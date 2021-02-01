 

Wanda Sports Group Announces Completion of Initial Tender Offer and Subsequent Offering Period, and Resignation of its Chief Financial Officer and its Independent Directors

BEIJING, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (the “Company” or “Wanda Sports Group”) today announced the completion of the initial tender offer (the “Offer”), launched by Wanda Sports & Media (Hong Kong) Holding Co. Limited on December 23, 2020, to acquire all of the issued and outstanding class A ordinary shares of the Company, with no par value (the “Class A Ordinary Shares”), including all Class A Ordinary Shares represented by American depositary shares of the Company (“ADSs”). It also announced a Subsequent Offering Period (as defined below) related to the Offer and changes in its senior management and board of directors (the “Board”).

Tender Offer

The Offer and withdrawal rights expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on January 29, 2021. According to the tender agent for the Offer, a total of 36,471,813.5 Class A Ordinary Shares (including Class A Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs) had been validly tendered (and not properly withdrawn) pursuant to the Offer, representing approximately 73% of the outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares (including Class A Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs), excluding 8,215,616 ADSs held by certain associates of the offeror that are subject to a Standstill Agreement. The foregoing include a total of 17,529,697 ADSs tendered, representing approximately 88% of the outstanding ADSs, excluding the ADSs held by the associates of the offeror. All tendered Class A Ordinary Shares and ADSs have been accepted in accordance with the Offer.

A subsequent offering period (the “Subsequent Offering Period”) has commenced as of 9:00 am New York City time February 1, 2021, for all remaining Class A Ordinary Shares and ADSs. The Subsequent Offering Period will expire at 5:00 pm New York City time on February 26, 2021, unless extended. During this Subsequent Offering Period, holders of Class A Ordinary Shares and ADSs who did not previously tender their Class A Ordinary Shares or ADSs, as the case may be, in the Offer may do so and will promptly receive the same $1.70 per Class A Ordinary Share in cash (or $2.55 per ADS, as appropriate), without interest thereon, offered in the initial offering period. No withdrawal rights will apply to any Class A Ordinary Shares or ADSs tendered during the Subsequent Offering Period.

