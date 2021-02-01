 

Philips expands remote patient management with the introduction of Medical Tablet with advanced software

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

February 1, 2021

  • New solution available in North America, Europe and Japan provides remote access to patient data to improve workflows to better manage increases in patient volume
  • Offers full remote information access, can be easily deployed and enables a fully portable setup in emergency situations, including COVID-19

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today introduced the Philips Medical Tablet, an end-to-end, easy-to-implement, portable monitoring kit designed to help clinicians remotely monitor larger patient populations during emergency situations, like the COVID-19 pandemic. The Medical Tablet integrates with Philips advanced IntelliVue XDS software to enable remote access of patient monitoring information, allowing clinicians to care for patients outside of the hospital setting. This solution is not tied to a central monitoring station and can therefore be operated through WiFi connection, making it easy to deploy and integrate into existing clinical structures and workflows. Additionally, with the Philips Medical Tablet, clinicians experience less exposure to infected patients, and can increase efficiency through less personal protective equipment (PPE) changing, ultimately improving patient and clinician safety.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a variety of challenges across multiple care settings within the hospital, including higher than normal patient volume in emergency rooms, personnel shortages, reduced bed capacity and limited resources, particularly PPE. These challenges often lead to overcrowding, increased clinician workload, demand on resources and the added obstacle of trying to create separation between infected and non-infected patients to minimize the spread of disease.

In an effort to alleviate these challenges, hospitals are creating temporary care settings for COVID-19 patients outside of the hospital or in isolation wards, making remote and easily transferable tools essential in delivering consistent and quality care. During a time when both patient and clinician health and safety are paramount, the Philips Medical Tablet using XDS software can connect to multiple IntelliVue monitors in the same network, allowing clinicians to remotely monitor multiple patients to reduce contact as well as lessen bedside monitoring disturbances and interruptions.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Philips expands remote patient management with the introduction of Medical Tablet with advanced software February 1, 2021 New solution available in North America, Europe and Japan provides remote access to patient data to improve workflows to better manage increases in patient volumeOffers full remote information access, can be easily deployed and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
ICG: Directorate Change
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
argenx Announces “GO” Decision in ADHERE Trial of Efgartigimod in Chronic Inflammatory ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:46 Uhr
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Buy'
28.01.21
Philips Earns Ultimate Score of 100 on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Annual Assessment of LGBTQ Workplace Equality
28.01.21
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Outperform'
27.01.21
Philips integrates 3D ultrasound with innovative software for breakthrough in surveillance of abdominal aortic aneurysms
26.01.21
UBS belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Buy'
26.01.21
BARCLAYS belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Overweight'
26.01.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Neutral'
26.01.21
JPMORGAN belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Neutral'
25.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Verluste - Konjunktursorgen nehmen wieder zu
25.01.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 25.01.2021 - 15.15 Uhr