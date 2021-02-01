Boxlight to Participate at the A.G.P Virtual Emerging Growth Technology 1x1 Conference on February 4, 2021
Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced that Michael Pope, CEO will be meeting with investors at the A.G.P Virtual Emerging Growth Technology 1x1 Conference on Thursday, February 4, 2021.
To schedule a meeting, please contact your A.G.P. representative or Boxlight Investor Relations at investor.relations@boxlight.com.
About Boxlight Corporation
Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https://www.clevertouch.com/.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005075/en/
