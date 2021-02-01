White River Bancshares Co. Earns $1.26 Million, or $1.30 Per Diluted Share, for Fourth Quarter 2020 and $3.82 Million, or $3.94 Per Diluted Share, for the Year

For the year, net income was $3.82 million, or $3.94 per diluted share, compared to record earnings of $5.14 million, or $5.28 per diluted share, in 2019. All financial results are unaudited.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income increased 9.8% to $1.26 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $1.15 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020 and increased 11.5% compared to $1.13 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“Earnings improved in the fourth quarter, compared to a year ago and the prior quarter, generated by solid loan and deposit growth and an improving net interest margin. We also drove non-performing assets down to zero by year end,” said Gary Head, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite the pandemic-related economic challenges creating a difficult operating environment, we made progress in several areas of the business, as we continued to support our customers, communities and employees.”

“The magnitude of the economic ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic are still largely unknown,” Head continued. “Due to the growth in the loan portfolio, and our continuous evaluation of the Covid-19 pandemic, we added $458,000 into our loan loss reserve for the quarter, bringing the Bank to a solid position of 1.38% of total loans and 1.42% of total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans that are 100% guaranteed by the SBA.” For the year, the Company booked a $2.9 million provision for loan losses, compared to a $500,000 provision for 2019.

“Core deposit gathering remains a strategic focus for the Bank,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “The investments we have made in our digital technology platform and its ease of use is helping us gather low-cost deposits. Additionally, we continue to lower the cost of deposits by bringing in more business and personal checking accounts and repricing the cost of our CDs due to interest rates being considerably lower than the last couple of years.”

“In 2020, the health and safety of our customers, teammates and community became our primary focus,” said Brant Ward, Chief Administrative Officer. “We continue to keep lobbies open by appointment only and adhere to social distancing guidelines. While our customers were already using our digital platforms prior to the pandemic, they really embraced the platform in 2020, with online utilization meaningfully up compared to a year ago. We were also active in the SBA’s PPP loan program, and at the completion of the PPP program on August 8, we had made $20.7 million in PPP loans, helping 274 local businesses. Additionally, the Bank recently started participating in the SBA’s new round of PPP funding that began earlier this month. This next round of SBA funding offers new PPP loans for companies that did not receive a PPP loan in 2020, and also ‘second draw’ loans targeted at hard-hit businesses that have already spent their initial PPP proceeds. While we are early in the process, we are here for our customers and communities.”

“In addition to PPP loans, we implemented additional programs to support our customers experiencing financial hardship as a result of the pandemic. These assistances included payment forbearance agreements with some customers for periods of up to six months. At the peak of our assistance, at June 30, 2020, we had deferred payment on 120 loans totaling $79.7 million. As of December 31, 2020, only 12 loans totaling $1.9 million were still in deferral,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer. “We feel optimistic about the underlying quality of deferred loans, most of which are longtime customer relationships with strong guarantor support. Additionally, we feel the loan portfolio is well positioned to handle any future economic impact from the pandemic, with less than 1% of the total portfolio in hotels, restaurants, and energy loans as of the end of the year.”

The table below presents selected information on loans that remained on COVID-19 deferrals at the periods indicated.

% of Total

Loan Portfolio Deferred Loan

Balance Number

of Loans

(In thousands) June 30, 2020 14.25 % $ 79,691 120 September 30, 2020 2.05 12,003 28 December 31, 2020 0.31 1,915 12

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

Fourth quarter net income was $1.26 million or $1.30 per diluted share.

Fourth quarter provision for loan losses was $458,000, compared to $300,000 in the preceding quarter and $500,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Fourth quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.50%, compared to 3.33% in the preceding quarter and 3.85% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Net loans increased 6.8% to $608.4 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $569.4 million at December 31, 2019.

The Bank funded approximately 274 PPP loans totaling $20.7 million as of the close of the program on August 8, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank had $16.8 million in PPP still on the books.

Total deposits increased 9.1% to $627.8 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $575.3 million a year ago.

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased 46.5% to $172.0 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $117.5 million a year ago.

Nonperforming assets were almost nil at December 31, 2020, compared to $400,100 at September 30, 2020, and $2.64 million a year ago.

