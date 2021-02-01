 

Interpace Biosciences Announces License Agreement with Rutgers University and Mass General Hospital

Parsippany, NJ, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDXG) announced today that it has executed a license agreement with Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, and Massachusetts General Hospital for a novel monoclonal antibody platform, Das-1, used in the risk assessment of pancreatic cysts. Although some cysts may have no cancerous potential at all, other cysts carry up to a 48 percent chance of harboring invasive cancer, and surgery to remove them is often complex. Therefore, there is a need to develop additional tools to identify which pancreatic cysts may develop into cancer and which ones will not. In a recent, national multicenter study of patients undergoing surgery for pancreatic cysts, the Das-1 antibody was able to accurately identify pancreatic cysts likely to become cancerous with high sensitivity and high specificity in comparison to current clinical guidelines (Das, K et al, “Cross Validation of the Monoclonal Antibody Das-1 in Identification of High-Risk Mucinous Pancreatic Cystic Lesion”, (Gastroenterology 2019; 157:720-730). Das-1 is gaining recognition among experts in the GI community as evidenced by its inclusion as a component in the Pancreatic Cyst Biomarker Alliance sponsored in part by the National Cancer Institute.

The license gives Interpace exclusive commercial rights to this patented technology. The Company’s flagship product, PancraGEN, was designed to provide risk assessment for pancreatic cysts using both molecular and clinical features and has been performed on more than 40,000 pancreatic cysts. This new biomarker will provide additional information regarding cancer risk to further facilitate personalized patient management.

Koushik K. Das, MD, an assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology at Washington University said: “We are thrilled to bring our discoveries from the bench to the bedside with the help of Interpace. Utilizing Das-1 to identify patients at risk of pancreatic cancer has been our goal for many years.” Details of the Agreement were not provided.

According to Tom Burnell, President & CEO of Interpace, “The Agreement with these highly respected institutions represents an important evolution of our GI franchise as we strive to provide the most comprehensive risk assessment tool available for physicians and their patients.” He continued, “This is also another indication of our commitment to innovation and expanding our clinical expertise even further.”

