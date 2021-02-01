 

Akari Therapeutics Adds Histamine Inhibitor Votucalis to Pipeline to treat Neuropathic Pain and Dermatological Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 15:29  |  69   |   |   

  • Building on the positive clinical and safety data from its lead drug nomacopan, Akari is developing a second related therapeutic candidate (votucalis) focusing on new clinical targets.

  • Votucalis captures histamine and thereby has the unique potential to prevent activation of all four histamine G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) which can induce diverse pathophysiological processes, including chronic pain, itch and inflammation.

  • New pre-clinical data showed votucalis blocks symptoms of neuropathic pain that result from damage to the peripheral somatosensory nervous system. In addition, data from an itch model demonstrated a potential for votucalis to treat atopic dermatitis and attendant chronic pruritis.

  • Local administration of votucalis was shown to be more effective than systemic administration.

  • Neuropathic pain is a global health problem. Most current treatments, including opioids, act via the central nervous system, while votucalis offers a new approach without entering the central nervous system, thereby potentially avoiding attendant side effects and drug dependency.

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases where complement (C5) and/or leukotriene (LTB4) systems are implicated, today announced that it is developing a second clinical candidate, votucalis, which specifically inhibits histamine.

Votucalis originates from the same research program as nomacopan and it shares a similar unique mode of action - specifically capturing and tightly binding to small highly potent ligands such as C5 plus LTB4 (nomacopan) or histamine (votucalis). By inhibiting the host immune response, ticks can feed for extensive periods without damage from an inflammatory response, benefiting from circa 300 million years of evolutionary development. The inhibition of the histamine pathway affords Akari the potential to target a range of new diseases, separate from those of nomacopan.

Dr Ilona Obara (Newcastle University, UK; Senior Lecturer of pain pharmacology, council member of European Histamine Research Society EHRS) said, “Votucalis is a unique centrally sparing natural product-based drug which captures histamine within a high-affinity internal binding site. In our studies we used a pre-clinical model of neuropathic pain and observed that selective targeting of peripheral histamine by votucalis resulted in highly effective inhibition of mechanical hypersensitivity. It is very exciting to see that votucalis may represent a novel and safe therapeutic strategy for chronic neuropathic pain and other conditions such as atopic dermatitis and psoriasis, where raised endogenous histamine is a known mediator.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Akari Therapeutics Adds Histamine Inhibitor Votucalis to Pipeline to treat Neuropathic Pain and Dermatological Disease Building on the positive clinical and safety data from its lead drug nomacopan, Akari is developing a second related therapeutic candidate (votucalis) focusing on new clinical targets.Votucalis captures histamine and thereby has the unique potential …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
ICG: Directorate Change
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Pfizer and BioNTech Publish Preclinical Data from Investigational COVID-19 Vaccine Program in ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus