 

lululemon Establishes Global Benchmark for Wellbeing with New Report

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) today released its first-ever Global Wellbeing Report, advancing the Company’s commitment to advocate for wellbeing—enabling holistic wellbeing through movement, mindfulness, and connection. The 10-country study1 benchmarks the state of wellbeing with the inaugural Global Wellbeing Index issued by lululemon, and explores the dimensions, drivers, and barriers to being well.

lululemon's Global Wellbeing Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

lululemon's Global Wellbeing Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The events of the past year brought unprecedented challenges to the physical, mental, and social wellbeing of people worldwide,” said Calvin McDonald, Chief Executive Officer. “At lululemon, we believe in a holistic approach to wellbeing that helps create a healthier future for all. This research accelerates our efforts to support the wellbeing of the guests, employees and the communities we serve.”

The report reveals an urgency to improve with only 29 percent of global respondents indicating strong wellbeing across physical, mental, and social dimensions - punctuating the impact of the pandemic and social, political, and environmental issues. Optimism for the future shows a sharp decline, and Gen Z emerges as the most vulnerable generation with the lowest wellbeing. However, all age groups and geographies surveyed showed barriers to wellbeing—and challenges with time, stress and access to resources expose a need for employers to better support workforce wellbeing.

As people seek to strengthen their state of being well, focusing on basics—like sleep, connecting with loved ones and physical activity—and taking a balanced and proactive approach are linked to stronger wellbeing and a more optimistic view toward the future. Detailed findings from the global report include:

The state of global wellbeing exposes the paradox of people saying they feel “fine.”

The Global Wellbeing Index currently sits at 65 on a scale of 100, indicating a moderate level of wellbeing on a spectrum of weak to strong. The Index is based on how people in countries around the world rate the way they feel across the physical, mental, and social dimensions of wellbeing.

At face value, wellbeing appears to be reasonably resilient with a moderate overall Index score. However, a closer look at the three fundamental pillars of being well exposes deeper vulnerabilities. Less than a third (29 percent) of global respondents indicate strong wellbeing across all three dimensions.

