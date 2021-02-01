 

JetBlue Unveils Completely Reimagined Mint, Setting the Stage to Change the Transatlantic Market with Exceptional Experience, Competitive Fares

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today unveiled a reimagined version of its popular Mint experience, which first disrupted the market with a fresh take on premium travel at an “unpremium” price in 2014. JetBlue’s first complete redesign of Mint again sets a new standard – this time on transatlantic flights – featuring 24 private suites with a sliding door for every Mint customer, a custom-designed seat cushion by Tuft & Needle, and countless design touches that help every customer feel at home in the air. As part of the refresh, JetBlue will also introduce its latest innovation, the stunning Mint Studio, which will offer the most space in a premium experience from any U.S. airline (a).

Inspired by the popularity of the four private suites in its current Mint configuration, JetBlue’s transatlantic Mint will offer more privacy with 24 individual suites.

“Mint was an idea to make premium travel across the U.S. less stuffy and more affordable, and its performance has exceeded even our most optimistic expectations of going beyond New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue. “It’s remarkable how Mint’s thoughtful design has resonated with customers as we successfully grew it to more than 30 routes. We put our heart into this redesign of Mint and were inspired by our original vision of offering customers an exceptional experience at a lower fare – which is what JetBlue is all about.”

The first major design overhaul of Mint – designed in partnership with Acumen Design Associates – will launch on JetBlue’s highly anticipated London flights this summer, and a 16-seat layout will debut on a limited number of flights between New York and Los Angeles in 2021.

Introducing the New Mint Experience

  • We made every seat a suite: Inspired by the popularity of the four private suites in its current Mint configuration, JetBlue’s transatlantic Mint will offer more privacy with 24 individual suites. Every inch of space anticipates customer needs, with features including a tilting 17-inch Thales AVANT seatback screen, wireless charging capabilities, an integrated phone ledge for multitasking, and easy-to-reach in-seat power, as well as laptop, shoe and handbag stowage.
