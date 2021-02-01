 

Henry Schein Named to Fortune ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ List for 20th Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 15:58  |  42   |   |   

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) announced today that it has been named to the FORTUNE “World’s Most Admired Companies” list for 2021, the 20th consecutive year that the Company has been so recognized. Henry Schein also ranked first in the Wholesalers: Health Care category for the third consecutive year.

“Our world has changed drastically in the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, yet Team Schein’s commitment to positively impacting health around the world has only strengthened,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “This honor is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our 19,000 Team Schein Members around the world who continue to drive our success and serve as the foundation of our efforts to ‘help health happen.’”

According to FORTUNE, the “World’s Most Admired Companies” list is the definitive report card on corporate reputations. FORTUNE has posted the complete rankings on its website.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500 index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries. The Company's sales from continuing operations reached $10.0 billion in 2019, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 13 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and Twitter.com/HenrySchein.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Henry Schein Named to Fortune ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ List for 20th Consecutive Year Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) announced today that it has been named to the FORTUNE “World’s Most Admired Companies” list for 2021, the 20th consecutive year that the Company has been so recognized. Henry Schein also ranked first in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
American Express Introduces New Limited-Time Offers for U.S. Consumer and Business Delta SkyMiles, ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Provides Business Updates and Announces Amendments to Credit ...
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain ...
Tilray Receives the First and Only Market Authorization to Offer Medical Cannabis Products in ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Henry Schein Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index
05.01.21
Henry Schein Acquires Majority Interest in Prism Medical Products, Enters Home Medical Supply Market
04.01.21
Henry Schein Completes Joint Venture with Casa Schmidt

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
27
Henry Schein - Weltmarktführer Dentalhandel