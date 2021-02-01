ACNB Corporation Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of ACNB Corporation recently approved and declared the payment of the regular quarterly cash dividend. The cash dividend of $0.25 per share is payable on March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2021. This per share amount will result in aggregate dividend payments of approximately $2.2 million to ACNB Corporation shareholders in the first quarter of 2021. In comparison to a year ago, ACNB Corporation also paid a $0.25 dividend per share in the first quarter of 2020.



“At ACNB Corporation, there is a long history of continuous and meaningful quarterly dividends paid to shareholders. For the first quarter of 2021, the Board of Directors voted to sustain this history even though we still face challenges while operating in a COVID-19 environment,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation President & Chief Executive Officer. “The quarterly dividend to our shareholders remains steady at $0.25 per share, as it has throughout the pandemic.”