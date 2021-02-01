 

CBB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 15:00  |  16   |   |   

CBB Bancorp, Inc. ("CBB" or the "Company') (OTCQX: CBBI), the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank (the "Bank"), announced today net income for fourth quarter 2020 of $3.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, an increase of 28.6% compared to $2.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the prior quarter and in the same period last year.

Additionally, CBB reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $9.9 million or $0.96 per diluted share, a decrease of 25.6% from the $13.3 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, of net income for 2019.

Overall Results

Net income for fourth quarter 2020 was positively impacted by the reversal of the SBA valuation allowance of $894 thousand. The return on average assets for fourth quarter 2020 was 1.07% compared to 0.85% for third quarter 2020 and 0.97% for fourth quarter 2019. The return on average equity for fourth quarter 2020 was 9.32% compared to 7.43% for third quarter 2020 and 7.66% for fourth quarter 2019. The net interest margin for fourth quarter 2020 was 3.48% compared to 3.20% for third quarter 2020 and 3.77% for fourth quarter 2019. The efficiency ratio for fourth quarter 2020 was 55.12% compared to 58.77% for third quarter 2020 and 64.05% for fourth quarter 2019.

Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for fourth quarter 2020 was $11.8 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 10.6%, from third quarter 2020, and an increase of $1.0 million, or 9.7%, from fourth quarter 2019. The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by our ability to continue to aggressively lower deposit rates and wholesale borrowing costs while strategically shifting our deposit mix to lower-cost core deposits. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net interest income was $42.8 million, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 3.5% over the corresponding period in 2019.

Net Interest Margin

Our net interest margin for fourth quarter 2020 was 3.48% compared to 3.20% for third quarter 2020 and 3.77% for fourth quarter 2019. The increase in net interest margin was due to the lower repricing of our time deposits, which will continue as these deposits reach their maturities. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net interest margin was 3.41% compared to 3.94% for the corresponding period in 2019. Our cost of funds improved for fourth quarter 2020 to 0.60% from 0.85% for third quarter 2020 and 1.79% for fourth quarter 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the cost of funds was 1.04% compared to 1.85% for the corresponding period in 2019.

Joanne Kim, President and CEO commented, “During this challenging year, we have focused on increasing core deposits and reducing our cost of funds which resulted in an improvement in our net interest margin. We will continue to focus on improving our net interest margin during 2021.”

Provision for Loan Losses:

The provision for loan losses for fourth quarter 2020 was $1.6 million, compared to $1.6 million for third quarter 2020 and $700 thousand for fourth quarter 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, provision for loan losses was $5.5 million compared to $1.3 million for the corresponding period in 2019. Approximately $1.6 million of the fourth quarter provision was driven by an increase in qualitative factors due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic. Due to COVID-19, we are monitoring more data sources for early signs of distress within the portfolio such as deposit balances, overdrafts, line of credit usage and guarantors’ credit history. We have segmented the loan portfolio several ways and examined risk exposure based on quantitative and qualitative information. We are actively communicating with borrowers and key depositors to understand and assess the health of their business, as well as the pandemic’s effects on their customers and suppliers. In addition, we are engaging with borrowers more frequently to understand individual challenges and are obtaining data more frequently from borrowers, such as updated financial statements. See Table 10 for additional details and trends. For additional information, go to www.cbb-bank.com under tab “About Us” and select “Investors Relations” to see 4Q 2020 Overview and COVID-19 update presentation.

Noninterest Income:

Noninterest income for fourth quarter 2020 was $3.4 million compared to $3.0 million for third quarter 2020 and $2.3 million for fourth quarter 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, noninterest income was $9.6 million compared to $9.8 million for the corresponding period in 2019. The increase in noninterest income in fourth quarter 2020 was due to the reversal of the SBA valuation allowance of $894 thousand. In assessing our servicing assets, we reviewed the value of SBA servicing assets and various model inputs, including the discount rate, prepayment speeds and other market conditions, such as the decreases in the prime rate and the premiums earned on SBA loan sales.

Noninterest Expense:

Noninterest expense for fourth quarter 2020 was $8.4 million compared to $8.0 million for third quarter 2020 and $8.4 million for fourth quarter 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, noninterest expense was $32.9 million compared to $34.1 million for the corresponding period in 2019. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $529 thousand compared to the prior quarter. The increase was partially due to higher commissions and bonuses as a result of higher loan originations.

Income Taxes:

The Company’s effective tax rate for fourth quarter 2020 was 29.0% compared to 27.9% for third quarter 2020 and 28.5% for fourth quarter 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the effective tax rate was 29.8% compared to 29.0% for the corresponding period in 2019.

Balance Sheet:

Investment Securities:

Investment securities were $85.9 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $2.9 million from September 30, 2020 and $8.7 million from December 31, 2019. The decreases were due to principal paydowns. There were no portfolio additions in the fourth quarter.

Loans Receivable:

Loans receivable (including loans held for sale) at December 31, 2020 was $1.10 billion, an increase of $37.1 million, or 3.5%, from September 30, 2020, and an increase of $167.0 million, or 17.9% from December 31, 2019.

We provided loan payment deferments to our commercial borrowers under the CARES Act. The first round of three months of loan deferments as of June 30, 2020 totaled $280.0 million or 25.0% of the total loan portfolio. The majority of these loans have resumed payments during the third and fourth quarter. There were 17 loans that were still on loan deferments as of December 31, 2020 which totaled $56.6 million or 5.1% of the total loan portfolio. We anticipate there may be additional loan deferments. SBA loans originated during the period beginning September 28, 2020 to January 31, 2021 will not be able to receive six months of payments from SBA. However, loans originated beginning February 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021 will qualify for six months of payments and the monthly amount cannot exceed $9 thousand. Our weighted average loan-to-value ratio of Commercial Real Estate loans was 72.5% at December 31, 2020. Excluding SBA loans, our weighted average loan-to-value of CRE loans was 56.1%. For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com under tab “About Us” and select “Investors Relations” to see 4Q 2020 Overview and COVID-19 update presentation.

