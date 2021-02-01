Fuse Medical, Inc. Announces Exclusive Agreement With Orthovestments, LLC for Manufacturing & Commercialization of the Orbitum Staple System
Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCPINK: FZMD) (“Fuse” or the “Company”) an emerging manufacturer and distributor of innovative medical devices for the orthopedic and spine marketplace, announced today an agreement with Orthovestments, LLC for the exclusive manufacturing and commercialization of the Orbitum Staple System (“OrbitumTM”) for the US market. This is the latest addition to Fuse’s comprehensive orthopedic portfolio of internal fixation devices for upper and lower extremities. Initial launch of the Orbitum is anticipated for the beginning of the second quarter of 2021.
The patented Orbitum Staple System, which is indicated for use in the foot or hand, is a significant departure from legacy bone staple fixation. The industry’s current designs revolve around staple leg compression, yet the actual need is to achieve bone compression. The design of the titanium alloy Orbitum implant is novel in shape, with multiple narrow legs arranged in a radius around a central bridge. This unique leg geometry, consisting of multiple narrow tines on the inferior aspect of the implant, increases the surface area of the device. These key differentiators have demonstrated to be particularly helpful when space is limited, or if used in cancellous bone, or even when the patient exhibits soft bone density.
“We are excited to bring to market an innovative new way to provide compression in small bone fracture management with streamlined insertion techniques” commented Christopher C. Reeg, Chief Executive Officer of Fuse. “While there are many staples on the market, we believe that Orbitum offers a novel compression mechanism relying on physics rather than the elasticity of memory metal alloys and eliminates the concern for patients with nickel allergies.”
Orbitum employs a unique method for insertion into decorticated or softer bone using a punch tool, while retaining a traditional drill template and drill bit for harder bones. This gives the surgeon flexibility when implanting into different regions of the body, and in most cases, substantially cuts down operative time by reducing or eliminating the need for power instrumentation, while minimizing removal of critical bone material essential for friction seating.
Orbitum’s templating system allows the surgeon to visually confirm size and orientation prior to the actual placement of the implant, demonstrating higher accuracy of sizing and staple leg insertion angles to further enhance the implant's efficiency and surgical outcome. Moreover, the Orbitum implant leg geometry promotes superior pull out resistance five times greater than comparable staples.*
