Henry Schein Named to Fortune ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ List for 20th Consecutive Year

“Our world has changed drastically in the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, yet Team Schein’s commitment to positively impacting health around the world has only strengthened,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “This honor is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our 19,000 Team Schein Members around the world who continue to drive our success and serve as the foundation of our efforts to ‘help health happen.’”

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) announced today that it has been named to the FORTUNE “World’s Most Admired Companies” list for 2021, the 20 th consecutive year that the Company has been so recognized. Henry Schein also ranked first in the Wholesalers: Health Care category for the third consecutive year.

According to FORTUNE, the “World’s Most Admired Companies” list is the definitive report card on corporate reputations. FORTUNE has posted the complete rankings on its website.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500 index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries. The Company's sales from continuing operations reached $10.0 billion in 2019, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 13 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