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP):

PPP loans totaled $86.1 million at December 31, 2020. Net unearned fees as of December 31, 2020 was $1.8 million and is being accreted to income based on the two-year contractual maturity. The SBA approved $6.2 million in PPP loan forgiveness applications processed in the fourth quarter 2020. SBA will continue to support the PPP and we believe it is likely many customers will apply for additional PPP funds as the Bank is actively taking applications at this time.

Allowance for Loan Losses and Asset Quality:

The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2020 was $14.4 million, or 1.38% of portfolio loans, compared to $13.6 million, or 1.35% of portfolio loans, at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans of $86.1 million, which are government guaranteed, the allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2020 was 1.51% compared to 1.48% at September 30, 2020. Non-performing loans as of December 31, 2020 were $2.4 million, down from $4.1 million at September 30, 2020. Loans with payment deferments are considered performing loans in accordance with the regulatory guidance. Our coverage ratio of allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets continues to exceed 300%. For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com under tab “About Us” and select “Investors Relations” to see 4Q 2020 Overview and COVID-19 update presentation.

SBA Loans Held for Sale:

SBA loans held for sale at December 31, 2020 were $59.1 million, compared to $53.8 million at September 30, 2020 and $28.8 million at December 31, 2019. We continue to assess SBA loan sale premiums and plan to sell loans when it is advantageous to do so. During the quarter, the demand for SBA loans by the secondary market improved, resulting in a higher volume of SBA loan sales during the second half of the year as well as loan sale premiums. See comments under “Noninterest Income”, and the Table 7 for additional SBA loan origination and sale data.

Deposits:

Deposits were $1.10 billion at December 31, 2020, down $2.3 million from September 30, 2020 and up $125.8 million from December 31, 2019. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (DDAs) decreased $28.1 million or 7.7% from September 30, 2020 and increased $125.7 million or 60.0% from December 31, 2019. DDAs were 30.5% of total deposits at December 31, 2020 compared to 33.0% at September 30, 2020 and 21.5% at December 31, 2019. NOW and MMDA increased $30.6 million or 13.3% from September 30, 2020 and increased $142.9 million or 121.7% from December 31, 2019. Time deposits increased $5.2 million or 1.2% from September 30, 2020 and decreased $127.4 million or 22.0% from December 31, 2019. Our time deposits at September 30, 2020 were $451.9 million or 41.1% of total deposits, compared to $446.7 million or 40.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2020 and down from $579.3 million or 59.5% of total deposits at December 31, 2019. As noted before, we have been and will continue to focus on increasing demand deposits and reducing our cost of funds.

Borrowings:

Borrowings at December 31, 2020 consisted of $95.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLB-SF) advances and $10.0 million of Pacific Coast Bankers’ Bank (PCBB) borrowings, compared to $70 million of FHLB- SF advances at September 30, 2020.

Additionally, at December 31, 2020, we repaid approximately $58.7 million of PPP loans from the FRB PPP Liquidity Facility. The borrowing rate for the facility was 0.35%.

Capital:

Stockholders’ equity was $160.0 million at December 31, 2020, representing an increase of $3.9 million, or 2.5%, over stockholders’ equity of $156.1 million at September 30, 2020. Book value per share at December 31, 2020 was $15.61 compared with $15.23 at September 30, 2020, an increase of $0.38 per share or 2.5%.

All of our regulatory capital ratios increased at December 31, 2020 from their levels at September 30, 2020 and continue to exceed the minimum levels required to be considered “Well Capitalized” as defined for bank regulatory purposes and in compliance with the fully phased-in Basel III requirements, which went into effect on January 1, 2019, as shown on Table 11 in this press release. Importantly, our Common Equity Tier 1 risked-based capital at December 31, 2020 was 15.01% at the Company level and 14.97% at the Bank level.

About CBB Bancorp, Inc.:

CBB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, a full-service commercial bank which specializes in small-to medium-sized businesses and does business as “CBB Bank.” The Bank has eight full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California, and Dallas County in Texas; two SBA regional offices in Los Angeles and Dallas Counties; and five loan production offices in Texas, Georgia, Colorado and Washington.

For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com under tab “About Us” and select “Investors Relations” to see 4Q 2020 Overview and COVID-19 update presentation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management’s experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guaranties of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company’s control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect our results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions may occur; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Company and the Bank; significant increases in loan losses may occur; the possibility that changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and of other widespread outbreaks of disease or pandemics, together with related impacts on general economic conditions, including adverse impacts on our customers’ ability to make timely payments on their loans from us, reduced fee income due to reduced loan origination activity, reductions in or absence of gains on loan sales due to uncertainty in the loan sale market, and increased operating expense due to required changes in how we conduct our business may adversely affect us; conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive to implement or accommodate than the Company anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; or litigation or matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any future events or circumstances, except to the extent required by law.

