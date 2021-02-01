Goldstar Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on SEDAR

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldstar Minerals Inc. (“Goldstar” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GDM) is pleased to announce that it has received from Solumines a NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report on its Anctil property. The report is now available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The report was prepared with the objective of assessing the scientific and technical information concerning exploration activities, both historical and recent, carried out on the Anctil property.

David Crevier, CEO, states, “This report brings all the historical information into perspective. Our field work in 2020 has further improved our understanding significantly. Once we combine this surface information with the geophysical data acquired in December, we will be able to do our targeting and advance Anctil to the drill-ready stage.”