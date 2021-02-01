 

CONDITIONS FOR THE RIKSBANK´S PURCHASES OF COMMERCIAL PAPER

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 16:20  |  28   |   |   

Bid procedure, 2021-02-03
Certificate Commercial paper issued in SEK by non-financial companies with their registered office in Sweden and with a remaining maturity of up to six months on the Bid date. i.e. with the latest maturity date as of

2021-08-03

 


Delivery may not be made in commercial paper purchased by the Counterparty from the issuer less than one week prior to the date for announcing the Special terms, i.e. the purchase may not have been made after

2021-01-25

 
Bids Counterparties may make one bid per Credit rating class and maturity class.

Bids are made to tel 08-696 69 70 and confirmed by e-mail to EOL@riksbank.se.
Bid date 2021-02-03
Bid times 09.00-09.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 4 billion
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) The total bid volume from one Counterparty for the two Credit rating classes may not exceed SEK 4 billion.

 


No bid may contain Commercial paper in excess of SEK 250 million issued by the same issuer.

 
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) The total bid volume from one Counterparty should not be less than SEK 100 million and not be less than SEK 20 million per Commercial paper (ISIN code).

 
Credit rating classes The requested volume is divided into two credit rating classes. Credit rating refers to the issuer’s credit rating. Credit rating may also refer to the issuer’s parent company in cases where the issuer has no own credit rating and the parent company guarantees the issuer’s obligations. If there are credit ratings from several credit rating agencies the highest of these will be applied. If there are both a long term and a short term credit rating the highest of these will be applied.

 


Class 1: No less than a long-term credit rating of A- with S&P, A3 with Moody’s, A- with Fitch, A- with Nordic Credit Rating or A- with Scope, or no less than a short-term credit rating of A-2 with S&P, P-2 with Moody’s, F2 with Fitch or N-1+ with Nordic Credit Rating.

 


Class 2: No less than a long-term credit rating of BBB- with S&P, Baa3 with Moody’s, BBB- with Fitch, BBB- with Nordic Credit Rating or BBB- with Scope or no less than a short-term credit rating of A-3 with S&P, P-3 with Moody’s, F3 with Fitch or N-1 with Nordic Credit Rating.

 


However, no credit rating may be lower than the lowest accepted credit rating level. There must also be no indication on the Bid Date that a credit rating may fall below the lowest accepted credit rating level.

 
Price (purchase rate) Certificates with a remaining maturity of up to three months on the Bid date. i.e. with the latest maturity date as of

2021-05-03

Class 1: 0.30 per cent

Class 2: 0.60 per cent

 


Certificates with a remaining maturity of up to six months on the Bid date, i.e. with the latest maturity date as of

2021-08-03

Class 1: 0.40 per cent

Class 2: 0.70 per cent

 
Expected allocation time Not later than 10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date 2021-02-05
Delivery of Commercial paper To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
General terms and conditions General terms and conditions for the Riksbank´s purchases of commercial papers via bid procedures 2020:1. dated 30 March 2020 (see the Riksbank´s web).

Stockholm, 2021-02-01

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CONDITIONS FOR THE RIKSBANK´S PURCHASES OF COMMERCIAL PAPER Bid procedure, 2021-02-03CertificateCommercial paper issued in SEK by non-financial companies with their registered office in Sweden and with a remaining maturity of up to six months on the Bid date. i.e. with the latest maturity date as …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Pfizer and BioNTech Publish Preclinical Data from Investigational COVID-19 Vaccine Program in ...
ICG: Directorate Change
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus