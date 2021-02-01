 

Emerging Markets Report Gas on the Fire

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each day it seems, our lives are more affected by the Internet of Things (IoT) which is simply a network of physical objects—“things”—that are embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies for the purpose of connecting and exchanging data with other devices and systems over the Internet.

And it can be magical, this connected automation that responds to and anticipates our needs.

For many of us, that’s your home security system, thermostat, appliances, etc. It’s your connected ecosystem.

Recently,  PV Nano Cell Ltd. (OTC: PVNNF), an innovative provider of inkjet-based conductive digital printing solutions and a producer of conductive digital inks, announced that it is introducing a revolutionary 5D (5 Dimensions) Complete Solution. According to PV Nano, this solution enables Electronics Everywhere and is digitally printing numerous electronics that power the Internet of Things. This newly introduced solution leverages the company’s 3D printed electronics technology that uses conductive additive manufacturing with mass-production applications.

In essence, PV Nano’s new technology is applicable to R&D, prototyping, low volume production and of course, mass-production. This breakthrough could help power exponential expansion of the Internet of Things by helping greatly power production through the aforementioned.

We like that PV Nano’s new tech isn’t just for a single phase of product and technology development. In an industry this large, that would be in and of itself.

But as mentioned above, PV Nano’s 5D is looking to accelerate the process in all phases which should mean innovation to market in faster times for its partners and customers.

If widely adopted, this 5D Complete Solution could be the gas on the fire for the revolution that is The Internet of Things.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid 600,000 restricted shares of stock by PV Nano Cell LTD. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

