Macy’s Honors Black History and The Brilliant Legacies Of Black Creatives

In honor of Black history, Macy’s (NYSE:M) will highlight Black creatives and Black-owned brands and introduce a round-up campaign in stores and online at macys.com in support of Black Girls CODE and UNCF.

Macy’s intensifies efforts to advance diverse talent with a series of initiatives that recognize and amplify Black-owned businesses, creators and changemakers; Camilla Rose, Curlmaker, $22 (Photo: Business Wire)

“As we honor Black culture and Black Brilliance, we are intensifying our commitment to the growth and advancement of Black-owned businesses, creators, changemakers, and young talent – who are all woven into the fabric of the Black experience,” said Shawn Outler, Macy’s chief diversity officer. “We are supporting current and future history-makers who will create a more rich and inclusive community for our colleagues and customers.”

Black Girls CODE and UNCF

Macy’s customers can directly support, impact and empower the next generation of Black leaders in local communities across the country through a charitable round up campaign. From February 1 through February 28, customers can round up their in-store purchases to the nearest dollar amount and donate the change (up to $0.99) to benefit Black Girls CODE and UNCF. Additionally, throughout the campaign, customers can donate online when shopping at macys.com.

Black Girls CODE works to increase representation in the digital space by empowering girls of color, ages 7 to 17, to become innovators in STEM fields, leaders in their communities and builders of their own futures. UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is focused on growing the total annual number of African American college graduates by focusing on activities that ensure more students are college-ready, enroll in college and persist to graduation. Funds raised by Macy’s roundup campaign will be split evenly between both organizations as they work to ensure Black young adults have access to educational and professional development opportunities.

Black-owned Businesses and Brands

As part of Macy’s, Inc.’s commitment to the Fifteen Percent Pledge, Macy’s, in partnership with CEW’s Indie 26, will launch 11 new black-owned award-winning beauty brands in February. The brands – inclusive of all beauty categories such as hair, skin, nails, bath/body, and sun protection – will be available on macys.com. They include Camille Rose, CURLS, Epara, La Pierre Cosmetics, Lovinah, Maison 276, Mischo Beauty, Naturally London, Ooli Beauty, Shea Yeleen and Unsun Cosmetics.