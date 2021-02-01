ACNB Corporation Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend
GETTYSBURG, Pa., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of ACNB Corporation recently approved and declared the payment of the regular quarterly cash dividend. The cash dividend of
$0.25 per share is payable on March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2021. This per share amount will result in aggregate dividend payments of approximately $2.2 million to ACNB
Corporation shareholders in the first quarter of 2021. In comparison to a year ago, ACNB Corporation also paid a $0.25 dividend per share in the first quarter of 2020.
“At ACNB Corporation, there is a long history of continuous and meaningful quarterly dividends paid to shareholders. For the first quarter of 2021, the Board of Directors voted to sustain this history even though we still face challenges while operating in a COVID-19 environment,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation President & Chief Executive Officer. “The quarterly dividend to our shareholders remains steady at $0.25 per share, as it has throughout the pandemic.”
Mr. Helt continued, “Looking forward, there is still uncertainty ahead. However, at ACNB Corporation’s community banking and insurance agency subsidiaries, we have proven to be resilient and will
continue to adapt in 2021 to further our commitment to our customers, shareholders and communities.”
ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, PA, is the $2.6 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, PA, and Russell Insurance Group, Inc., Westminster, MD. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 21 community banking offices, located in the four southcentral Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York, as well as loan offices in Lancaster and York, PA, and Hunt Valley, MD. As divisions of ACNB Bank operating in Maryland, FCB Bank and NWSB Bank serve the local marketplace with a network of five and seven community banking offices located in Frederick County and Carroll County, MD, respectively. Russell Insurance Group, Inc., the Corporation’s insurance subsidiary, is a full-service agency with licenses in 44 states. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster, Germantown and Jarrettsville, MD, and Gettysburg, PA. For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, please visit acnb.com.
