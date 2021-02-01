 

LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Tiger Blackwell

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 15:00  |  36   |   |   

The Louisiana-based advisor kicks off recruitment to LPL’s new independent employee advisor model

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that financial advisor Tiger Blackwell CFP has joined LPL, affiliating with the firm’s newly launched independent employee model. As an employee advisor with LPL, Blackwell can now experience the benefits of LPL’s independent model, including ownership of his book of business and the autonomy to run his business as he sees fit, along with comprehensive and continuous support to manage and grow his business from the leading partner to independent financial advisors. Blackwell reported having served approximately $100 million in brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. He joins LPL from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company.

Licensed to help clients in 20 states, Blackwell provides personalized wealth management services with a heavy focus on financial planning. He launched his practice, Blackwell Money Management, in his hometown of Baton Rouge, La. Blackwell has begun working from the office space secured by LPL, which is equipped with the technology, furniture and business management resources he needs to run his practice day to day. Soon, he hopes to welcome his daughter to the team.

A member of the 1991 LSU national championship baseball team, Blackwell credits his former coach for triggering his interest in financial services. “In baseball, Coach Bertman would say, ‘It’s all about the numbers and putting the odds in your favor,’” Blackwell said. “That resonated with me and has become a motto for how I help clients with their financial situations.”

Committed support from LPL’s Independent Employee Advisor Model
Blackwell was looking for more independence and flexibility in the way he operates, including having a greater ability to provide fee-based financial planning. “I wanted a place where I could run a business on my terms, but I don’t want the added stress that often comes with being a business owner. I’m not interested in being human resources and accounting and compliance all on my own,” Blackwell said. “By joining LPL’s employee model, I can spend 100 percent of my time researching for my clients and helping them with their financial goals.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Tiger Blackwell The Louisiana-based advisor kicks off recruitment to LPL’s new independent employee advisor modelCHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
ICG: Directorate Change
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
Pfizer and BioNTech Publish Preclinical Data from Investigational COVID-19 Vaccine Program in ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
LPL Financial Welcomes Washington Crossing Financial Group
19.01.21
LPL Financial Hires Edward Fandrey as Managing Director, Advisor Solutions
19.01.21
LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Gary Stiles
14.01.21
LPL Financial Welcomes West Texas WealthCare
12.01.21
LPL Financial Welcomes Integrity Financial Services
05.01.21
LPL Financial Welcomes FDR Financial Group
04.01.21
LPL Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call