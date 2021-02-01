 

Accenture to Acquire Imaginea to Accelerate Cloud Native Product and Platform Engineering Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 16:28  |  55   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Imaginea, a cloud native product and platform engineering firm that helps companies drive innovation through disruptive technologies to transform their businesses digitally and capture new opportunities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005624/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Accenture plc!
Short
Basispreis 257,60€
Hebel 14,61
Ask 0,10
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 218,39€
Hebel 10,17
Ask 2,30
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Accenture to Acquire Imaginea (Photo: Business Wire)

Accenture to Acquire Imaginea (Photo: Business Wire)

Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., with offices in London and throughout India, Imaginea excels in using its world-class product and platform engineering skills and leads with a design-thinking approach steeped in innovation. The company currently advises more than 200 global clients to deliver cloud-first transformations. The acquisition adds approximately 1,350 cloud professionals to Accenture, bringing a highly skilled, cloud native, full stack engineering team with cloud data and cloud modernization skills across multiple platforms from Amazon Web Services, Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

“Imaginea will further enhance the global capabilities of Accenture Cloud First, which was created to help clients across every industry become ‘cloud-first’ businesses,” said Karthik Narain, global lead for Accenture Cloud First. “Cloud is an essential foundation of digital transformation. Leveraging cloud native capabilities helps companies transform experiences, harness advances in technologies like AI, robotics, edge computing and 5G, and break the limits on productivity and innovation to create sustainable value.”

“Our unique combination of cloud native and product engineering skills is why clients seek out Imaginea to help them solve complex problems by unlocking the power of new technologies,” said Vijay Pullur, co-founder of Imaginea. “Imaginea is excited to join Accenture in helping companies reimagine business and rebuild differently for the benefit of all — from their customers to our people to society at large.”

“Accenture’s differentiated value begins with our incredibly talented and dedicated people. Imaginea brings us an infusion of human ingenuity, supported by cloud technologies,” said Kishore Durg, global lead, Accenture Cloud First Integrated Cloud Services. “Imaginea is a noteworthy addition to Accenture, with expertise across leading cloud platforms. Imaginea puts us in an even stronger position to accelerate innovation across diverse industries, drive complex change and create lasting value.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accenture to Acquire Imaginea to Accelerate Cloud Native Product and Platform Engineering Services Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Imaginea, a cloud native product and platform engineering firm that helps companies drive innovation through disruptive technologies to transform their businesses digitally and capture new opportunities. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
American Express Introduces New Limited-Time Offers for U.S. Consumer and Business Delta SkyMiles, ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Provides Business Updates and Announces Amendments to Credit ...
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain ...
Tilray Receives the First and Only Market Authorization to Offer Medical Cannabis Products in ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Accenture Named Adobe 2020 Global Digital Experience Solution Partner of the Year
27.01.21
Accenture and SAP to Help Organizations Transform Their Business Through RISE with SAP
27.01.21
“Future-Ready” Organizations Leveraging Digital to Operate Faster and Smarter Could Help Unlock $5 Trillion in Economic Growth, Says Accenture Study
26.01.21
Accenture and Salesforce Expand Partnership to Help Companies Embed Sustainability into the Core of their Business
26.01.21
More Consumers Willing to Share Lifestyle Data for Behavior-Based Insurance Premiums, But Trust in Data Security Falls, Accenture Report Finds
26.01.21
Accenture Helping Henkel Transform Its Workforce Through Digital Skills Training and Development
25.01.21
Accenture and Avanade Recognized as Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Workplace Services 2020
25.01.21
European Companies That Accelerate Both Digital and Sustainability Transitions Will Recover Faster from the COVID-19 Crisis, Finds Research from Accenture
21.01.21
Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Pega Service Providers 2021
15.01.21
Accenture Acquires Wolox, Boosting Cloud First and Digital Transformation Capabilities in Argentina and South America