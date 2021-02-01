 

Electric Drive Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 29 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global electric drives market report.

The global electric drives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.6% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:  

  1. The metals and mining and oil & gas industries are major revenue generators for electric drives owing to the heavy use of pumps, conveyors, hoists, cranes, and several other heavy equipment that consume more electricity.
  2. Approximately 40% of the electricity used in industries is consumed by pump and fan systems, driving the demand for electric drives is expected to be high in those segments that largely rely on pumps and fans.
  3. Digital factories, automation, and the advent of IIoT will prove as the most important trends. With increasing automation and digitalization, the demand for smart and innovative electric drives is expected to go up in the forecast period.
  4. Semiconductors such as rectifiers, diodes, capacitors, and others are important raw materials procured by vendors in the electric drives market. Steel is another major raw material. Any disruption in the production or price of these commodities will have a direct impact on the electric drives market.
  5. AC drives are most widely used across the globe and held a share of over 80% in 2020. Moreover, AC drives are expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% as compared to 3% CAGR for DC drives.
  6. Emerging markets such as APAC and Latin America are expected to witness the highest CAGR, estimated to be at over 5% and 4%, respectively, during the forecast period. This is attributed to investments by developed countries, favorable government policies and FDIs, and shifting focus toward domestic manufacturing.
  7. China and India will grow at the highest CAGR owing to their huge population pool, industrial establishments, growing economies, and increasing industrial expenditures during the forecast period.
  8. By voltage, low voltage electric drives dominate the global electric drives market accounting for a share of over 80% in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5%.

Key Offerings:

