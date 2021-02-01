 

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) the trend-right, extreme-value brand for tweens, teens and beyond, is excited to announce a new collaboration on an exclusive collection with Andrea Pippins, an artist, designer and author based in Sweden. The line, which features Pippins’ artwork, includes thirteen amazing products focused on nurturing creativity. The collection is available in all 1,000+ Five Below stores and fivebelow.com.

“What a fantastic, meaningful product line,” said Michael Romanko, Chief Merchandising Officer of Five Below. “This collaboration is powerful and inspiring, giving our young customers access to the amazing mediums they need to express themselves. Andrea Pippins’ artwork is bright, fun, and the embodiment of Five Below. We’re so proud of this incredible collection, our second exciting partnership this past year.”

Everything in this exclusive to Five Below collection features artwork by Pippins and is priced at an extreme value of $1-$5. It was created to empower young people and explore their voices through creative expression. Keeping visual activism in mind, the products share ideas of hope, joy and celebration. They include sketchbooks, art journals, 300-piece puzzles, posters, ballpoint pens, mechanical pencils, mugs, graphic t-shirts, a coloring book, a paintbrush set, a mixed media collage set, a DIY art set and a canvas tote bag.

“This collaboration with Five Below is an amazing opportunity to share my strong beliefs about creativity for everyone,” said Pippins. “Young people must have access to tools and resources that allow them to create, to paint, to draw, to doodle, to tell their story.”

Catering to tweens, teens and beyond, Five Below carries an ever-evolving, and super exciting assortment of essentials for work and school from home, cell phone cases and chargers, room décor, pet products, yoga pants, graphic tees, beauty and wellness items, licensed collectibles, baseballs and basketballs, tons of candy and all the seasonal gotta-haves. Its stores are a vibrant, colorful and high-energy destination with extreme $1-$5 value, plus some incredible finds that go beyond $5. For more information about the Five Below and Andrea Pippins collaboration, please visit www.fivebelow.com/featured/andrea-pippins.

About Five Below

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer for tweens, teens and beyond offering trend-right, high-quality products, with extreme $1-$5 value, plus some incredible finds that go beyond $5. We know life is way better when you’re free to “let go & have fun” in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities, which makes it easy to say “YES!” to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Tech, Create, Play, Candy, Room, Style, Party, New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has 1,000+ stores in 38 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com and a store. Follow Five Below’s social channels @fivebelow.

About Andrea Pippins

Andrea Pippins is an illustrator and author who has a passion for creating images that celebrate different standards of beauty, exploring ideas of personal empowerment, and highlighting visual stories that are often overlooked. Using the ideas and power of visual activism, Andrea Pippins has created this exclusive collection to empower young people, and explore their voices through creative expression. To learn more about Andrea Pippins, please visit www.andreapippins.com and follow her Instagram @andreapippins. 

Five Below Contact: Dana Zuppo
Phone: 610-653-4311
Email: Dana.Zuppo@fivebelow.com




