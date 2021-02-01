Yahoo Debuts “Make Space for Black Voices” Campaign To Honor Black History Month

New Content and Initiatives Aimed to Amplify and Empower Black Communities

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yahoo, part of Verizon Media, today launched its “Make Space for Black Voices” campaign to honor Black History Month. The programming includes a celebratory Yahoo logo in partnership with creative artist Janel Young , as well as new video series and on-air interviews celebrating Black changemakers, and a special livestream event featuring different industry leaders. Through an emphasis on e-commerce, the campaign will also spotlight Black-owned businesses with virtual pop-up shops, dedicated hubs, as well as articles and videos on Black owners, brands and products. The coverage will last throughout the year and build upon ongoing efforts by Yahoo to provide a platform for the important voices and issues of our time.



“At Yahoo, diversity, inclusion, trust and innovation are at the heart of our values as we continue to champion timely and compelling content,” said Joanna Lambert, Head of Consumer at Verizon Media. “We hope to honor Black History Month with meaningful coverage that showcases the diverse perspectives, achievements, hardships and voices within the Black community. In 2020, we launched our dedicated Black Lives Matter content hub and we will continue to elevate these important stories beyond this celebrated month. Now more than ever, it’s imperative that we focus on the issues that matter most to our audiences and continue being a company that’s a force for change.”