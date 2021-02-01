 

ATEC Opens New Headquarters with Substantially Increased Sales and Surgeon Education Capacity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative spine surgery solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that the Company has relocated to its new headquarters in Carlsbad.  

ATEC’s new facility has been designed from the ground up to inspire collaborative innovation, increase productivity, and support the Company’s rapid growth. Reflective of ATEC’s commitment to advancing the clinical experience in spine, the 120,000 square-foot facility includes a world-class cadaveric lab, a state-of-the-art machining center, an extensive biomechanical lab, expanded office space and meeting areas, and well-appointed outdoor spaces to support working, meeting and fitness activities. The seven-station cadaveric lab is viewable through floor-to-ceiling windows from the lobby and will be central to increased engagement of spine surgeons and sales professionals preparing to employ ATEC’s new procedures and products.

“The new ATEC headquarters is designed around a singular message: our business is in the operating room,” said Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We have more than doubled the number of cadaveric stations in our lab to enable us to better meet increased demands for training and to allow for robust collaboration between our product development teams and surgeon partners. The completion of this incredible new facility marks an important milestone for the future growth of our business. It exudes excitement for the spine powerhouse we are building. And we are just getting started.”

ATEC Spine currently employs about 300 people, a number that has nearly doubled since the beginning of 2017. Approximately 80% of ATEC’s employees are based in Carlsbad, California. The Company expects to add a significant number of additional positions in Carlsbad throughout 2021 and beyond.

ATEC’s new headquarters is located at 1950 Camino Vida Roble, Carlsbad, California, 92008.

About Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC), through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC’s Organic Innovation Machine is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the SafeOp Neural InformatiX System to safely and reproducibly treat spine’s various pathologies and achieve the goals of spine surgery. Alphatec’s vision is to become the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.

Investor/Media Contact:
Tina Jacobsen, CFA
Investor Relations
(760) 494-6790
investorrelations@atecspine.com

Company Contact:
Jeff Black
Chief Financial Officer
Alphatec Holdings, Inc.
investorrelations@atecspine.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ATEC Opens New Headquarters with Substantially Increased Sales and Surgeon Education Capacity CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative spine surgery solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that the Company has relocated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
ICG: Directorate Change
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
argenx Announces “GO” Decision in ADHERE Trial of Efgartigimod in Chronic Inflammatory ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus