The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (“Deutsche Bank” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DB) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Deutsche Bank announced on January 24, 2021, that it had launched an internal investigation of its engagement with certain customers. According to the Financial Times, the investigation will determine if the Company’s "staff mis-sold sophisticated investment banking products to clients in breach of EU rules and then colluded with individuals within these companies to share the profits." The Financial Times further states "Deutsche believes that some of its staff knowingly sold inappropriate or unsuitable products to customers who may not have been able to understand and shoulder the risk they were taking," and that the investigation is not "looking at a few isolated cases, but at what appears to be a broader pattern of misconduct over several years." Based on this news, shares of Deutsche Bank dropped over the next several trading sessions.