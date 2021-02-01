Usio Reports Record Fourth Quarter Electronic Payments Transaction and Processing Volume

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today reported record transactions and processing volume for the fourth quarter of 2020 and record transactions processed for the full year 2020.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “Transaction processing volume continues on the strong growth trajectory achieved over the past two years, with the best quarterly performance in the Company’s history over the last three months of 2020. In the fourth quarter, prepaid transaction volume more than doubled while credit card transactions processed, including PayFac, nearly doubled. This provides strong momentum as we begin the new year which, together with our recent accretive acquisition of IMS, should generate strong revenue growth in the first quarter and throughout the year. While ACH volumes were down slightly from the same quarter in 2019, transaction volume grew 13% and returns grew 39% sequentially from the third quarter.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Processing Results

Card Processing, Including PayFac vQ4 19 Credit Card Dollars Processed + 17% Credit Card Transactions Processed + 97% Prepaid vQ4 19 Prepaid Card Load Volume + 95% Prepaid Card Transaction Volume +143% ACH vQ4 19 Electronic Check Transaction Volume - 6% Returned Check Transactions Processed -13%

In the fourth quarter of 2020, total dollars processed were $920 million and total transactions processed were 5.5 million. Both total dollars and transactions are the most for any single quarter in the history of the Company.