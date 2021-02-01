Rapid7 Acquires Leading Kubernetes Security Provider, Alcide

BOSTON, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc . (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced it has acquired Alcide.IO Ltd. , a leading provider of Kubernetes security based in Tel Aviv, Israel. This is the second acquisition Rapid7 has made in the cloud security market in the past nine months, having acquired DivvyCloud, a leader in Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) this past April. Together, these acquisitions will enhance Rapid7’s ability to provide a cloud native security platform to its customers and facilitate continuous management of risk and compliance across their cloud environments.

Organizations are taking advantage of the flexibility, speed and agility that the cloud offers to accelerate innovation and deliver value to customers faster. With this, developers are increasingly turning to Kubernetes to quickly develop and deliver containerized applications. As part of this paradigm shift, developers have become central to implementing cloud security and it must be delivered in a frictionless way, where and when developers operate.



Alcide’s technology is built to bridge security and DevOps with code-to-production security for Kubernetes deployments. The company’s technology provides seamless Kubernetes security fully integrated into the DevOps lifecycle and processes so that applications can be rapidly deployed while also protecting cloud environments from malicious attacks. Alcide’s industry leading cloud workload protection platform (CWPP) provides broad, real-time visibility and governance, container runtime and network monitoring, as well as the ability to detect, audit and investigate known and unknown security threats.

Rapid7 provides one of the most comprehensive security operations platforms in the market today, with a broad set of best-of-breed capabilities across SIEM-based incident detection and response, vulnerability management, application security and security orchestration, automation and response.

With this acquisition, Rapid7 will expand and strengthen its cloud security offering, bringing together Alcide’s cloud workload protection (CWPP) capabilities with the company’s existing cloud security posture management (CSPM) and infrastructure entitlements (CIEM) capabilities, to provide customers with a more holistic, unified experience for managing the challenges of cloud-native application security.