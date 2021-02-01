Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming for Crackle for February

Crackle linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on up to 29 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, on iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

COS COB, Conn., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the upcoming content releases for Crackle for February. New titles on the network include all three seasons of Flavor of Love, BBC One miniseries War of the Worlds and documentary Willie.

New Crackle Originals

Bucket List (February 1st), Bucket List tours the best destinations in college football. Host Brian “The Boz” Bosworth tours the top 8 college football programs, interviewing coaches, former star players, and fans alike to determine why each deserves a spot in every fan’s bucket list. Episodes include Clemson, Texas A& M, Texas at Austin, LSU, University of Oklahoma, UGA, Auburn, and University of Alabama. Get ready to root for your team!

Sew the Winter to My Skin (February 1st), Inspired by true events, Sew the Winter to My Skin depicts the epic hunt, capture and trial of the legendary black rebel folk hero, John Kepe, during one of the most racially-charged political regimes in human history. Despite the massive Colonial Republic manhunt, the notorious yet charismatic outlaw evaded capture for over a decade while he terrorized white settler farmers in a courageous effort to protect his impoverished community.

New Crackle Channels for February

Football Channel (February 1st), Get your pigskin skills ready for the Big Game by checking out this end zone spiral from your teammates at Crackle! We’ll hit you in the numbers with great titles like Concussion (Will Smith), the Crackle exclusive documentary ‘85: The Greatest Team in Football History, The Gridiron, and Hail Mary!

Black Entertainment Channel (February 1st), Just in time for Black History Month, help us celebrate black achievements in the entertainment industry with great films like Mad Families (Tiffany Haddish), Children of Mud, The Maiden Heist (Morgan Freeman), and Gifted Hands (Cuba Gooding, Jr.)!