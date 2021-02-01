Insight Recognized Among Fortune 2021 World’s Most Admired Companies

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, has been recognized at No. 7 in the information technology services industry among the Fortune 2021 World’s Most Admired Companies, a ranking of the world’s companies that enjoy the strongest reputations within their industries and across all business.

To determine the best-regarded companies across 52 industries and 30 countries, Fortune partnered with global research firm Korn Ferry to ask 3,820 executives, board directors, and securities analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria: from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. The most admired companies were picked from a pool of 670 of both the 1,000 largest U.S. companies, ranked by revenue, and non-U.S companies in Fortune’s Global 500 database with revenues of $10 billion or more. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.