Schedules and Financial Data: All tables and data to follow

STATEMENT OF INCOME AND PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHT (Unaudited) - Table 1
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
December, 31 September 30, $ % December, 31 $ % December, 31 December, 31 $ %

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

Change Change

 

2019

 

Change Change

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Change Change
 
Interest income

$

13,613

 

$

13,212

 

$

401

 

3.0

%

$

15,254

 

$

(1,641

)

(10.8

%)

$

54,504

 

$

63,022

 

$

(8,518

)

(13.5

%)

Interest expense

 

1,830

 

 

2,558

 

 

(728

)

(28.5

%)

 

4,517

 

 

(2,687

)

(59.5

%)

 

11,711

 

 

18,656

 

 

(6,945

)

(37.2

%)

Net interest income

 

11,783

 

 

10,654

 

 

1,129

 

10.6

%

 

10,737

 

 

1,046

 

9.7

%

 

42,793

 

 

44,366

 

 

(1,573

)

(3.5

%)

 
Provision for loan losses

 

1,600

 

 

1,600

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

700

 

 

900

 

128.6

%

 

5,500

 

 

1,300

 

 

4,200

 

323.1

%

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

10,183

 

 

9,054

 

 

1,129

 

12.5

%

 

10,037

 

 

146

 

1.5

%

 

37,293

 

 

43,066

 

 

(5,773

)

(13.4

%)

 
Gain on sale of loans

 

1,484

 

 

1,662

 

 

(178

)

(10.7

%)

 

1,481

 

 

3

 

0.2

%

 

4,594

 

 

6,153

 

 

(1,559

)

(25.3

%)

Gain (loss) on sale of OREO

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

3

 

 

(14

)

 

17

 

121.4

%

SBA servicing fee income, net

 

701

 

 

948

 

 

(247

)

(26.1

%)

 

413

 

 

288

 

69.7

%

 

2,759

 

 

1,751

 

 

1,008

 

57.6

%

Recovery on impaired servicing assets

 

894

 

 

-

 

 

894

 

100.0

%

 

-

 

 

894

 

100.0

%

 

894

 

 

-

 

 

894

 

100.0

%

Service charges and other income

 

364

 

 

385

 

 

(21

)

(5.5

%)

 

416

 

 

(52

)

(12.5

%)

 

1,396

 

 

1,955

 

 

(559

)

(28.6

%)

Noninterest income

 

3,443

 

 

2,995

 

 

448

 

15.0

%

 

2,310

 

 

1,133

 

49.0

%

 

9,646

 

 

9,845

 

 

(199

)

(2.0

%)

 
Salaries and employee benefits

 

5,477

 

 

4,948

 

 

529

 

10.7

%

 

5,355

 

 

122

 

2.3

%

 

20,744

 

 

21,052

 

 

(308

)

(1.5

%)

Occupancy and equipment

 

936

 

 

938

 

 

(2

)

(0.2

%)

 

978

 

 

(42

)

(4.3

%)

 

3,763

 

 

3,510

 

 

253

 

7.2

%

Marketing expense

 

133

 

 

265

 

 

(132

)

(49.8

%)

 

119

 

 

14

 

11.8

%

 

1,249

 

 

1,155

 

 

94

 

8.1

%

Professional expense

 

478

 

 

503

 

 

(25

)

(5.0

%)

 

417

 

 

61

 

14.6

%

 

1,916

 

 

2,320

 

 

(404

)

(17.4

%)

Other expenses

 

1,369

 

 

1,367

 

 

2

 

0.1

%

 

1,487

 

 

(118

)

(7.9

%)

 

5,184

 

 

6,081

 

 

(897

)

(14.8

%)

Noninterest expense

 

8,393

 

 

8,021

 

 

372

 

4.6

%

 

8,356

 

 

37

 

0.4

%

 

32,856

 

 

34,118

 

 

(1,262

)

(3.7

%)

 
Income before income tax expense

 

5,233

 

 

4,028

 

 

1,205

 

29.9

%

 

3,991

 

 

1,242

 

31.1

%

 

14,083

 

 

18,793

 

 

(4,710

)

(25.1

%)

 
Income tax expense

 

1,519

 

 

1,125

 

 

394

 

35.0

%

 

1,137

 

 

382

 

33.6

%

 

4,202

 

 

5,449

 

 

(1,247

)

(22.9

%)

 
Net income

$

3,714

 

$

2,903

 

$

811

 

27.9

%

$

2,854

 

$

860

 

30.1

%

$

9,881

 

$

13,344

 

$

(3,463

)

(26.0

%)

 
Effective tax rate

 

29.0

%

 

27.9

%

 

1.1

%

3.9

%

 

28.5

%

 

0.5

%

1.9

%

 

29.8

%

 

29.0

%

 

0.8

%

2.9

%

 
Outstanding number of shares

 

10,247,292

 

 

10,247,292

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

10,197,380

 

 

49,912

 

0.5

%

 

10,247,292

 

 

10,197,380

 

 

49,912

 

0.5

%

 
Weighted average shares for basic EPS

 

10,247,292

 

 

10,244,037

 

 

3,255

 

0.0

%

 

10,188,700

 

 

58,592

 

0.6

%

 

10,238,237

 

 

10,139,648

 

 

98,589

 

1.0

%

Weighted average shares for diluted EPS

 

10,285,410

 

 

10,273,148

 

 

12,262

 

0.1

%

 

10,336,793

 

 

(51,383

)

(0.5

%)

 

10,291,209

 

 

10,335,831

 

 

(44,622

)

(0.4

%)

 
Basic EPS

$

0.36

 

$

0.28

 

$

0.08

 

28.6

%

$

0.28

 

$

0.08

 

28.6

%

$

0.97

 

$

1.32

 

$

(0.35

)

(26.5

%)

Diluted EPS

$

0.36

 

$

0.28

 

$

0.08

 

28.6

%

$

0.28

 

$

0.08

 

28.6

%

$

0.96

 

$

1.29

 

$

(0.33

)

(25.6

%)

 
Return on average assets

 

1.07

%

 

0.85

%

 

0.22

%

25.9

%

 

0.97

%

 

0.10

%

10.3

%

 

0.77

%

 

1.15

%

 

(0.38

%)

(33.0

%)

Return on average equity

 

9.32

%

 

7.43

%

 

1.89

%

25.4

%

 

7.66

%

 

1.66

%

21.7

%

 

6.41

%

 

9.45

%

 

(3.04

%)

(32.2

%)

 
Efficiency ratio¹

 

55.12

%

 

58.77

%

 

(3.65

%)

(6.2

%)

 

64.05

%

 

