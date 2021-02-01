Yahoo Debuts “Make Space for Black Voices” Campaign To Honor Black History Month
New Content and Initiatives Aimed to Amplify and Empower Black Communities
NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yahoo, part of Verizon Media, today launched its “Make Space for Black Voices” campaign to honor Black History Month. The programming includes a
celebratory Yahoo logo in partnership with creative artist Janel Young, as well
as new video series and on-air interviews celebrating Black changemakers, and a special livestream event featuring different industry leaders. Through an emphasis on e-commerce, the campaign will
also spotlight Black-owned businesses with virtual pop-up shops, dedicated hubs, as well as articles and videos on Black owners, brands and products. The coverage will last throughout the year and
build upon ongoing efforts by Yahoo to provide a platform for the important voices and issues of our time.
“At Yahoo, diversity, inclusion, trust and innovation are at the heart of our values as we continue to champion timely and compelling content,” said Joanna Lambert, Head of Consumer at Verizon Media. “We hope to honor Black History Month with meaningful coverage that showcases the diverse perspectives, achievements, hardships and voices within the Black community. In 2020, we launched our dedicated Black Lives Matter content hub and we will continue to elevate these important stories beyond this celebrated month. Now more than ever, it’s imperative that we focus on the issues that matter most to our audiences and continue being a company that’s a force for change.”
Users can visit the dedicated Yahoo Black History Month hub at yahoo.com/bhm, as well as the Black Lives Matter hub at yahoo.com/blm, for content and programming across all of its brands including:
-
Yahoo Logo Doodle: Yahoo enlisted Pittsburgh native creative artist, painter, muralist, and community leader, Janel Young, to
recreate its logo in celebration of Black History Month. The art was inspired by the campaign’s main theme to get the story from those who lived it and amplify Black voices. The logo will flip
over on February 1st on the Yahoo
homepage for the day, and will remain on @Yahoo social channels throughout the month.
-
Yahoo Life: Will launch a series of commerce articles and videos on Black owned businesses, brands and products, including a special episode of its series “My Beauty, My
Way” with Tracee Ellis Ross, CEO and Founder of PATTERN, as well as a new video series, “Business in Black.” Yahoo Life will also release features on Black academics,
activists, and thought-leaders discussing Black History Month.
