹ 85,914 88,784 (2,870 ) (3.2 %) 94,640 (8,726 ) (9.2 %) Loans held-for-sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 59,077 53,755 5,322 9.9 % 28,826 30,251 104.9 % Loans receivable 1,043,662 1,011,867 31,795 3.1 % 906,875 136,787 15.1 % Allowance for loan losses (14,366 ) (13,614 ) (752 ) (5.5 %) (10,596 ) (3,770 ) (35.6 %) Loans receivable, net 1,029,296 998,253 31,043 3.1 % 896,279 133,017 14.8 % OREO - - - - 362 (362 ) (100.0 %) Restricted stock investments 8,196 8,196 - - 8,194 2 0.0 % Servicing assets 9,873 9,043 830 9.2 % 9,697 176 1.8 % Other assets 20,233 21,064 (831 ) (3.9 %) 21,372 (1,139 ) (5.3 %) Total assets $ 1,375,247 $ 1,399,404 $ (24,157 ) (1.7 %) $ 1,162,688 $ 212,559 18.3 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing $ 335,219 $ 363,350 $ (28,131 ) (7.7 %) $ 209,484 $ 125,735 60.0 % Interest-bearing 763,906 738,040 25,866 3.5 % 763,822 84 0.0 % Total deposits 1,099,125 1,101,390 (2,265 ) (0.2 %) 973,306 125,819 12.9 % FHLB advances and other borrowing 105,000 128,671 (23,671 ) (18.4 %) 25,000 80,000 320.0 % Other liabilities 11,145 13,295 (2,150 ) (16.2 %) 16,298 (5,153 ) (31.6 %) Total liabilities 1,215,270 1,243,356 (28,086 ) (2.3 %) 1,014,604 200,666 19.8 % Stockholders' Equity 159,977 156,048 3,929 2.5 % 148,084 11,893 8.0 % TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,375,247 $ 1,399,404 $ (24,157 ) (1.7 %) $ 1,162,688 $ 212,559 18.3 % CAPITAL RATIOS Leverage ratio Company 11.56 % 11.76 % (0.20 %) (1.7 %) 12.59 % (1.03 %) (8.2 %) Bank 11.54 % 11.72 % (0.18 %) (1.54 %) 12.55 % (1.01 %) (8.0 %) Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company 15.01 % 15.24 % (0.23 %) (1.5 %) 14.95 % 0.06 % 0.4 % Bank 14.97 % 15.20 % (0.23 %) (1.5 %) 14.91 % 0.06 % 0.4 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company 15.01 % 15.24 % (0.23 %) (1.5 %) 14.95 % 0.06 % 0.4 % Bank 14.97 % 15.20 % (0.23 %) (1.5 %) 14.91 % 0.06 % 0.4 % Total risk-based capital ratio Company 16.26 % 16.50 % (0.24 %) (1.5 %) 16.11 % 0.15 % 0.9 % Bank 16.22 % 16.45 % (0.23 %) (1.4 %) 16.08 % 0.14 % 0.9 % Book value per share $ 15.61 $ 15.23 $ 0.38 2.5 % $ 14.52 $ 1.09 7.5 % Loan-to-Deposit (LTD) ratio 94.95 % 91.87 % 3.08 % 3.4 % 93.17 % 1.78 % 1.9 % Nonperforming assets 2,361 4,111 (1,750 ) (42.6 %) 8,392 $ (6,031 ) (71.9 %) Nonperforming assets as a % of loans receivable 0.23 % 0.41 % (0.18 %) (43.9 %) 0.89 % (0.66 %) (74.2 %) ALLL as a % of loans receivable 1.38 % 1.35 % 0.03 % 2.2 % 1.17 % 0.21 % 17.9 % ALLL as a % of loans receivable exc. SBA PPP loans 1.51 % 1.48 % 0.03 % 2.0 % ¹ Includes AFS and HTM