(8.9

%)

(13.9

%)

 

62.66

%

 

62.94

%

 

(0.28

%)

(0.4

%)

Yield on interest-earning assets²

 

4.01

%

 

3.96

%

 

0.05

%

1.3

%

 

5.35

%

 

(1.34

%)

(25.1

%)

 

4.34

%

 

5.58

%

 

(1.24

%)

(22.2

%)

Cost of funds

 

0.60

%

 

0.85

%

 

(0.25

%)

(29.4

%)

 

1.79

%

 

(1.19

%)

(66.5

%)

 

1.04

%

 

1.85

%

 

(0.81

%)

(43.8

%)

Cost of funds exc. SBA PPP loan funding

 

0.62

%

 

0.89

%

 

(0.27

%)

(30.3

%)

 

1.09

%

Net interest margin²

 

3.48

%

 

3.20

%

 

0.28

%

8.8

%

 

3.77

%

 

(0.29

%)

(7.7

%)

 

3.41

%

 

3.94

%

 

(0.53

%)

(13.5

%)

Net interest margin exc. SBA PPP loans²

 

3.52

%

 

3.27

%

 

0.25

%

7.7

%

 

3.45

%

 
¹ Represents the ratio of noninterest expense less other real estate owned operations to the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and total noninterest income, less gains/(loss) on sale of securities, other-than-temporary impairment recovery/(loss) on investment securities and gain/(loss) from other real estate owned.
² Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate
BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) - Table 2
(Dollars in thousands)
 
December, 31 September 30, $ % December, 31 $ %

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

Change Change

 

2019

 

Change Change
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks

$

8,750

 

$

8,030

 

$

720

 

9.0

%

$

10,059

 

$

(1,309

)

(13.0

%)

Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks

 

153,908

 

 

212,279

 

 

(58,371

)

(27.5

%)

 

93,259

 

 

60,649

 

65.0

%

Investment securities¹

 

85,914

 

 

88,784

 

 

(2,870

)

(3.2

%)

 

94,640

 

 

(8,726

)

(9.2

%)

Loans held-for-sale, at the lower of cost or fair value

 

59,077

 

 

53,755

 

 

5,322

 

9.9

%

 

28,826

 

 

30,251

 

104.9

%

 
Loans receivable

 

1,043,662

 

 

1,011,867

 

 

31,795

 

3.1

%

 

906,875

 

 

136,787

 

15.1

%

Allowance for loan losses

 

(14,366

)

 

(13,614

)

 

(752

)

(5.5

%)

 

(10,596

)

 

(3,770

)

(35.6

%)

Loans receivable, net

 

1,029,296

 

 

998,253

 

 

31,043

 

3.1

%

 

896,279

 

 

133,017

 

14.8

%

 
OREO

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

362

 

 

(362

)

(100.0

%)

Restricted stock investments

 

8,196

 

 

8,196

 

 

-

 

-

 

 

8,194

 

 

2

 

0.0

%

Servicing assets

 

9,873

 

 

9,043

 

 

830

 

9.2

%

 

9,697

 

 

176

 

1.8

%

Other assets

 

20,233

 

 

21,064

 

 

(831

)

(3.9

%)

 

21,372

 

 

(1,139

)

(5.3

%)

Total assets

$

1,375,247

 

$

1,399,404

 

$

(24,157

)

(1.7

%)

$

1,162,688

 

$

212,559

 

18.3

%

 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing

$

335,219

 

$

363,350

 

$

(28,131

)

(7.7

%)

$

209,484

 

$

125,735

 

60.0

%

Interest-bearing

 

763,906

 

 

738,040

 

 

25,866

 

3.5

%

 

763,822

 

 

84

 

0.0

%

Total deposits

 

1,099,125

 

 

1,101,390

 

 

(2,265

)

(0.2

%)

 

973,306

 

 

125,819

 

12.9

%

 
FHLB advances and other borrowing

 

105,000

 

 

128,671

 

 

(23,671

)

(18.4

%)

 

25,000

 

 

80,000

 

320.0

%

Other liabilities

 

11,145

 

 

13,295

 

 

(2,150

)

(16.2

%)

 

16,298

 

 

(5,153

)

(31.6

%)

Total liabilities

 

1,215,270

 

 

1,243,356

 

 

(28,086

)

(2.3

%)

 

1,014,604

 

 

200,666

 

19.8

%

 
Stockholders' Equity

 

159,977

 

 

156,048

 

 

3,929

 

2.5

%

 

148,084

 

 

11,893

 

8.0

%

TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,375,247

 

$

1,399,404

 

$

(24,157

)

(1.7

%)

$

1,162,688

 

$

212,559

 

18.3

%

 
CAPITAL RATIOS
Leverage ratio
Company

 

11.56

%

 

11.76

%

 

(0.20

%)

(1.7

%)

 

12.59

%

 

(1.03

%)

(8.2

%)

Bank

 

11.54

%

 

11.72

%

 

(0.18

%)

(1.54

%)

 

12.55

%

 

(1.01

%)

(8.0

%)

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
Company

 

15.01

%

 

15.24

%

 

(0.23

%)

(1.5

%)

 

14.95

%

 

0.06

%

0.4

%

Bank

 

14.97

%

 

15.20

%

 

(0.23

%)

(1.5

%)

 

14.91

%

 

0.06

%

0.4

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
Company

 

15.01

%

 

15.24

%

 

(0.23

%)

(1.5

%)

 

14.95

%

 

0.06

%

0.4

%

Bank

 

14.97

%

 

15.20

%

 

(0.23

%)

(1.5

%)

 

14.91

%

 

0.06

%

0.4

%

Total risk-based capital ratio
Company

 

16.26

%

 

16.50

%

 

(0.24

%)

(1.5

%)

 

16.11

%

 

0.15

%

0.9

%

Bank

 

16.22

%

 

