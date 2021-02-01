Net Asset Value(s) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 01.02.2021, 15:30 | 23 | 0 | 0 01.02.2021, 15:30 | Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 Net Asset Value The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 29 January 2021 £40.98m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 29 January 2021 £40.98m Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 52,416,513 The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 29 January 2021 was: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue * 78.19p Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue * 77.33p Ordinary share price 63.50p Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (18.79%) * Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 29/01/2021 Portolio summary: % of portfolio 1 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes) 16.85% 2 Volex Plc 16.62% 3 Cash and other net current assets 14.57% 4 Adept Technology Group Plc 7.40% 5 Hargreaves Services Plc 7.05% 6 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 7.04% 7 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 6.09% 8 Synectics Plc 5.16% 9 Venture Life Group Plc 5.05% 10 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 3.99% 11 DigitalBox plc 3.59% 12 Duke Royalty Ltd 2.86% 13 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.39% Other 3.34% Total 100.00%







