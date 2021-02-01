 

South by Southwest Names Brightcove as Its Official Video Partner for 2021 Virtual Events

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the global leader in video for business, and South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals announced today that Brightcove has been chosen as the official video partner for the all-digital SXSW Online and SXSW EDU Online events, which, for the first time, will be completely virtual and streamed to attendees around the globe on March 16–20, 2021.

Streaming an event at the scale of SXSW required the organization to ensure that its video technology platform was not only reliable but could deliver a broadcast-grade viewing experience with a high level of security. With Brightcove, SXSW will join an expanding roster of innovative, global organizations that have successfully streamed content to massive audiences on their viewing device of choice.

SXSW Online will bring together creative thinkers from all facets of the entertainment, media, and technology industries to experience a diverse combination of pre-recorded and live programming, providing up to 650 hours of content to attendees. Through Brightcove’s award-winning, highly-scalable, and flexible digital video platform, SXSW Online will span five different channels, emulating iconic SXSW stages from years past, and give attendees the unique ability to switch channels for different content in real-time, one major benefit of at-home streaming.

“This has been such a time of change and we, like the entire world, are reshaping our perspective on how we connect. Given the obstacles faced in 2020 and beyond, there has never been a more critical time to come together to address some of the most important societal issues and challenges that lie ahead,” said Roland Swenson, CEO and Co-Founder of SXSW. “We’re excited to work with Brightcove to bring everyone a seamless digital experience at SXSW Online this March. As a leader in the video industry, Brightcove will help us meet our goals while expanding the reach and capacity of SXSW’s programming.”

SXSW will use Brightcove Beacon to enable attendees to consume content online via web browser or via Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, and Samsung TV. Brightcove’s over-the-top (OTT) capabilities provide a consistent, high-quality video streaming experience regardless of device or channel. Additionally, by using Brightcove’s distinct video capabilities, SXSW and festival partners can expect an unparalleled experience through:

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

South by Southwest Names Brightcove as Its Official Video Partner for 2021 Virtual Events Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the global leader in video for business, and South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals announced today that Brightcove has been chosen as the official video partner for the all-digital SXSW Online and SXSW …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Provides Business Updates and Announces Amendments to Credit ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain ...
CURO To Acquire Flexiti, A Leading Canadian POS/BNPL Lender, For $121 Million
CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
Takeda Completes Sale of TachoSil to Corza Health
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Brightcove erhält zwei Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards
26.01.21
Brightcove Receives Two Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards
06.01.21
Brightcove to Present at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
1
Brightcove Aktie: B2B Videoplattform - günstige Cloud Aktie erstmals profitabel