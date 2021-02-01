Fuse Medical, Inc. Announces Exclusive Agreement With Orthovestments, LLC for Manufacturing & Commercialization of the Orbitum Staple System

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCPINK: FZMD) (“Fuse” or the “Company”) an emerging manufacturer and distributor of innovative medical devices for the orthopedic and spine marketplace, announced today an agreement with Orthovestments, LLC for the exclusive manufacturing and commercialization of the Orbitum Staple System (“OrbitumTM”) for the US market. This is the latest addition to Fuse’s comprehensive orthopedic portfolio of internal fixation devices for upper and lower extremities. Initial launch of the Orbitum is anticipated for the beginning of the second quarter of 2021.

The patented Orbitum Staple System, which is indicated for use in the foot or hand, is a significant departure from legacy bone staple fixation. The industry’s current designs revolve around staple leg compression, yet the actual need is to achieve bone compression. The design of the titanium alloy Orbitum implant is novel in shape, with multiple narrow legs arranged in a radius around a central bridge. This unique leg geometry, consisting of multiple narrow tines on the inferior aspect of the implant, increases the surface area of the device. These key differentiators have demonstrated to be particularly helpful when space is limited, or if used in cancellous bone, or even when the patient exhibits soft bone density.