There were no nonperforming assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total assets at December 31, 2020. This compares to nonperforming assets representing 0.05% of total assets at September 30, 2020, and 0.38% of total assets a year earlier.

As of December 31, 2020, the Bank had loans still within the deferral process of $1.9 million, which represents 0.30% of gross loans.

Book value per common share increased to $76.58 at December 31, 2020, from $71.43 a year ago.

Total risk-based capital ratio was 13.05% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.15% for the Bank at December 31, 2020.

Income Statement

The Company’s net interest margin was 3.50% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 3.85% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 3.33% in the third quarter of 2020. For the year, the net interest margin was 3.53%, compared to 3.91% in 2019.

Fourth quarter net interest income was $6.2 million, compared to $6.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Total interest income decreased by 6.0% to $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, from $8.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2019. Total interest expense decreased by 25.9% to $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, from $2.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year, net interest income increased 2.0% to $24.6 million, compared to $24.1 million in 2019.

Non-interest income increased 18.1% to $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year, non-interest income increased 40.1% to $5.0 million, compared to $3.6 million in 2019.

Non-interest expense was $5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year 2020, non-interest expense was $21.6 million, compared to $20.3 million for the year 2019.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by 6.8% to $749.9 million at December 31, 2020, from $702.1 million at December 31, 2019, and decreased modestly compared to $752.6 million at September 30, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents decreased to $23.0 million at December 31, 2020 from $39.0 million a year ago. Investment securities increased to $73.1 million at December 31, 2020 from $56.5 million a year ago.

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, increased 6.8% to $608.4 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $569.4 million a year ago, and increased 3.4% compared to $588.4 million three months earlier. Through the close of the program on August 8, 2020, the Bank had funded approximately 274 PPP loans totaling $20.7 million to both existing and new customers. As of December 31, 2020, $16.8 million in PPP loans remained on the books.

Total deposits increased 9.1% to $627.8 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $575.3 million a year ago and decreased modestly compared to $632.5 million at September 30, 2020, with non-interest bearing deposits increasing 46.5% to $172.0 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $117.5 million a year ago.

FHLB advances totaled $17.1 million at December 31, 2020 from $27.5 million at December 31, 2019. Notes payable increased slightly to $10.8 million at December 31, 2020 from $10.7 million a year ago.

Total stockholders’ equity increased 7.1% to $74.2 million at December 31, 2020 from $69.3 million at December 31, 2019 and increased 1.9% when compared to $72.8 million at September 30, 2020. Book value per common share increased to $76.58 at December 31, 2020 from $71.43 at December 31, 2019 and $75.17 at September 30, 2020.

Credit Quality

The provision for loan losses was $458,000 during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $300,000 provision for loan losses in the preceding quarter and $500,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. “Although our credit quality improved substantially during the quarter, we prudently added to reserves for loan losses as we continue to face an uncertain economy due to the impact of the pandemic,” said Head. For the full year 2020, the provision for loan losses was $2.9 million, compared to $500,000 in2019.

There were no nonperforming loans at December 31, 2020, compared to $200,000 in nonperforming loans at September 30, 2020, and $2.2 million at December 31, 2019. Additionally, there were no nonperforming assets at year end, compared with $400,000 in nonperforming assets at September 30, 2020, and $2.6 million in nonperforming assets at December 31, 2019. Total non-performing assets were 0.00% of total assets at December 31, 2020, compared to 0.05% of total assets three months earlier and 0.38% of total assets at December 31, 2019.

The allowance for loan losses was $8.7 million, or 1.42% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, when excluding the $16.8 million of PPP loans, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA. This compared to $6.7 million, or 1.16% of total loans, at December 31, 2019. Net loan charge-offs were $194,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net charge-offs of $169,000 in the third quarter of 2020 and $827,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, the Bank had loans within the deferral process of $1.9 million, which represented 0.31% of total loans, excluding PPP balances. Within that balance, $18,000 of the loans were full P & I deferrals, while $1.9 million were principal deferrals.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.15%, Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.80%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.80% and Total capital ratio of 13.05%, at December 31, 2020.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas. Both are headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers and Brinkley, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market in December 2018.

