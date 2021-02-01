 

UBS Retains Lead as Institutional Investor's Top Global Equity Research Firm of the Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 15:18  |  28   |   |   

UBS has been named Institutional Investor's Top Global Equity Research Firm, retaining the #1 spot in the annual ranking for the fourth year in a row. The ranking, based on votes from buy-side analysts and portfolio managers, is a testament to the value that UBS analysts and its Research platform bring to clients globally. Clients voted for their preferred research analysts and teams in each region. Together, this resulted in UBS holding 158 positions across the world.

“We’d like to thank our clients for their continued support and engagement during these unprecedented times and for recognizing our top-rated analysts and the strength of our Equity Research offering,” said Juan-Luis Perez, Group Head Of Group Research and Analytics. “The year required a lot of adaptation – we had to be agile, we had to listen a lot, and from the very beginning we understood that we had to update projections quickly.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu UBS Group AG!
Short
Basispreis 13,93€
Hebel 14,16
Ask 0,90
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 12,09€
Hebel 13,20
Ask 0,89
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“The results of the survey are a testament to our vigorous client focus, which only continued to strengthen as our teams transitioned to working from home. Demand for our analysts’ time accelerated, with client interactions up in 2020 compared to 2019,” said Dan Dowd, Global Head of Research. “This year we saw an increase in the need to incorporate UBS Evidence Lab data into our research, to help analysts identify the questions and create a product that has the greatest impact on investors.”

Since 2014, UBS Research Analysts have utilized the expertise of UBS Evidence Lab, led by Barry Hurewitz Global Head of UBS Evidence Lab Innovations, for insight-ready datasets on companies, sectors, and themes.

“The combination of attracting and attaining the top talent and having access to UBS Evidence Lab data has been essential in maintaining our ranking,” said Dowd. “It’s necessary to have the best of both to provide clients with differentiated insights that help shape their decision making.”

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Investment Bank

The Investment Bank provides corporate, institutional and wealth management clients with expert advice, innovative solutions, execution and comprehensive access to international capital markets. It offers advisory services and provides in-depth cross-asset research, along with access to equities, foreign exchange, precious metals and selected rates and credit markets, through its business units, Global Banking and Global Markets. The Investment Bank is an active participant in capital markets flow activities, including sales, trading and market-making across a range of securities.

UBS Evidence Lab

UBS Evidence Lab is a sell-side team of experts, independent of UBS Research, that work across 45 specialized labs creating insight-ready datasets. The experts turn data into evidence by applying a combination of tools and techniques to harvest, cleanse, and connect billions of data items each month. The library of assets, covering over 4000+ companies of all sizes, across all sectors and regions, is designed to help investors answer the questions that matter to their investment analysis.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UBS Retains Lead as Institutional Investor's Top Global Equity Research Firm of the Year UBS has been named Institutional Investor's Top Global Equity Research Firm, retaining the #1 spot in the annual ranking for the fourth year in a row. The ranking, based on votes from buy-side analysts and portfolio managers, is a testament to the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
Diversified Healthcare Trust Provides Business Updates and Announces Amendments to Credit ...
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
American Express Introduces New Limited-Time Offers for U.S. Consumer and Business Delta SkyMiles, ...
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain ...
CURO To Acquire Flexiti, A Leading Canadian POS/BNPL Lender, For $121 Million
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Unicredit will Ex-UBS-Investmentbanker Orcel als Chef
27.01.21
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt UBS AG auf 'Buy'
27.01.21
JPMORGAN belässt UBS AG auf 'Overweight'
27.01.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt UBS AG auf 'Outperform'
27.01.21
BARCLAYS belässt UBS AG auf 'Underweight'
26.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: EuroStoxx 50 erholt sich von Vortagesverlusten
26.01.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 26.01.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
26.01.21
ROUNDUP: UBS geht nach Gewinnsprung optimistisch ins neue Jahr - Aktienrückkauf
26.01.21
Aktien Europa: Börsen erholen sich von Montagsverlusten
26.01.21
MORGAN STANLEY belässt UBS AG auf 'Neutral'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
50
UBS Group N, Erholungspotential ist vorhanden