FIVE-QUARTER STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) - Table 3 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December, 31 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Interest income $ 13,613 $ 13,212 $ 13,206 $ 14,473 $ 15,254 Interest expense 1,830 2,558 3,342 3,981 4,517 Net interest income 11,783 10,654 9,864 10,492 10,737 Provision for loan losses 1,600 1,600 1,600 700 700 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,183 9,054 8,264 9,792 10,037 Gain on sale of loans 1,484 1,662 509 939 1,481 Gain (loss) on sale of OREO - - 9 (6 ) - SBA servicing fee income, net 701 948 738 372 413 Recovery on impaired servicing assets 894 - - - - Service charges and other income 364 385 251 396 416 Noninterest income 3,443 2,995 1,507 1,701 2,310 Salaries and employee benefits 5,477 4,948 4,617 5,702 5,355 Occupancy and equipment 936 938 943 946 978 Marketing expense 133 265 279 458 119 Professional expense 478 503 500 435 417 Other expenses 1,369 1,367 1,168 1,394 1,487 Noninterest expense 8,393 8,021 7,507 8,935 8,356 Income before income tax expense 5,233 4,028 2,264 2,558 3,991 Income tax expense 1,519 1,125 612 946 1,137 Net income $ 3,714 $ 2,903 $ 1,652 $ 1,612 $ 2,854 Effective tax rate 29.0 % 27.9 % 27.0 % 37.0 % 28.5 % Outstanding number of shares 10,247,292 10,247,292 10,237,310 10,237,310 10,197,380 Weighted average shares for basic EPS 10,247,292 10,244,037 10,237,310 10,224,146 10,188,700 Weighted average shares for diluted EPS 10,285,410 10,273,148 10,276,637 10,327,730 10,336,793 Basic EPS $ 0.36 $ 0.28 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.28 Diluted EPS $ 0.36 $ 0.28 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.28

QUARTERLY SALARIES BENEFIT METRICS (Unaudited) - Table 4 (Dollars in thousands) At or for the Three Months Ended December, 31 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Salaries and benefits $ 5,477 $ 4,948 $ 4,617 $ 5,702 $ 5,355 FTE at the end of period 183 179 191 194 190 Average FTE during the period 184 181 193 192 191 Salaries and benefits/average FTE¹ $ 118 $ 109 $ 96 $ 119 $ 111 Salaries and benefits/average assets¹ 1.58 % 1.45 % 1.44 % 2.03 % 1.83 % Noninterest expense/average assets¹ 2.42 % 2.34 % 2.35 % 3.19 % 2.85 % 1 Annualized

FIVE-QUARTER BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) - Table 5 (Dollars in thousands) December, 31 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 8,750 $ 8,030 $ 9,043 $ 7,804 $ 10,059 Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks 153,908 212,279 179,519 113,880 93,259 Investment securities¹ 85,914 88,784 91,091 91,863 94,640 Loans held-for-sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 59,077 53,755 32,264 29,989 28,826 Loans receivable 1,043,662 1,011,867 1,005,128 931,717 906,875 Allowance for loan losses (14,366 ) (13,614 ) (12,283 ) (11,034 ) (10,596 ) Loans receivable, net 1,029,296 998,253 992,845 920,683 896,279 OREO - - - 364 362 Restricted stock investments 8,196 8,196 8,196 8,194 8,194 Servicing assets 9,873 9,043 8,944 9,203 9,697 Other assets 20,233 21,064 21,383 20,144 21,372 Total assets $ 1,375,247 $ 1,399,404 $ 1,343,285 $ 1,202,124 $ 1,162,688 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing $ 335,219 $ 363,350 $ 295,003 $ 211,139 $ 209,484 Interest-bearing 763,906 738,040 732,647 739,285 763,822 Total deposits 1,099,125 1,101,390 1,027,650 950,424 973,306 FHLB advances 105,000 128,671 148,671 85,000 25,000 Other liabilities 11,145 13,295 14,208 16,895 16,298 Total liabilities 1,215,270 1,243,356 1,190,529 1,052,319 1,014,604 Stockholders' Equity 159,977 156,048 152,756 149,805 148,084 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,375,247 $ 1,399,404 $ 1,343,285 $ 1,202,124 $ 1,162,688 ¹ Includes AFS and HTM

FIVE-QUARTER LOANS RECEIVABLE COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 6 (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Construction $ 13,685 1.3 % $ 18,236 1.8 % $ 14,649 1.5 % $ 12,607 1.4 % $ 16,957 1.9 % Commercial real estate 820,355 78.6 % 779,062 77.0 % 769,563 76.6 % 768,539 82.5 % 746,969 82.4 % Commercial and industrial 205,883 19.7 % 211,298 20.9 % 215,362 21.4 % 143,117 15.4 % 135,412 14.9 % Consumer 2,439 0.2 % 2,751 0.3 % 5,646 0.6 % 5,056 0.5 % 5,184 0.6 % Gross loans 1,042,362 99.9 % 1,011,347 99.9 % 1,005,220 100.0 % 929,319 99.7 % 904,522 99.7 % Net deferred loan fees/costs 1,300 0.1 % 520 0.1 % (92 ) 0.0 % 2,398 0.3 % 2,353 0.3 % Loans receivable $ 1,043,662 100.0 % $ 1,011,867 100.0 % $ 1,005,128 100.0 % $ 931,717 100.0 % $ 906,875 100.0 % Loans held-for-sale $ 59,077 $ 53,755 $ 32,264 $ 29,989 $ 28,826 Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale $ 1,102,739 $ 1,065,622 $ 1,037,392 $ 961,706 $ 935,701

