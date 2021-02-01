 

Capricor Therapeutics Announces Development of Serology Test to Confirm Activity of SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines

-Technology Licensed from Johns Hopkins University-

-Patient Data Demonstrates Validity of Novel Imaging-Based Approach Furthering Capricor’s Platform Advancement-

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class cell- and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of a variety of diseases and disorders, announced today that it has received from Johns Hopkins University a non-exclusive license to intellectual property, know-how and data related to a new imaging-based serology test platform for COVID-19. This platform, which is amenable to a vast array of serology applications, has been applied to the analysis of patient antibodies to multiple SARS-CoV-2 proteins, including spike, nucleocapsid, and membrane. Posted on the BioRXiv preprint server and soon to be submitted for publication, this study conducted by Johns Hopkins University researchers marks a new approach to serology testing that harnesses the unique ability to human cells to present viral proteins in their native context and native conformation, and thereby captures and quantifies the true spectrum of patient antibodies to pathogen-encoded proteins.

“Capricor’s dedication to developing its exosome-based RNA delivery platform is enhanced by the invention, development and access to new, cutting-edge approaches to companion diagnostics. Nowhere is this need more apparent than in vaccine research, which remains heavily reliant on decades-old technologies, many of which are prone to false positive and negative signals, few of which display antigens in their native context, and none of which report on the full spectrum of antibody responses to more than one or two viral proteins,” said Dr. Linda Marbán, Ph.D., CEO of Capricor. “The world is now faced with multiple challenges that require ever more sophisticated SARS-CoV-2 serology tests, including the emergence of new viral strains and the need to carefully evaluate vaccine-induced immune responses. Capricor is enthusiastic about facing these challenges while it also advances its SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, which are designed to potentially elicit long-lasting, broad-based, humoral and cellular immunity that extends beyond the Spike protein alone. We are planning on meeting with FDA soon to discuss next steps in the clinical development of this program as well as announce further developments as they become available.”

