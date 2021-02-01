Accenture to Acquire Imaginea to Accelerate Cloud Native Product and Platform Engineering Services

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Imaginea , a cloud native product and platform engineering firm that helps companies drive innovation through disruptive technologies to transform their businesses digitally and capture new opportunities.

Accenture to Acquire Imaginea (Photo: Business Wire)

Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., with offices in London and throughout India, Imaginea excels in using its world-class product and platform engineering skills and leads with a design-thinking approach steeped in innovation. The company currently advises more than 200 global clients to deliver cloud-first transformations. The acquisition adds approximately 1,350 cloud professionals to Accenture, bringing a highly skilled, cloud native, full stack engineering team with cloud data and cloud modernization skills across multiple platforms from Amazon Web Services, Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

“Imaginea will further enhance the global capabilities of Accenture Cloud First, which was created to help clients across every industry become ‘cloud-first’ businesses,” said Karthik Narain, global lead for Accenture Cloud First. “Cloud is an essential foundation of digital transformation. Leveraging cloud native capabilities helps companies transform experiences, harness advances in technologies like AI, robotics, edge computing and 5G, and break the limits on productivity and innovation to create sustainable value.”

“Our unique combination of cloud native and product engineering skills is why clients seek out Imaginea to help them solve complex problems by unlocking the power of new technologies,” said Vijay Pullur, co-founder of Imaginea. “Imaginea is excited to join Accenture in helping companies reimagine business and rebuild differently for the benefit of all — from their customers to our people to society at large.”

“Accenture’s differentiated value begins with our incredibly talented and dedicated people. Imaginea brings us an infusion of human ingenuity, supported by cloud technologies,” said Kishore Durg, global lead, Accenture Cloud First Integrated Cloud Services. “Imaginea is a noteworthy addition to Accenture, with expertise across leading cloud platforms. Imaginea puts us in an even stronger position to accelerate innovation across diverse industries, drive complex change and create lasting value.”