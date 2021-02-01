"This is Asian Noodles" - Nissin Foods presents the taste of Asia to Europe with a strong campaign (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 01.02.2021, 16:00 | 52 | 0 |
Eschborn (Germany) (ots) - Japanese company kicks off 2021 with authentic
recipes, appealing packaging designs and videos from masterful Asian chefs
Japanese company Nissin Foods, known as the inventor of instant noodles, is
launching this year's "This is Asian Noodles" campaign on the 1st of February
for the first time in several European countries.
"In every cup" - that's the campaign's motto. Twelve spots featuring star and
street food chefs show the exciting and flavourful world of Asian food and
noodle culture, which can be found in every cup of the "Cup Noodles" brand. The
range, which features soup style and stir-fry style products, brings authentic
Asian flavour to consumers. It takes little time and effort to create a
delicious meal which is tasty not only at home, but also in the office and on
the go.
The campaign relies on high reach. In addition to digital, PR, social media and
POS, the comprehensive measures also include TV for the first time. Moreover,
the campaign is launched in multiple European countries for the first time,
including the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Denmark.
"With our 'This is Asian Noodles' campaign, we would like to invite consumers to
discover the variety of our 'Cup Noodles' this year. Whether stir-fry style or
soup style, each cup contains the expertise of Asian noodle making," explains
Tomomitsu Taue, Marketing Director Nissin Foods Europe. "The growth trend in the
Asian dry ready meals segment is still continuing. We recognize the consumers'
desire for real taste variety and offer an alternative to usual ready meals."
More information about Nissin Foods and this year's campaign "This is Asian
Noodles" is available at the website (https://uk.nissin-foods.eu/cupnoodles/) as
well as on Nissin's social media channels: Instagram
(https://www.instagram.com/nissincupnoodles_uk/) , Facebook
(https://www.facebook.com/Nissin-Cup-Noodles-UK-105484924785418) and YouTube
(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzcP4jqC0ZDF-nJmPcBoMbA) .
Cup Noodles are available as Soba (stir-fry style) and Soups (soup style) in the
following flavours:
Cup Noodles Soba Cup Noodles Soups
- Classic - Chicken Teriyaki
- Teriyaki - Beef Sukiyaki
- Yakitori Chicken - Kaisen Seafood
- Chili - Pork Tonkotsu
- Thai Curry
- Sukiyaki Beef
- Peking Duck
About Nissin
Nissin Foods Group founder Momofuku Ando invented the world's first instant
noodles, "Chicken Ramen," in Japan in 1958. Cup Noodles from Nissin are now
available in over 80 countries worldwide. With its products, Nissin Food
Products Co. Ltd. is the market leader in Japan in the instant noodles category
and occupies strong market positions in many other countries.
The Nissin Foods Group has set itself the goal of bringing joy and moments of
pleasure to consumers in their everyday lives with its products and, based on
this self-image as an "Earth Food Creator," to enrich food culture worldwide
with its Japanese influences.
Press Contact:
markenzeichen GmbH
Maryam Kiausch
Schwedlerstraße 6
60314 Frankfurt am Main
mailto:nissin@markenzeichen.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/144021/4827219
OTS: Nissin Foods GmbH