16.45

%

 

(0.23

%)

(1.4

%)

 

16.08

%

 

0.14

%

0.9

%

Book value per share

$

15.61

 

$

15.23

 

$

0.38

 

2.5

%

$

14.52

 

$

1.09

 

7.5

%

Loan-to-Deposit (LTD) ratio

 

94.95

%

 

91.87

%

 

3.08

%

3.4

%

 

93.17

%

 

1.78

%

1.9

%

Nonperforming assets

 

2,361

 

 

4,111

 

 

(1,750

)

(42.6

%)

 

8,392

 

$

(6,031

)

(71.9

%)

Nonperforming assets as a % of loans receivable

 

0.23

%

 

0.41

%

 

(0.18

%)

(43.9

%)

 

0.89

%

 

(0.66

%)

(74.2

%)

ALLL as a % of loans receivable

 

1.38

%

 

1.35

%

 

0.03

%

2.2

%

 

1.17

%

 

0.21

%

17.9

%

ALLL as a % of loans receivable exc. SBA PPP loans

 

1.51

%

 

1.48

%

 

0.03

%

2.0

%

 
¹ Includes AFS and HTM
FIVE-QUARTER STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) - Table 3
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
Three Months Ended
December, 31 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,

 

2020

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 
Interest income

$

13,613

 

$

13,212

 

$

13,206

 

$

14,473

 

$

15,254

 

Interest expense

 

1,830

 

 

2,558

 

 

3,342

 

 

3,981

 

 

4,517

 

Net interest income

 

11,783

 

 

10,654

 

 

9,864

 

 

10,492

 

 

10,737

 

 
Provision for loan losses

 

1,600

 

 

1,600

 

 

1,600

 

 

700

 

 

700

 

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

10,183

 

 

9,054

 

 

8,264

 

 

9,792

 

 

10,037

 

 
Gain on sale of loans

 

1,484

 

 

1,662

 

 

509

 

 

939

 

 

1,481

 

Gain (loss) on sale of OREO

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

9

 

 

(6

)

 

-

 

SBA servicing fee income, net

 

701

 

 

948

 

 

738

 

 

372

 

 

413

 

Recovery on impaired servicing assets

 

894

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Service charges and other income

 

364

 

 

385

 

 

251

 

 

396

 

 

416

 

Noninterest income

 

3,443

 

 

2,995

 

 

1,507

 

 

1,701

 

 

2,310

 

 
Salaries and employee benefits

 

5,477

 

 

4,948

 

 

4,617

 

 

5,702

 

 

5,355

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

936

 

 

938

 

 

943

 

 

946

 

 

978

 

Marketing expense

 

133

 

 

265

 

 

279

 

 

458

 

 

119

 

Professional expense

 

478

 

 

503

 

 

500

 

 

435

 

 

417

 

Other expenses

 

1,369

 

 

1,367

 

 

1,168

 

 

1,394

 

 

1,487

 

Noninterest expense

 

8,393

 

 

8,021

 

 

7,507

 

 

8,935

 

 

8,356

 

 
Income before income tax expense

 

5,233

 

 

4,028

 

 

2,264

 

 

2,558

 

 

3,991

 

 
Income tax expense

 

1,519

 

 

1,125

 

 

612

 

 

946

 

 

1,137

 

 
Net income

$

3,714

 

$

2,903

 

$

1,652

 

$

1,612

 

$

2,854

 

 
Effective tax rate

 

29.0

%

 

27.9

%

 

27.0

%

 

37.0

%

 

28.5

%

 
Outstanding number of shares

 

10,247,292

 

 

10,247,292

 

 

10,237,310

 

 

10,237,310

 

 

10,197,380

 

 
Weighted average shares for basic EPS

 

10,247,292

 

 

10,244,037

 

 

10,237,310

 

 

10,224,146

 

 

10,188,700

 

Weighted average shares for diluted EPS

 

10,285,410

 

 

10,273,148

 

 

10,276,637

 

 

10,327,730

 

 

10,336,793

 

 
Basic EPS

$

0.36

 

$

0.28

 

$

0.16

 

$

0.16

 

$

0.28

 

Diluted EPS

$

0.36

 

$

0.28

 

$

0.16

 

$

0.16

 

$

0.28

 

QUARTERLY SALARIES BENEFIT METRICS (Unaudited) - Table 4
(Dollars in thousands)
 
At or for the Three Months Ended
December, 31 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,

 

2020

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 
Salaries and benefits

$

5,477

 

$

4,948

 

$

4,617

 

$

5,702

 

$

5,355

 

FTE at the end of period

 

183

 

 

179

 

 

191

 

 

194

 

 

190

 

Average FTE during the period

 

184

 

 

181

 

 

193

 

 

192

 

 

191

 

Salaries and benefits/average FTE¹

$

118

 

$

109

 

$

96

 

$

119

 

$

111

 

Salaries and benefits/average assets¹

 

1.58

%

 

1.45

%

 

1.44

%

 

2.03

%

 

1.83

%

Noninterest expense/average assets¹

 

2.42

%

 

2.34

%

 

2.35

%

 

3.19

%

 

2.85

%

 
1 Annualized
 
FIVE-QUARTER BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) - Table 5
(Dollars in thousands)
 
December, 31 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,

 

2020

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

ASSETS
Cash and due from banks

$

8,750

 

$

8,030

 

$

9,043

 

$

7,804

 

$

10,059

 

Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks

 

153,908

 

 

212,279

 

 

179,519

 

 

113,880

 

 

93,259

 

Investment securities¹

 

85,914

 

 

88,784

 

 

91,091

 

 

91,863

 

 

94,640

 

Loans held-for-sale, at the lower of cost or fair value

 

59,077

 

 

53,755

 

 

32,264

 

 

29,989

 

 

28,826

 

 
Loans receivable

 

1,043,662

 

 

