LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Tiger Blackwell

The Louisiana-based advisor kicks off recruitment to LPL’s new independent employee advisor model

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that financial advisor Tiger Blackwell CFP has joined LPL, affiliating with the firm’s newly launched independent employee model. As an employee advisor with LPL, Blackwell can now experience the benefits of LPL’s independent model, including ownership of his book of business and the autonomy to run his business as he sees fit, along with comprehensive and continuous support to manage and grow his business from the leading partner to independent financial advisors. Blackwell reported having served approximately $100 million in brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. He joins LPL from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company.



Licensed to help clients in 20 states, Blackwell provides personalized wealth management services with a heavy focus on financial planning. He launched his practice, Blackwell Money Management, in his hometown of Baton Rouge, La. Blackwell has begun working from the office space secured by LPL, which is equipped with the technology, furniture and business management resources he needs to run his practice day to day. Soon, he hopes to welcome his daughter to the team.

A member of the 1991 LSU national championship baseball team, Blackwell credits his former coach for triggering his interest in financial services. “In baseball, Coach Bertman would say, ‘It’s all about the numbers and putting the odds in your favor,’” Blackwell said. “That resonated with me and has become a motto for how I help clients with their financial situations.”

Committed support from LPL’s Independent Employee Advisor Model

Blackwell was looking for more independence and flexibility in the way he operates, including having a greater ability to provide fee-based financial planning. “I wanted a place where I could run a business on my terms, but I don’t want the added stress that often comes with being a business owner. I’m not interested in being human resources and accounting and compliance all on my own,” Blackwell said. “By joining LPL’s employee model, I can spend 100 percent of my time researching for my clients and helping them with their financial goals.”