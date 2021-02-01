Insight Recognized Among Fortune 2021 World’s Most Admired Companies
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, has been recognized at No. 7 in the information technology services industry among the Fortune 2021 World’s Most Admired Companies, a ranking of the world’s companies that enjoy the strongest reputations within their industries and across all business.
To determine the best-regarded companies across 52 industries and 30 countries, Fortune partnered with global research firm Korn Ferry to ask 3,820 executives, board directors, and securities analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria: from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. The most admired companies were picked from a pool of 670 of both the 1,000 largest U.S. companies, ranked by revenue, and non-U.S companies in Fortune’s Global 500 database with revenues of $10 billion or more. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.
Through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, Insight has expanded a global portfolio of solutions and services, technical expertise, deep partner relationships with 5,000+ solution providers, and its reach into key markets. The company’s more than 2,700 deep technical experts (i.e., engineers, architects, consultants) and 8,000 sales and service delivery professionals provide end-to-end digital transformation proficiency, from assessing a client’s current IT state, conceiving new innovations and strategic planning, to securely integrating new solutions, supply optimization and ongoing management of an organization’s technology ecosystem.
“We’ve been able to consistently grow the value of Insight by orchestrating solutions that help our clients best adapt to the future of business, enabling digital acceleration, making better sense of the cloud and intelligent technology, and fully supporting their employees in a more virtual workplace. Yet as we’ve grown, we’ve stayed firmly rooted in our values and built a shared commitment to our partners to make a real difference for our clients and communities,” said Ken Lamneck, Insight president and CEO. “To be named one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies indicates the scale of our solutions and the dedication of our teammates is trusted by our clients as they manage and transform their IT environments in extraordinary times.”
