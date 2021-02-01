JetBlue Unveils Completely Reimagined Mint, Setting the Stage to Change the Transatlantic Market with Exceptional Experience, Competitive Fares

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today unveiled a reimagined version of its popular Mint experience, which first disrupted the market with a fresh take on premium travel at an “unpremium” price in 2014. JetBlue’s first complete redesign of Mint again sets a new standard – this time on transatlantic flights – featuring 24 private suites with a sliding door for every Mint customer, a custom-designed seat cushion by Tuft & Needle, and countless design touches that help every customer feel at home in the air. As part of the refresh, JetBlue will also introduce its latest innovation, the stunning Mint Studio, which will offer the most space in a premium experience from any U.S. airline (a).

