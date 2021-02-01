 

Emerging Markets Report Public Displays of Affection

An Emerging Markets News Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For regular readers of the Emerging Markets Report and particularly, our offerings about Kisses From Italy, Inc. (OTCQB:KITL) a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, Franchisor, and product distributor of Italian foods, you may note from time to time a play on words or two using the company’s memorable moniker.

As such, when we discover that the Company has been named one of “The Top Restaurant Companies in Florida” it’s hard to not be enamored with such a Public Display of Affection.

The Company was surprised to find out their nascent restaurant operations had been so boldly recognized by a leading and independent voice in the Florida culinary space. This was a purely organic acknowledgment, not a quid-pro-quo for buying ads or the like.

This was restaurant industry pub Toast Fried with a monthly reach of over 50,000 foodies and recognized as one of the fastest growing food and cooking magazines. Additionally, the team at Kisses From Italy can take pride in the criteria that earned them this lofty designation.

According to Toast Fried, companies were identified for the following virtues:

  • Innovation
  • Growth
  • Management
  • Societal Impact

These are actually well beyond a YELP-grade food review and should inspire confidence in the Company’s business model and c-suite.

For a company who is selling Kisses From Italy vis-à-vis traditional Italian Deli with an All-American spin on our food, having our roots coming from Italy but having grown up in the North American environment is definitely a very Public Display of Affection by an emerging food media leader who is looking at companies through a very different lens.

About Kisses from Italy, Inc.:

Kisses from Italy, Inc. is a restaurant chain operator, Franchisor and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. The Company offers a quick service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses from Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee related beverage and an array of other products. Our goal is to leverage the success from our flagship store and our initial hotel locations in the South Florida market and to expand into other regions on a local, state, national and global level. The main focus is doing so through our continued corporate owned store expansion, along with the development and sales of additional locations through the advancement of our franchise and territorial rights program.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid 2,500,000 restricted shares of stock by Kisses From Italy for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial.

http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Disclaimer