1,011,867

 

 

1,005,128

 

 

931,717

 

 

906,875

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

(14,366

)

 

(13,614

)

 

(12,283

)

 

(11,034

)

 

(10,596

)

Loans receivable, net

 

1,029,296

 

 

998,253

 

 

992,845

 

 

920,683

 

 

896,279

 

 
OREO

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

364

 

 

362

 

Restricted stock investments

 

8,196

 

 

8,196

 

 

8,196

 

 

8,194

 

 

8,194

 

Servicing assets

 

9,873

 

 

9,043

 

 

8,944

 

 

9,203

 

 

9,697

 

Other assets

 

20,233

 

 

21,064

 

 

21,383

 

 

20,144

 

 

21,372

 

Total assets

$

1,375,247

 

$

1,399,404

 

$

1,343,285

 

$

1,202,124

 

$

1,162,688

 

 
 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing

$

335,219

 

$

363,350

 

$

295,003

 

$

211,139

 

$

209,484

 

Interest-bearing

 

763,906

 

 

738,040

 

 

732,647

 

 

739,285

 

 

763,822

 

Total deposits

 

1,099,125

 

 

1,101,390

 

 

1,027,650

 

 

950,424

 

 

973,306

 

 
FHLB advances

 

105,000

 

 

128,671

 

 

148,671

 

 

85,000

 

 

25,000

 

Other liabilities

 

11,145

 

 

13,295

 

 

14,208

 

 

16,895

 

 

16,298

 

Total liabilities

 

1,215,270

 

 

1,243,356

 

 

1,190,529

 

 

1,052,319

 

 

1,014,604

 

 
Stockholders' Equity

 

159,977

 

 

156,048

 

 

152,756

 

 

149,805

 

 

148,084

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,375,247

 

$

1,399,404

 

$

1,343,285

 

$

1,202,124

 

$

1,162,688

 

 
¹ Includes AFS and HTM
 
FIVE-QUARTER LOANS RECEIVABLE COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 6
(Dollars in thousands)
 
December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance %
 
Construction

$

13,685

1.3

%

$

18,236

1.8

%

$

14,649

 

1.5

%

$

12,607

1.4

%

$

16,957

1.9

%

Commercial real estate

 

820,355

78.6

%

 

779,062

77.0

%

 

769,563

 

76.6

%

 

768,539

82.5

%

 

746,969

82.4

%

Commercial and industrial

 

205,883

19.7

%

 

211,298

20.9

%

 

215,362

 

21.4

%

 

143,117

15.4

%

 

135,412

14.9

%

Consumer

 

2,439

0.2

%

 

2,751

0.3

%

 

5,646

 

0.6

%

 

5,056

0.5

%

 

5,184

0.6

%

Gross loans

 

1,042,362

99.9

%

 

1,011,347

99.9

%

 

1,005,220

 

100.0

%

 

929,319

99.7

%

 

904,522

99.7

%

 
Net deferred loan fees/costs

 

1,300

0.1

%

 

520

0.1

%

 

(92

)

0.0

%

 

2,398

0.3

%

 

2,353

0.3

%

Loans receivable

$

1,043,662

100.0

%

$

1,011,867

100.0

%

$

1,005,128

 

100.0

%

$

931,717

100.0

%

$

906,875

100.0

%

 
Loans held-for-sale

$

59,077

$

53,755

$

32,264

 

$

29,989

$

28,826

Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale

$

1,102,739

$

1,065,622

$

1,037,392

 

$

961,706

$

935,701

SBA LOAN PRODUCTIONS/SALES DATA (Unaudited) - Table 7
(Dollars in thousands)
 
Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,

 

2020

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 
SBA loans held-for-sale at beginning of the quarter/year

$

53,755

 

$

32,264

 

$

29,988

 

$

28,826

 

$

42,132

 

$

28,826

 

$

45,665

 

SBA loans originated/transferred from/to held-for-
investment during the quarter/year

 

26,837

 

 

46,731

 

 

12,497

 

 

20,479

 

 

19,146

 

 

106,544

 

 

103,277

 

SBA loans sold during the quarter/year

 

(20,382

)

 

(24,866

)

 

(9,832

)

 

(18,530

)

 

(28,948

)

 

(73,610

)

 

(115,367

)

SBA loans principal payment, net of advance

 

(1,133

)

 

(374

)

 

(389

)

 

(787

)

 

(3,504

)

 

(2,683

)

 

(4,749

)

SBA loans held-for-sale at end of the quarter/year

$

59,077

 

$

53,755

 

$

32,264

 

$

29,988

 

$

28,826

 

$

59,077

 

$

28,826

 

 
Gain on sale of SBA loans

$

1,484

 

$

1,662

 

$

509

 

$

939

 

$

1,481

 

$

4,594

 

$

6,153

 

Premium on sale (weighted average)

 

10.7

%

 

9.8

%

 

8.6

%

 

8.0

%

 

7.6

%

 

9.4

%

 

8.2

%

 
SBA loan production

$

37,116

 

$

59,957

 

$

113,782

 

$

31,794

 

$

30,783

 

$

242,648

 

$

136,976

 

 
SBA SERVICING ASSETS AND SERVICING FEES (Unaudited) - Table 8
(Dollars in thousands)
 
Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,

 

2020

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 
 
SBA servicing assets @ beginning of the quarter/year

$

9,043

 

$

8,944

 

$

9,203

 

$

9,697

 

$

9,953

 

$

9,697

 

$

10,541

 

 
Newly added SBA servicing assets from SBA loans sold

 

441

 

 

523

 

 

197

 

 

383

 

 

606

 

 

1,544

 

 

2,390

 

Regular quarterly/annual servicing assets amortization

 

(392

)

 

(384

)

 

(383

)

 

(388

)

 

(402

)

 

(1,547

)

 

(1,590

)

