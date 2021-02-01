Kala Gibson Recognized as a Top Black Leader by the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber

Fifth Third Bank’s head of Business Banking and Chief Enterprise Corporate Responsibility Officer Kala Gibson has been recognized as a top black leader by the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. The Chamber is honoring seven black leaders throughout February as part of its “We Are Making Black History” series presented by Frost Brown Todd and Ohio National Financial Services.

Kala Gibson has been recognized as a top black leader by the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber (Photo: Business Wire)

The honorees are executives, creatives, entrepreneurs, and community advocates.

“The past year has been one of racial reckoning, finding new systems of operations, and shifting what’s normal. Kala’s leadership has been exactly what our community needed to thrive through it all. His influence, his ability to empower, and ultimately, his ability to inspire others, is why he was chosen to be a 2021 We Are Making Black History honoree,” said Jill Meyer, president and CEO of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. “We’re certain his leadership will leave a footprint on our region for years to come.”

Gibson was honored for his work at the bank, where he oversees Business Banking, but also the Bank’s Community and Economic Development efforts, including Community Reinvestment Act lending and investment, and environmental, social and governance efforts. He’s also chairman of the Bank’s Executive Diversity Leadership Council.

He led the Bank’s Paycheck Protection Program, which helped small business owners, delivering in 2020 more than 40,000 loans totaling more than $5.4 billion. Twenty-seven percent of these loans were made to businesses in low to moderate income areas.

“We are thrilled that Kala Gibson is recognized as a top black leader by the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber,” said Greg Carmichael, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fifth Third Bank. “Kala’s leadership, passion and energy have a tremendous impact inside and outside the Bank, inspiring and guiding our team, and helping to serve countless businesses and our communities at large.”

Gibson’s passion for banking and helping his community began when he was seven. Not only did he love the game Monopoly, but he lived in a neighborhood where the branch was the center of commerce. When the branch closed, he saw the effect on his community. “I never wanted to see that happen to another minority community,” he said. “I’ve always believed in the power of financial inclusion and equality. African American communities have historically been left behind and have missed the opportunity to live the American Dream through home ownership and entrepreneurship. My hope is that I can use my influence and position at Fifth Third and in the industry to permanently reverse this trend. I also hope to attract more minorities to the industry to hold our institutions accountable and help shape policies that will prevent this from happening in the future.”