Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces New Time Charter Agreements

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (“Seanergy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today that it has entered into time charter contracts (“T/C”) for two additional Capesize vessels with Anglo American, a leading global mining corporation, and Pacbulk Shipping, a major Asian drybulk operator. Furthermore, another Capesize vessel of the Company is extending its current time charter employment.

The M/V Fellowship has been fixed on a T/C with Anglo American, a leading global mining company. The T/C is expected to commence in the beginning of the second quarter of 2021 and will have a term of minimum 12 to maximum 15 months. The daily hire of the T/C will be based on the 5 T/C routes of the Baltic Capesize Index (“BCI”), while the Company has also the option to convert the daily hire from index-linked to fixed for a minimum period of three months to a maximum of 12 months based on the prevailing Capesize Freight Futures Agreements (“FFA”) curve.

M/V Geniuship

The M/V Geniuship has been fixed on a T/C with Pacbulk Shipping, a major Asian dry bulk operator. The T/C is expected to commence in the beginning of the second quarter of 2021 and will have a term of approximately 11 to 14 months from the delivery date. The daily hire will be based on the 5 T/C routes of the BCI, while the Company has the option to convert the daily hire from index-linked to fixed for a minimum period of three months to a maximum of 12 months based on the prevailing Capesize FFA curve.

M/V Gloriuship

The same Asian dry bulk operator, Pacbulk Shipping, has agreed to extend for the second time the T/C of the M/V Gloriuship for a period commencing from the expiration of the current T/C in June 2021 until maximum April 2022. The daily hire will be based on the 5 T/C routes of the BCI, while the Company has the option to convert the daily hire from index-linked to fixed based on the prevailing Capesize FFA curve.

Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“We are pleased to further expand our relationship with leading global charterers through two additional Capesize vessels entering into long period employment. The relationships we have established with our charterers attest to the operational and commercial quality of our fleet.

Following the delivery of the M/V Fellowship and the M/V Geniuship to their subject charterers, 82% percent of our fleet will be employed under index-linked time-charters allowing Seanergy to be highly correlated with the performance of the Capesize index.

Based on the significantly improved market conditions, the strong fundamentals, and the worldwide positive sentiment, we believe that Seanergy, being the only pure-play Capesize owner listed in the US equity markets, is best positioned to fully benefit from the rising trend in the Capesize market.”

Fleet Employment Profile:

The table summarizes our fleet employment status following commencement of the above T/Cs:

Vessel Name Vessel

Class Capacity

(DWT) Year

Built Yard Employment Charterer Earliest

Expiration Fixed Rate

Option Partnership Capesize 179,213 2012 Hyundai T/C Index Linked European utilities company June 2022 Yes Championship Capesize 179,238 2011 Sungdong T/C Index Linked Cargill November 2023 Yes Lordship Capesize 178,838 2010 Hyundai T/C Index Linked European utilities company May 2022 Yes Premiership Capesize 170,024 2010 Sungdong T/C Index Linked Glencore November 2022 n/a Squireship Capesize 170,018 2010 Sungdong T/C Index Linked Glencore December 2022 n/a Knightship Capesize 178,978 2010 Hyundai T/C Index Linked Glencore May 2023 n/a Gloriuship Capesize 171,314 2004 Hyundai T/C Index Linked Pacbulk Shipping January 2022 Yes Fellowship Capesize 179,701 2010 Daewoo T/C Index Linked Anglo American Q2 2022 Yes Geniuship Capesize 170,058 2010 Sungdong T/C Index Linked Pacbulk Shipping Q1 2022 Yes Goodship Capesize 177,536 2005 Mitsui Voyage Charter Vale S.A. Q1 2021 n/a Leadership Capesize 171,199 2001 Koyo Voyage Charter International Trading Company Q1 2021 n/a Total 1,926,117 12

About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt. The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SHIP", its Class A warrants under "SHIPW" and its Class B warrants under “SHIPZ”.

Forward-Looking Statements

