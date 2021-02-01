 

Uber Veteran Ryan Graves to Invest $50 Million in Metromile, Will Join Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021   

 Graves’ investment joins Chamath Palihapitiya’s Social Capital, Mark Cuban and leading institutional investors

SAN FRANCISCO , Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metromile, Inc., a leading digital insurance platform and pay-per-mile auto insurer, today announced Ryan Graves, Uber’s former senior vice president of global operations, intends to make a $50 million investment in the company personally and through his investment firm, Saltwater. Graves’ investment includes secondary purchases and participation in the previously announced PIPE transaction that will close alongside the merger with INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: INAQ). Graves will join Metromile’s board of directors following the business combination’s close.

Graves joins Chamath Palihapitiya’s Social Capital, Mark Cuban, and leading institutional investors to support Metromile’s growth plans as a public company.

Before founding Saltwater, from 2017 to 2019, Graves served on the board of directors of Uber Technologies, Inc. (“Uber”). He was Uber’s first employee, first chief executive officer, and a member of the founding team.

“Ryan has a remarkable reputation as an energetic and thoughtful business builder. His leadership and operating skills made Uber one of the fastest-growing companies of all time. As Metromile accelerates growth and scale, Ryan’s partnership will be immensely valuable to our Board and management team,” said Metromile Founder and Chairman David Friedberg. “We are thrilled to have him become an owner in the business and sit side-by-side our Board and management team as we execute our growth plans as a public company.”

“Metromile has a discipline and long-term orientation reminiscent of Berkshire Hathaway combined with the kind of truly transformative technology that initially attracted me to Uber. The founders and the management team are purpose-driven and have engineered a platform poised to change a massive industry meaningfully,” said Graves. “I spend my time and invest my capital in a concentrated way and aim to be an active partner to businesses that offer the ability to do that for decades to come. With this investment, I’m making the largest professional commitment I’ve made since Uber. Metromile is a rare find.”

