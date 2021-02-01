 

Trust the Leaders in Online School Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 15:30  |  25   |   |   

After an academic year like no other, both the Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin (WIDCA), and the Wisconsin Virtual Academy (WIVA), two full-time online public-schools serving students throughout the state, are welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005007/en/

WIDCA and WIVA are the state leaders in providing safe, alternative education options, while giving your student a personalized experience and providing them with what they need to succeed.

WIDCA and WIVA are tuition-free to all students who reside in Wisconsin, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and are authorized online public-school programs of the McFarland School District. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education. WIDCA serves students in grades 9-12 and WIVA services students of all ages, K-12.

While working towards their high school diplomas, WIDCA students can participate in the Destinations Career Program and discover exciting options for their future in a variety of career fields, including: Business, Health, IT, and Manufacturing & the Trades. They can also earn college credits through partnerships with local colleges and universities and prepare to take industry-recognized certification exams upon graduation.

“Students of all ages need consistency and an opportunity to shine; WIDCA and WIVA can provide them with both,” said Susan Stewart, head of school. “There’s no doubt this past school year was unlike any other, but our technology and student-focused curriculum will give your children the advantage they need to succeed at the next level.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. WIDCA and WIVA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

WIDCA and WIVA are now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online information sessions hosted by the school. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at https://dcawi.k12.com/ and https://wiva.k12.com/.

About Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin

Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin, a charter school authorized by the McFarland School District, is the first-ever career and technical education-focused online high school in Wisconsin using the curriculum and academic programs by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN). It is also the first online career readiness program in Wisconsin to offer a construction pre-apprenticeship program in partnership with industry leaders. As part of the Wisconsin public school system, Destinations Career Academy is tuition-free and serves students statewide in grades 9-12. For more information about Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin, visit widca.k12.com.

About Wisconsin Virtual Academy

Wisconsin Virtual Academy (WIVA), a charter school authorized by the McFarland School District, is the largest full-time online public-school serving students in grades K through 12 in the state. As part of the Wisconsin public school system, WIVA is tuition-free, giving families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about WIVA, visit http://wiva.k12.com/.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trust the Leaders in Online School Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year After an academic year like no other, both the Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin (WIDCA), and the Wisconsin Virtual Academy (WIVA), two full-time online public-schools serving students throughout the state, are welcoming students to enroll …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
Diversified Healthcare Trust Provides Business Updates and Announces Amendments to Credit ...
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
American Express Introduces New Limited-Time Offers for U.S. Consumer and Business Delta SkyMiles, ...
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain ...
CURO To Acquire Flexiti, A Leading Canadian POS/BNPL Lender, For $121 Million
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
Tallo Celebrates Career Technical Education Month Alongside New Partner, the CTECS
14:30 Uhr
Trust the Leader in Online School: Maine Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
28.01.21
Online Students Among Recipients of National Service Award
26.01.21
Nathaniel A. Davis Retires as Chief Executive Officer of Stride, Inc.
26.01.21
Stride, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Revenues Increased 46% to $376.1 Million
26.01.21
Set Your Children Up For Success: Nevada Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year
26.01.21
Online School to Receive Prestigious Ohio Purple Star Designation for Helping Military Families
19.01.21
DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against K12 Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18.01.21
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against K12 Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15.01.21
Stride, Inc. to Sponsor National Forum on Education Equity on February 3, 2021