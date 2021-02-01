 

DispatchHealth and Humana Team Up to Provide Hospital-Level Care in the Home

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 17:00  |  52   |   |   

Humana Inc., a leading health and well-being company, and DispatchHealth, a provider of in-home medical care, today announced an agreement to provide Humana members with access to an advanced level of care in the home – to help enhance patients’ experience and health outcomes. These services will be available in Denver, Colo., and Tacoma, Wash., with expansion to additional markets in Texas, Arizona and Nevada planned for later this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005622/en/

The agreement will provide members living with multiple chronic conditions – such as cellulitis, kidney and urinary tract infections, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart failure and many others – an opportunity to be treated safely at home and thereby avoid hospital visits. Last November, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced a waiver program to allow qualified health care providers to offer acute, hospital-level care in the home. The Dispatch-Humana agreement is believed to be the country’s first program to provide hospital-level care involving a national payer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 56 percent of adults age 65 years and older have two or more chronic conditions. Research has also shown that 63 percent of U.S. adults prefer to receive care at home.

“The agreement enhances Humana’s holistic approach to patient care and empowers clinicians to go beyond traditional clinical treatment,” said Susan Diamond, President of Humana’s Home Business. “Humana and DispatchHealth are focused on improving the overall home care experience and health outcomes by allowing individuals to remain at home while also empowering the medical team to identify and address patient needs, including social determinants of health.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Humana has seen a substantial increase in demand for in-home care. Some members – especially older adults with multiple chronic conditions – are seeking care at home to reduce their chance of exposure to the virus. Humana members who meet the clinical admission criteria will have access to an on-call dedicated DispatchHealth medical team, which includes an internal medicine trained physician with ER experience, and a physician assistant or nurse practitioner. Patients receive 24/7 physician coverage with remote monitoring, an emergency call button, and daily visits from DispatchHealth’s medical team, including bedside nursing.

