South by Southwest Names Brightcove as Its Official Video Partner for 2021 Virtual Events

Streaming an event at the scale of SXSW required the organization to ensure that its video technology platform was not only reliable but could deliver a broadcast-grade viewing experience with a high level of security. With Brightcove, SXSW will join an expanding roster of innovative, global organizations that have successfully streamed content to massive audiences on their viewing device of choice.

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the global leader in video for business, and South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals announced today that Brightcove has been chosen as the official video partner for the all-digital SXSW Online and SXSW EDU Online events, which, for the first time, will be completely virtual and streamed to attendees around the globe on March 16–20, 2021.

SXSW Online will bring together creative thinkers from all facets of the entertainment, media, and technology industries to experience a diverse combination of pre-recorded and live programming, providing up to 650 hours of content to attendees. Through Brightcove’s award-winning, highly-scalable, and flexible digital video platform, SXSW Online will span five different channels, emulating iconic SXSW stages from years past, and give attendees the unique ability to switch channels for different content in real-time, one major benefit of at-home streaming.

“This has been such a time of change and we, like the entire world, are reshaping our perspective on how we connect. Given the obstacles faced in 2020 and beyond, there has never been a more critical time to come together to address some of the most important societal issues and challenges that lie ahead,” said Roland Swenson, CEO and Co-Founder of SXSW. “We’re excited to work with Brightcove to bring everyone a seamless digital experience at SXSW Online this March. As a leader in the video industry, Brightcove will help us meet our goals while expanding the reach and capacity of SXSW’s programming.”

SXSW will use Brightcove Beacon to enable attendees to consume content online via web browser or via Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, and Samsung TV. Brightcove’s over-the-top (OTT) capabilities provide a consistent, high-quality video streaming experience regardless of device or channel. Additionally, by using Brightcove’s distinct video capabilities, SXSW and festival partners can expect an unparalleled experience through: