01-Feb-2021
February 01, 2021

HAEMATO AG

Patrick Brenske to be the sole member of the Executive Board of HAEMATO AG in the future

Patrick Brenske, member of the Executive Board of HAEMATO AG since November 30, 2020 and Head of Purchasing and Sales of the HAEMATO Group for approximately eight years until 2015, will lead HAEMATO AG as sole member of the Executive Board in the future.

Daniel Kracht, member of the Executive Board responsible for Finance and Controlling, will leave the company on 28.02.2021 at his own request after many years of successful work in order to take on new professional challenges. Mr. Kracht has built up an experienced team in the area of finance/controlling, which will be led in the future by Tom Keller, who has already been working for the HAEMATO Group in the area of finance for more than five years. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Kracht for his work and regrets his departure.

About the HAEMATO:

HAEMATO AG, founded in 1993, is a pharmaceutical company. The business activities focus on the growth markets of high-priced special pharmaceuticals. The focus is on therapies for cancer, HIV and other chronic diseases.

HAEMATO AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Key figures of the HAEMATO AG share:

Subscribed capital: EUR 4,753,916
Listed class of shares: ordinary bearer shares
ISIN: DE000A289VV1
WKN: A289VV
Ticker symbol: HAEK




Contact:
HAEMATO AG, Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
ir@haemato.ag

