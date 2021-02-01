 

Usio Reports Record Fourth Quarter Electronic Payments Transaction and Processing Volume

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 15:00  |  15   |   |   

Record Full Year 2020 Transaction Volume Creates Strong Momentum in New Year

Prepaid transactions more than double, credit card processing transactions nearly double in the fourth quarter

On Pace for Strong Growth in 2021

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today reported record transactions and processing volume for the fourth quarter of 2020 and record transactions processed for the full year 2020.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “Transaction processing volume continues on the strong growth trajectory achieved over the past two years, with the best quarterly performance in the Company’s history over the last three months of 2020. In the fourth quarter, prepaid transaction volume more than doubled while credit card transactions processed, including PayFac, nearly doubled. This provides strong momentum as we begin the new year which, together with our recent accretive acquisition of IMS, should generate strong revenue growth in the first quarter and throughout the year. While ACH volumes were down slightly from the same quarter in 2019, transaction volume grew 13% and returns grew 39% sequentially from the third quarter.”

 
Fourth Quarter 2020 Processing Results
 		 
     
Card Processing, Including PayFac    
  vQ4 19  
Credit Card Dollars Processed  + 17%  
Credit Card Transactions Processed + 97%  
     
Prepaid    
  vQ4 19  
Prepaid Card Load Volume    +  95%  
Prepaid Card Transaction Volume +143%  
     
ACH    
  vQ4 19  
Electronic Check Transaction Volume - 6%  
Returned Check Transactions Processed -13%  
     

In the fourth quarter of 2020, total dollars processed were $920 million and total transactions processed were 5.5 million.   Both total dollars and transactions are the most for any single quarter in the history of the Company.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Usio Reports Record Fourth Quarter Electronic Payments Transaction and Processing Volume Record Full Year 2020 Transaction Volume Creates Strong Momentum in New Year Prepaid transactions more than double, credit card processing transactions nearly double in the fourth quarter On Pace for Strong Growth in 2021 SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 01, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
ICG: Directorate Change
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
argenx Announces “GO” Decision in ADHERE Trial of Efgartigimod in Chronic Inflammatory ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Usio Selected by Emphasys Software to Offer Best-in-Class Public Housing Authority Tenant Payment Solution
25.01.21
Usio Enters into Exclusive Contract with Leading Crypto Brokerage - Voyager Digital Holdings
21.01.21
Usio’s Innovative Prepaid Card Solutions Powering “The Compton Pledge”

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
3
Usio Prepaid Card Issuing Platform Scales Rapidly to Provide Financial Help Directly to Those Most A