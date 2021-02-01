FPA Announces Completion of FPA Capital Reorganization into FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value

This milestone serves as an important step in the long-term, strategic partnership between FPA and Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc. (former adviser and current sub-adviser to the Fund) announced in July of 2020. 1

First Pacific Advisors, LP (“FPA”), investment adviser to the FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund (QRSIX/QRSAX/QRSVX) (“the Fund”), is pleased to announce that FPA Capital has completed its reorganization into the Fund, with more than 85% of the FPA Capital shares cast in support of the reorganization.

The reorganization offers significant benefits for shareholders of both funds. FPA Capital shareholders gain access to a Morningstar 5-star rated fund2 led by portfolio manager Steve Scruggs’ almost two decades of successful stewardship, and the lower expenses of the Fund’s institutional class shares (QRSIX), currently capped at 0.89% for three years,3 placing expenses for the class at “Below Average” amongst its peers in the Morningstar Small-Value Category. Meanwhile, FPA expects that the economies of scale of the combined $428 million Fund4 coupled with continued growth could help to lower expenses further.

The Fund is currently available on most major platforms including, Fidelity, Schwab, TD Ameritrade, Ameriprise and Commonwealth Financial Network.

About FPA

FPA, a Los Angeles-based institutional money management firm, employs a disciplined approach to value investing, prudently seeking superior long-term returns while maintaining a focus on capital preservation. As of December 31, 2020, FPA manages approximately $26 billion across multiple strategies.

For questions, please contact: FPA: Ryan Leggio, 310-996-5484, rleggio@fpa.com

2 As of December 31, 2020. The Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund has been rated five stars in the Morningstar Small Value Category since February 1, 2020. Additional disclosures can be found at the end of this press release.

3 First Pacific Advisors, LP, (the “adviser”), has contractually agreed to waive its management fees and to make payments to limit Fund expenses, until February 1, 2024 so that the total annual operating expenses (excluding interest, taxes, brokerage fees and commissions payable by the Fund in connection with the purchase or sale of portfolio securities, fees and expenses of other funds in which the Fund invests, and extraordinary expenses, including litigation expenses not incurred in the Fund’s ordinary course of business) of the Fund do not exceed 1.04%, 0.99% and 0.89%, for Investor Class, Advisor Class, and Institutional Class shares, respectively. These fee waivers and expense reimbursements are subject to possible recoupment by the adviser from the Fund in future years (within the three years from the date when the amount is waived or reimbursed) if such recoupment can be achieved within the lesser of the foregoing expense limits or the then-current expense limits. The expense limit agreement may be terminated only by the Fund’s Board of Trustees, upon written notice to the adviser.