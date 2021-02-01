 

Cavitation Technologies to Resume Produced Water Treatment Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

CHATSWORTH, CA, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT) (BERLIN: WTC) announced that in Mid-January the Company reopened its operations in the Permian Basin treating produced water from fracking operations in the basin.  

In collaboration with its water services partner, Cavitation Technologies (CTI) deployed its first cavitation reactor in the Permian Basin in early 2020. However, subsequent dramatic declines in oil prices coupled with the onset of the Covid19 pandemic, led to drastic reductions in Permian production and as a result, demand for the Company’s innovative frack-water mitigation technology. As a result of improving oil prices, production in the Permian Basin is returning, which has led to increased demand for CTI’s clean water technology.

Regarding the recent restart in the region, the Company notes that its first returning customer is utilizing the initial stationary infrastructure that manages a flow of approximately 7,500 barrels per day (“BPD”). However, they are also preparing to deploy their first mobile water treatment unit, which is being deployed the first week of February.  Along with their mobile advantages, these water treatment units also support greater throughput capacity of 12,000-15,000 BPD. Cavitation is in the process of building its second mobile water treatment system utilizing the most recent inventions and expects operations in early March.  The Company believes it can quickly build and deploy additional units as demand dictates. As a point of reference, management anticipates that each 10,000 BPD of processing should result in approximately $150,000 worth of annual free cash flow to Cavitation, although actual results will depend on subsequent demand and associated pricing for their technology.

On other fronts, the Company continues to develop its technology to address both their legacy food processing business, as well as its emerging water treatment business. As of the aforementioned restart in Texas, they are now generating revenues from each. More specifically, they continue to pursue new opportunities in the vegetable oil and food processing industry with their new Low Pressure Nano Reactor (“LPN”) technology and they believe those efforts will be additive to the business in the future.

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. http://www.ctinanotech.com/

Follow us on Twitter for real time updates: https://twitter.com/CavitationTech

Like us on Facebook to receive live feed updates: https://www.facebook.com/ctinanotech

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as ''may,'' ''should,'' ''potential,'' ''continue,'' ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' and similar expressions, and include statements such as, management anticipates that each 10,000 BPD of processing should result in approximately $150,000 worth of annual free cash flow to the Company. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, our ability to perform the installation as anticipated, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will in fact transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Jessica Steidinger
jessica@ctinanotech.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cavitation Technologies to Resume Produced Water Treatment Operations CHATSWORTH, CA, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT) (BERLIN: WTC) announced that in Mid-January the Company reopened its operations in the Permian Basin treating produced water from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
ICG: Directorate Change
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
argenx Announces “GO” Decision in ADHERE Trial of Efgartigimod in Chronic Inflammatory ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Cavitation Technologies Latest Water Treatment U.S. Patent is Approved

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.12.20
1.875
Cavitation Tech - Biofuel made in US