SBA servicing assets amortized from SBA loans paid off/charged off

 

(113

)

 

(40

)

 

(73

)

 

(489

)

 

(460

)

 

(715

)

 

(1,644

)

 
Subtotal before impairment

 

8,979

 

 

9,043

 

 

8,944

 

 

9,203

 

 

9,697

 

 

8,979

 

 

9,697

 

 
SBA servicing assets impairment

 

894

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

894

 

 

-

 

SBA servicing liability impairment

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 
SBA servicing assets @ the end of the quarter/year

$

9,873

 

$

9,043

 

$

8,944

 

$

9,203

 

$

9,697

 

$

9,873

 

$

9,697

 

FIVE-QUARTER DEPOSIT COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 9
(Dollars in thousands)
 
December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance %
 
Noninterest-bearing demand

$

335,219

30.5

%

$

363,350

33.0

%

$

295,003

28.7

%

$

211,139

22.2

%

$

209,484

21.5

%

NOW & MMDA

 

260,374

23.7

%

 

229,730

20.9

%

 

192,950

18.8

%

 

136,356

14.3

%

 

117,450

12.1

%

Savings

 

51,659

4.7

%

 

61,631

5.6

%

 

68,244

6.6

%

 

64,659

6.8

%

 

67,060

6.9

%

TCDs of $250K and under

 

232,192

21.1

%

 

230,230

20.9

%

 

241,718

23.5

%

 

273,624

28.8

%

 

328,058

33.7

%

TCDs of $250K over

 

150,143

13.7

%

 

146,911

13.3

%

 

139,197

13.5

%

 

154,108

16.2

%

 

158,009

16.2

%

Wholesale TCDs

 

69,538

6.3

%

 

69,538

6.3

%

 

90,538

8.8

%

 

110,538

11.6

%

 

93,245

9.6

%

Total Deposits

$

1,099,125

100.0

%

$

1,101,390

100.0

%

$

1,027,650

100.0

%

$

950,424

100.0

%

$

973,306

100.0

%

 
Recap:
Noninterest-bearing demand

$

335,219

30.5

%

$

363,350

33.0

%

$

295,003

28.7

%

$

211,139

22.2

%

$

209,484

21.5

%

NOW & MMDA

 

260,374

23.7

%

 

229,730

20.9

%

 

192,950

18.8

%

 

136,356

14.3

%

 

117,450

12.1

%

Savings

 

51,659

4.7

%

 

61,631

5.6

%

 

68,244

6.6

%

 

64,659

6.8

%

 

67,060

6.9

%

TCDs of $250K and under

 

232,192

21.1

%

 

230,230

20.9

%

 

241,718

23.5

%

 

273,624

28.8

%

 

328,058

33.7

%

Core Deposits

 

879,444

80.0

%

 

884,941

80.3

%

 

797,915

77.6

%

 

685,778

72.2

%

 

722,052

74.2

%

 
TCDs of $250K over

 

150,143

13.7

%

 

146,911

13.3

%

 

139,197

13.5

%

 

154,108

16.2

%

 

158,009

16.2

%

Wholesale TCDs

 

69,538

6.3

%

 

69,538

6.3

%

 

90,538

8.8

%

 

110,538

11.6

%

 

93,245

9.6

%

Noncore Deposits

 

219,681

20.0

%

 

216,449

19.7

%

 

229,735

22.4

%

 

264,646

27.8

%

 

251,254

25.8

%

Total Deposits

$

1,099,125

100.0

%

$

1,101,390

100.0

%

$

1,027,650

100.0

%

$

950,424

100.0

%

$

973,306

100.0

%

SELECTED LOAN AND ASSET QUALITY HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) - Table 10
(Dollars in thousands)
 
4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr.

 

2020

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

Allowance for Loan Losses
Balance at beginning of period

$

13,614

 

$

12,283

 

$

11,034

 

$

10,596

 

$

9,978

 

Provision for loan losses

 

1,600

 

 

1,600

 

 

1,600

 

 

700

 

 

700

 

Charge-offs

 

(907

)

 

(292

)

 

(359

)

 

(284

)

 

(94

)

Recoveries

 

59

 

 

23

 

 

8

 

 

22

 

 

12

 

Balance at the end of period

$

14,366

 

$

13,614

 

$

12,283

 

$

11,034

 

$

10,596

 

 
Nonperforming Assets:¹
Over 90 days still accruing

$

2

 

$

200

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

Nonaccrual loans

 

2,359

 

 

3,911

 

 

4,189

 

 

6,901

 

 

8,030

 

Total nonperforming loans

 

2,361

 

 

4,111

 

 

4,189

 

 

6,901

 

 

8,030

 

 
Other real estate owned

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

364

 

 

362

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

2,361

 

$

4,111

 

$

4,189

 

$

7,265

 

$

8,392

 

 
Classified Assets:¹
Substandard

$

18,920

 

$

20,579

 

$

9,909

 

$

13,301

 

$

14,497

 

Doubtful

 

68

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Loss

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Total classified loans

$

18,988

 

$

20,579

 

$

9,909

 

$

13,301

 

$

14,497

 

 
Other real estate owned

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

364

 

 

362

 

Total classified assets

$

18,988

 

$

20,579

 

$

9,909

 

$

13,665

 

$

14,859

 

 
Performing TDR loans:

$

2,847

 

$

1,072

 

$

1,073

 

$

508

 

$

592

 

 
Delinquent Loans:¹
Loans 30-89 days past due

$

3,095

 

$

714

 

$

721

 

$

2,172

 

$

43

 

90 days or more past due and still accruing

 

2

 

 

200

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Nonaccrual

 

2,359

 

 

3,911

 

 

4,189

 

 

6,901

 

 

8,030

 

Total delinquent loans

$

5,456

 

$

4,825

 

$

4,910

 

$

9,073

 

$

8,073

 