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is located in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.













WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 UNAUDITED December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 23,004,380 $ 49,636,364 $ 38,984,145 Federal funds sold - - 100,000 Total cash and cash equivalents 23,004,380 49,636,364 39,084,145 Investment securities 73,100,506 70,375,655 56,493,544 Loans held for sale 10,871,270 10,689,131 2,045,250 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 608,391,471 588,429,575 569,419,374 Premises and equipment, net 25,140,669 24,030,438 24,860,247 Foreclosed assets held for sale 100 200,100 487,827 Accrued interest receivable 2,705,354 2,581,457 2,766,513 Deferred income taxes 1,518,115 1,480,231 1,443,805 Other investments 2,891,285 2,888,585 2,859,485 Other assets 2,320,711 2,296,588 2,636,708 $ 749,943,861 $ 752,608,124 $ 702,096,898 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand deposits - non-interest bearing $ 172,016,886 $ 168,518,880 $ 117,450,670 - interest bearing 203,407,688 179,409,301 151,696,610 Savings deposits 21,051,019 16,688,392 13,554,400 Time deposits - under $250M 125,998,519 151,198,785 165,267,666 - $250M and over 105,309,981 116,721,324 127,293,109 Total deposits 627,784,093 632,536,682 575,262,455 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 17,056,909 17,161,929 27,471,344 Notes payable 10,772,790 10,766,607 10,747,683 Accrued interest payable 382,474 689,096 713,397 Other liabilities 19,733,128 18,604,241 18,612,742 Total liabilities 675,729,394 679,758,555 632,807,621 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 9,763 9,763 9,763 Surplus 88,010,761 87,940,629 87,656,698 Accumulated deficit (14,474,203 ) (15,737,036 ) (18,298,210 ) Treasury stock, at cost (431,865 ) (431,614 ) (387,022 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,100,011 1,067,827 308,048 Total stockholders' equity 74,214,467 72,849,569 69,289,277 $ 749,943,861 $ 752,608,124 $ 702,096,898









WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 For the Three Months Ended UNAUDITED December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 7,463,396 $ 7,526,896 $ 7,911,834 Investment securities 331,474 324,464 346,122 Federal funds sold and other 3,392 13,052 40,753 Total interest income 7,798,262 7,864,412 8,298,709 Interest expense: Deposits 1,326,327 1,593,311 1,841,859 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 103,809 104,501 130,782 Notes payable 167,745 167,870 173,369 Federal funds purchased and other 1,309 - 11,965 Total interest expense 1,599,190 1,865,682 2,157,975 Net interest income 6,199,072 5,998,730 6,140,734 Provision for loan losses 458,000 300,000 500,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,741,072 5,698,730 5,640,734 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees on deposits 130,374 116,288 168,410 Wealth management fee income 474,031 448,465 474,168 Secondary market fee income 894,411 647,069 259,280 Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets (185,550 ) (160,679 ) (46,977 ) Other 192,133 186,058 419,335 Total non-interest income 1,505,399 1,237,201 1,274,216 Non-interest expense: Salaries and benefits 3,641,192 3,676,489 3,452,028 Occupancy and equipment 684,502 663,995 738,169 Data processing 367,253 323,980 296,598 Marketing and business development 209,519 120,547 182,312 Professional services 433,752 396,508 392,950 Other 140,323 217,273 327,843 Total non-interest expense 5,476,541 5,398,792 5,389,900 Income before income taxes 1,769,930 1,537,139 1,525,050 Income tax provision 507,097 387,029 392,679 Net income $ 1,262,833 $ 1,150,110 $ 1,132,371 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.30 $ 1.19 $ 1.17 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.30 $ 1.19 $ 1.17









WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 For the Twelve Months Ended UNAUDITED December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 30,822,168 $ 30,392,165 Investment securities 1,362,508 1,412,752 Federal funds sold and other 113,365 247,929 Total interest income 32,298,041 32,052,846 Interest expense: Deposits 6,582,286 6,706,333 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 442,947 587,030 Notes payable 667,766 615,199 Federal funds purchased and other 1,341 32,911 Total interest expense 7,694,340 7,941,473 Net interest income 24,603,701 24,111,373 Provision for loan losses 2,850,000 500,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 21,753,701 23,611,373 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees on deposits 536,610 699,442 Wealth management fee income 1,783,243 1,774,903 Secondary market fee income 2,362,963 917,627 Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets (348,146 ) (755,303 ) Other 657,331 926,551 Total non-interest income 4,992,001 3,563,220 Non-interest expense: Salaries and benefits 14,602,278 13,445,287 Occupancy and equipment 2,631,996 2,447,604 Data processing 1,347,892 1,206,539 Marketing and business development 556,269 631,460 Professional services 1,558,348 1,229,608 Other 876,121 1,289,594 Total non-interest expense 21,572,904 20,250,092 Income before income taxes 5,172,798 6,924,501 Income tax provision 1,348,791 1,781,732 Net income $ 3,824,007 $ 5,142,769 Basic earnings per common share $ 3.94 $ 5.28 Diluted earnings per common share $ 3.94 $ 5.28







White River Bancshares Company Selected Financial Data Three Months Ended

UNAUDITED December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Selected Financial Condition Data: End of Period Balances Assets $ 749,943,861 $ 752,608,124 $ 702,096,898 Investment Securities 73,100,506 70,375,655 56,493,544 Loans, gross 627,948,824 607,540,859 578,161,121 Allowance for Loan Losses 8,686,083 8,422,153 6,696,497 Deposits 627,784,093 632,536,682 575,262,455 FHLB Advances 17,056,909 17,161,929 27,471,344 Notes Payable 10,772,790 10,766,607 10,747,683 Common Shareholders' Equity 74,214,467 72,849,569 69,289,277 Selected Financial Condition Data: Average Balances Assets $ 735,449,136 $ 747,393,849 $ 665,273,269 Earning Assets 705,226,210 717,205,947 633,146,281 Investment Securities 71,221,639 67,423,766 56,180,684 Loans, gross 616,463,713 588,694,448 563,326,863 Deposits 612,098,458 627,329,431 547,479,974 FHLB Advances 18,780,682 17,197,822 22,197,663 Notes Payable 10,769,161 10,763,088 11,365,461 Common Shareholders' Equity 73,485,866 72,144,578 68,598,333 Selected Operating Results: Interest Income $ 7,798,262 $ 7,864,412 $ 8,298,709 Interest Expense 1,599,190 1,865,682 2,157,975 Net Interest Income 6,199,072 5,998,730 6,140,734 Provision for Loan Losses 458,000 300,000 500,000 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 5,741,072 5,698,730 5,640,734 Noninterest Income 1,505,399 1,237,201 1,274,216 Noninterest Expense 5,476,541 5,398,792 5,389,900 Income Before Income Taxes 1,769,930 1,537,139 1,525,050 Income Tax Provision 507,097 387,029 392,679 Net Income $ 1,262,833 $ 1,150,110 $ 1,132,371 Basic Net Income per Common Share $ 1.30 $ 1.19 $ 1.17 Diluted Net Income per Common Share 1.30 1.19 1.17 Dividends Paid per Common Share - - - Book Value Per Common Share 76.58 75.17 71.43 Common Shares Outstanding 969,065 969,069 969,998 Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 969,065 969,069 970,004 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 969,069 969,907 971,318 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 969,069 969,907 971,322 Selected Ratios: Return on Average Assets 0.68 % 0.61 % 0.68 % Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity 6.84 % 6.34 % 6.55 % Average Common Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets 9.99 % 9.65 % 10.31 % Net Interest Margin 3.50 % 3.33 % 3.85 % Efficiency 71.08 % 74.61 % 72.69 % Selected Asset Quality: Net (Recoveries) Charge-offs $ 194,071 $ 169,425 $ 826,847 Classified Assets 4,439,839 661,616 2,902,922 Nonperforming Loans - 200,000 2,153,921 Nonperforming Assets 100 400,100 2,641,748 Total Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.37 % Total Nonperforming Loans to Total Assets 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.31 % Total Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.00 % 0.05 % 0.38 %





Contact:

Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer

479-684-3754