SBA LOAN PRODUCTIONS/SALES DATA (Unaudited) - Table 7 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 SBA loans held-for-sale at beginning of the quarter/year $ 53,755 $ 32,264 $ 29,988 $ 28,826 $ 42,132 $ 28,826 $ 45,665 SBA loans originated/transferred from/to held-for- investment during the quarter/year 26,837 46,731 12,497 20,479 19,146 106,544 103,277 SBA loans sold during the quarter/year (20,382 ) (24,866 ) (9,832 ) (18,530 ) (28,948 ) (73,610 ) (115,367 ) SBA loans principal payment, net of advance (1,133 ) (374 ) (389 ) (787 ) (3,504 ) (2,683 ) (4,749 ) SBA loans held-for-sale at end of the quarter/year $ 59,077 $ 53,755 $ 32,264 $ 29,988 $ 28,826 $ 59,077 $ 28,826 Gain on sale of SBA loans $ 1,484 $ 1,662 $ 509 $ 939 $ 1,481 $ 4,594 $ 6,153 Premium on sale (weighted average) 10.7 % 9.8 % 8.6 % 8.0 % 7.6 % 9.4 % 8.2 % SBA loan production $ 37,116 $ 59,957 $ 113,782 $ 31,794 $ 30,783 $ 242,648 $ 136,976

SBA SERVICING ASSETS AND SERVICING FEES (Unaudited) - Table 8 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 SBA servicing assets @ beginning of the quarter/year $ 9,043 $ 8,944 $ 9,203 $ 9,697 $ 9,953 $ 9,697 $ 10,541 Newly added SBA servicing assets from SBA loans sold 441 523 197 383 606 1,544 2,390 Regular quarterly/annual servicing assets amortization (392 ) (384 ) (383 ) (388 ) (402 ) (1,547 ) (1,590 ) SBA servicing assets amortized from SBA loans paid off/charged off (113 ) (40 ) (73 ) (489 ) (460 ) (715 ) (1,644 ) Subtotal before impairment 8,979 9,043 8,944 9,203 9,697 8,979 9,697 SBA servicing assets impairment 894 - - - - 894 - SBA servicing liability impairment - - - - - - - SBA servicing assets @ the end of the quarter/year $ 9,873 $ 9,043 $ 8,944 $ 9,203 $ 9,697 $ 9,873 $ 9,697

FIVE-QUARTER DEPOSIT COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 9 (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Noninterest-bearing demand $ 335,219 30.5 % $ 363,350 33.0 % $ 295,003 28.7 % $ 211,139 22.2 % $ 209,484 21.5 % NOW & MMDA 260,374 23.7 % 229,730 20.9 % 192,950 18.8 % 136,356 14.3 % 117,450 12.1 % Savings 51,659 4.7 % 61,631 5.6 % 68,244 6.6 % 64,659 6.8 % 67,060 6.9 % TCDs of $250K and under 232,192 21.1 % 230,230 20.9 % 241,718 23.5 % 273,624 28.8 % 328,058 33.7 % TCDs of $250K over 150,143 13.7 % 146,911 13.3 % 139,197 13.5 % 154,108 16.2 % 158,009 16.2 % Wholesale TCDs 69,538 6.3 % 69,538 6.3 % 90,538 8.8 % 110,538 11.6 % 93,245 9.6 % Total Deposits $ 1,099,125 100.0 % $ 1,101,390 100.0 % $ 1,027,650 100.0 % $ 950,424 100.0 % $ 973,306 100.0 % Recap: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 335,219 30.5 % $ 363,350 33.0 % $ 295,003 28.7 % $ 211,139 22.2 % $ 209,484 21.5 % NOW & MMDA 260,374 23.7 % 229,730 20.9 % 192,950 18.8 % 136,356 14.3 % 117,450 12.1 % Savings 51,659 4.7 % 61,631 5.6 % 68,244 6.6 % 64,659 6.8 % 67,060 6.9 % TCDs of $250K and under 232,192 21.1 % 230,230 20.9 % 241,718 23.5 % 273,624 28.8 % 328,058 33.7 % Core Deposits 879,444 80.0 % 884,941 80.3 % 797,915 77.6 % 685,778 72.2 % 722,052 74.2 % TCDs of $250K over 150,143 13.7 % 146,911 13.3 % 139,197 13.5 % 154,108 16.2 % 158,009 16.2 % Wholesale TCDs 69,538 6.3 % 69,538 6.3 % 90,538 8.8 % 110,538 11.6 % 93,245 9.6 % Noncore Deposits 219,681 20.0 % 216,449 19.7 % 229,735 22.4 % 264,646 27.8 % 251,254 25.8 % Total Deposits $ 1,099,125 100.0 % $ 1,101,390 100.0 % $ 1,027,650 100.0 % $ 950,424 100.0 % $ 973,306 100.0 %

