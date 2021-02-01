"This is Asian Noodles" - Nissin Foods presents the taste of Asia to Europe with a strong campaign (FOTO)

Eschborn (Germany) (ots) - Japanese company kicks off 2021 with authentic

recipes, appealing packaging designs and videos from masterful Asian chefs



Japanese company Nissin Foods, known as the inventor of instant noodles, is

launching this year's "This is Asian Noodles" campaign on the 1st of February

for the first time in several European countries.





"In every cup" - that's the campaign's motto. Twelve spots featuring star andstreet food chefs show the exciting and flavourful world of Asian food andnoodle culture, which can be found in every cup of the "Cup Noodles" brand. Therange, which features soup style and stir-fry style products, brings authenticAsian flavour to consumers. It takes little time and effort to create adelicious meal which is tasty not only at home, but also in the office and onthe go.The campaign relies on high reach. In addition to digital, PR, social media andPOS, the comprehensive measures also include TV for the first time. Moreover,the campaign is launched in multiple European countries for the first time,including the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Denmark."With our 'This is Asian Noodles' campaign, we would like to invite consumers todiscover the variety of our 'Cup Noodles' this year. Whether stir-fry style orsoup style, each cup contains the expertise of Asian noodle making," explainsTomomitsu Taue, Marketing Director Nissin Foods Europe. "The growth trend in theAsian dry ready meals segment is still continuing. We recognize the consumers'desire for real taste variety and offer an alternative to usual ready meals."More information about Nissin Foods and this year's campaign "This is AsianNoodles" is available at the website (https://uk.nissin-foods.eu/cupnoodles/) aswell as on Nissin's social media channels: Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/nissincupnoodles_uk/) , Facebook(https://www.facebook.com/Nissin-Cup-Noodles-UK-105484924785418) and YouTube(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzcP4jqC0ZDF-nJmPcBoMbA) .Cup Noodles are available as Soba (stir-fry style) and Soups (soup style) in thefollowing flavours:Cup Noodles Soba Cup Noodles Soups- Classic - Chicken Teriyaki- Teriyaki - Beef Sukiyaki- Yakitori Chicken - Kaisen Seafood- Chili - Pork Tonkotsu- Thai Curry- Sukiyaki Beef- Peking DuckAbout NissinNissin Foods Group founder Momofuku Ando invented the world's first instantnoodles, "Chicken Ramen," in Japan in 1958. Cup Noodles from Nissin are nowavailable in over 80 countries worldwide. With its products, Nissin FoodProducts Co. Ltd. is the market leader in Japan in the instant noodles categoryand occupies strong market positions in many other countries.The Nissin Foods Group has set itself the goal of bringing joy and moments ofpleasure to consumers in their everyday lives with its products and, based onthis self-image as an "Earth Food Creator," to enrich food culture worldwidewith its Japanese influences.Press Contact:markenzeichen GmbHMaryam KiauschSchwedlerstraße 660314 Frankfurt am Mainmailto:nissin@markenzeichen.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/144021/4827219OTS: Nissin Foods GmbH