 
Asset Quality Ratios:
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans²

 

0.32

%

 

0.10

%

 

0.14

%

 

0.11

%

 

0.03

%

Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable

 

0.23

%

 

0.39

%

 

0.42

%

 

0.74

%

 

0.89

%

Nonperforming loans to loans receivable

 

0.23

%

 

0.41

%

 

0.42

%

 

0.74

%

 

0.89

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

 

0.17

%

 

0.29

%

 

0.31

%

 

0.60

%

 

0.72

%

Classified loans to loans receivable

 

1.82

%

 

2.03

%

 

0.99

%

 

1.43

%

 

1.60

%

Classified loans to Tier 1 and ALLL

 

10.89

%

 

12.13

%

 

6.00

%

 

8.27

%

 

9.14

%

Classified assets to total assets

 

1.38

%

 

1.47

%

 

0.74

%

 

1.14

%

 

1.28

%

Classified assets to Tier 1 and ALLL

 

10.89

%

 

12.13

%

 

6.00

%

 

8.50

%

 

9.36

%

ALLL to loans receivable

 

1.38

%

 

1.35

%

 

1.22

%

 

1.18

%

 

1.17

%

ALLL to loans receivable exc. SBA PPP loans

 

1.51

%

 

1.48

%

 

1.34

%

 

1.18

%

 

1.17

%

ALLL to nonaccrual loans

 

608.99

%

 

348.10

%

 

293.22

%

 

159.89

%

 

131.96

%

ALLL to nonperforming loans

 

608.47

%

 

331.16

%

 

293.22

%

 

159.89

%

 

131.96

%

ALLL to nonperforming assets

 

608.47

%

 

331.16

%

 

293.22

%

 

151.88

%

 

126.26

%

Texas ratio ³

 

1.35

%

 

2.42

%

 

2.54

%

 

4.52

%

 

5.29

%

 
1 Net of SBA guaranteed balance
2 Includes loans held-for-sale
3 Nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity and ALLL
FIVE-QUARTER CAPITAL RATIOS (Unaudited) - Table 11
 
Well Capitalized Adequately Capitalized December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
Regulatory BASEL III
Requirement Fully Phased In

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 
Leverage ratio
Company

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

 

11.56

%

 

11.76

%

 

11.98

%

 

13.17

%

 

12.59

%

Bank

5.00

%

 

4.00

%

 

11.54

%

 

11.72

%

 

11.94

%

 

13.12

%

 

12.55

%

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

 

 

 

Company

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

 

15.01

%

 

15.24

%

 

15.23

%

 

14.82

%

 

14.95

%

Bank

6.50

%

 

7.00

%

 

14.97

%

 

15.20

%

 

15.18

%

 

14.77

%

 

14.91

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

 

 

 

Company

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

 

15.01

%

 

15.24

%

 

15.23

%

 

14.82

%

 

14.95

%

Bank

8.00

%

 

8.50

%

 

14.97

%

 

15.20

%

 

15.18

%

 

14.77

%

 

14.91

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

 

 

 

Company

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

 

16.26

%

 

16.50

%

 

16.48

%

 

16.01

%

 

16.11

%

Bank

10.00

%

 

10.50

%

 

16.22

%

 

16.45

%

 

16.43

%

 

15.95

%

 

16.08

%

Common equity/total assets

 

11.63

%

 

11.15

%

 

11.37

%

 

12.46

%

 

12.74

%

Common equity per share

$

15.61

 

$

15.23

 

$

14.92

 

$

14.63

 

$

14.52

 

 
MARGIN ANALYSIS (Unaudited) -Table 12
(Dollars in thousands)
 
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield
Number of Days in the Period
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
Loans ¹

$

1,066,368

 

$

13,045

4.87

%

$

1,046,678

 

$

12,650

4.81

%

$

1,018,596

 

$

12,568

4.96

%

$

941,147

 

$

13,629

5.82

%

$

930,455

 

$

14,119

6.02

%

Investment securities²

 

87,818

 

 

474

2.15

%

 

90,450

 

 

471

2.07

%

 

91,401

 

 

546

2.40

%

 

94,375

 

 

581

2.48

%

 

96,005

 

 

621

2.57

%

Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks

 

191,703

 

 

59

0.12

%

 

186,678

 

 

58

0.12

%

 

137,945

 

 

45

0

 

 

55,222

 

 

188

1.37

%

 

99,297

 

 

410

1.64

%

Other earning assets

 

8,196

 

 

81

3.93

%

 

8,196

 

 

80

3.88

%

 

8,195

 

 

93

4.56

%

 

8,194

 

 

122

5.99

%

 

8,194

 

 

152

7.36

%

Total interest-earning assets ²

 

1,354,085

 

 

13,659

4.01

%

 

1,332,002

 

 

13,259

3.96

%

 

1,256,137

 

 

13,252

4.24

%

 

1,098,938

 

 

14,520

5.31

%

 

1,133,951

 

 

15,302

5.35

%

Total interest-earning assets exc. SBA PPP loans²

 

1,264,075

 

 

12,945

4.07

%

 

1,239,609

 

 

12,657

4.06

%

 

1,193,346

 

 

12,775

4.31

%

 
NONINTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
Cash and due from banks

 

10,234

 

 

10,685

 

 

8,224

 

 

9,056

 

 

9,084

 

Other noninterest-earning assets

 

28,903

 

 

31,216

 

 

32,285

 

 

30,050

 

 

30,746

 

Total noninterest-earning assets

 

39,137

 

 

41,901

 

 

40,509

 

 

39,106

 

 

39,830

 

 
Less: Allowance for loan losses

 

(13,505

)

 

(12,293

)

 

(10,931

)

 

(10,594

)

 

(9,969

)

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,379,717

 

$

1,361,610

 

$

1,285,715

 

$

1,127,450

 

$

1,163,812

 