SELECTED LOAN AND ASSET QUALITY HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) - Table 10 (Dollars in thousands) 4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Allowance for Loan Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 13,614 $ 12,283 $ 11,034 $ 10,596 $ 9,978 Provision for loan losses 1,600 1,600 1,600 700 700 Charge-offs (907 ) (292 ) (359 ) (284 ) (94 ) Recoveries 59 23 8 22 12 Balance at the end of period $ 14,366 $ 13,614 $ 12,283 $ 11,034 $ 10,596 Nonperforming Assets:¹ Over 90 days still accruing $ 2 $ 200 $ - $ - $ - Nonaccrual loans 2,359 3,911 4,189 6,901 8,030 Total nonperforming loans 2,361 4,111 4,189 6,901 8,030 Other real estate owned - - - 364 362 Total nonperforming assets $ 2,361 $ 4,111 $ 4,189 $ 7,265 $ 8,392 Classified Assets:¹ Substandard $ 18,920 $ 20,579 $ 9,909 $ 13,301 $ 14,497 Doubtful 68 - - - - Loss - - - - - Total classified loans $ 18,988 $ 20,579 $ 9,909 $ 13,301 $ 14,497 Other real estate owned - - - 364 362 Total classified assets $ 18,988 $ 20,579 $ 9,909 $ 13,665 $ 14,859 Performing TDR loans: $ 2,847 $ 1,072 $ 1,073 $ 508 $ 592 Delinquent Loans:¹ Loans 30-89 days past due $ 3,095 $ 714 $ 721 $ 2,172 $ 43 90 days or more past due and still accruing 2 200 - - - Nonaccrual 2,359 3,911 4,189 6,901 8,030 Total delinquent loans $ 5,456 $ 4,825 $ 4,910 $ 9,073 $ 8,073 Asset Quality Ratios: Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans² 0.32 % 0.10 % 0.14 % 0.11 % 0.03 % Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable 0.23 % 0.39 % 0.42 % 0.74 % 0.89 % Nonperforming loans to loans receivable 0.23 % 0.41 % 0.42 % 0.74 % 0.89 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.17 % 0.29 % 0.31 % 0.60 % 0.72 % Classified loans to loans receivable 1.82 % 2.03 % 0.99 % 1.43 % 1.60 % Classified loans to Tier 1 and ALLL 10.89 % 12.13 % 6.00 % 8.27 % 9.14 % Classified assets to total assets 1.38 % 1.47 % 0.74 % 1.14 % 1.28 % Classified assets to Tier 1 and ALLL 10.89 % 12.13 % 6.00 % 8.50 % 9.36 % ALLL to loans receivable 1.38 % 1.35 % 1.22 % 1.18 % 1.17 % ALLL to loans receivable exc. SBA PPP loans 1.51 % 1.48 % 1.34 % 1.18 % 1.17 % ALLL to nonaccrual loans 608.99 % 348.10 % 293.22 % 159.89 % 131.96 % ALLL to nonperforming loans 608.47 % 331.16 % 293.22 % 159.89 % 131.96 % ALLL to nonperforming assets 608.47 % 331.16 % 293.22 % 151.88 % 126.26 % Texas ratio ³ 1.35 % 2.42 % 2.54 % 4.52 % 5.29 % 1 Net of SBA guaranteed balance 2 Includes loans held-for-sale 3 Nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity and ALLL

FIVE-QUARTER CAPITAL RATIOS (Unaudited) - Table 11 Well Capitalized Adequately Capitalized December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Regulatory BASEL III Requirement Fully Phased In 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Leverage ratio Company N/A N/A 11.56 % 11.76 % 11.98 % 13.17 % 12.59 % Bank 5.00 % 4.00 % 11.54 % 11.72 % 11.94 % 13.12 % 12.55 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 15.01 % 15.24 % 15.23 % 14.82 % 14.95 % Bank 6.50 % 7.00 % 14.97 % 15.20 % 15.18 % 14.77 % 14.91 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 15.01 % 15.24 % 15.23 % 14.82 % 14.95 % Bank 8.00 % 8.50 % 14.97 % 15.20 % 15.18 % 14.77 % 14.91 % Total risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 16.26 % 16.50 % 16.48 % 16.01 % 16.11 % Bank 10.00 % 10.50 % 16.22 % 16.45 % 16.43 % 15.95 % 16.08 % Common equity/total assets 11.63 % 11.15 % 11.37 % 12.46 % 12.74 % Common equity per share $ 15.61 $ 15.23 $ 14.92 $ 14.63 $ 14.52