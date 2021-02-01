Wanda Sports Group Announces Completion of Initial Tender Offer and Subsequent Offering Period, and Resignation of its Chief Financial Officer and its Independent Directors

BEIJING, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (the “ Company ” or “ Wanda Sports Group ”) today announced the completion of the initial tender offer (the “ Offer ”), launched by Wanda Sports & Media (Hong Kong) Holding Co. Limited on December 23, 2020, to acquire all of the issued and outstanding class A ordinary shares of the Company, with no par value (the “ Class A Ordinary Shares ”), including all Class A Ordinary Shares represented by American depositary shares of the Company (“ ADSs ”). It also announced a Subsequent Offering Period (as defined below) related to the Offer and changes in its senior management and board of directors (the “ Board ”).

The Offer and withdrawal rights expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on January 29, 2021. According to the tender agent for the Offer, a total of 36,471,813.5 Class A Ordinary Shares (including Class A Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs) had been validly tendered (and not properly withdrawn) pursuant to the Offer, representing approximately 73% of the outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares (including Class A Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs), excluding 8,215,616 ADSs held by certain associates of the offeror that are subject to a Standstill Agreement. The foregoing include a total of 17,529,697 ADSs tendered, representing approximately 88% of the outstanding ADSs, excluding the ADSs held by the associates of the offeror. All tendered Class A Ordinary Shares and ADSs have been accepted in accordance with the Offer.

A subsequent offering period (the “Subsequent Offering Period”) has commenced as of 9:00 am New York City time February 1, 2021, for all remaining Class A Ordinary Shares and ADSs. The Subsequent Offering Period will expire at 5:00 pm New York City time on February 26, 2021, unless extended. During this Subsequent Offering Period, holders of Class A Ordinary Shares and ADSs who did not previously tender their Class A Ordinary Shares or ADSs, as the case may be, in the Offer may do so and will promptly receive the same $1.70 per Class A Ordinary Share in cash (or $2.55 per ADS, as appropriate), without interest thereon, offered in the initial offering period. No withdrawal rights will apply to any Class A Ordinary Shares or ADSs tendered during the Subsequent Offering Period.