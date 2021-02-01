 

Gabelli Funds’ Actively Managed ETF Love Our Planet & People (LOPP) Available to Invest in Beginning Today

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021   

Gabelli Funds’ Love Our Planet & People (NYSE: LOPP), an actively managed ETF focused on the “E” in ESG (Environmental Social & Governance) investing, is available to invest in beginning today.

We believe that investment in renewables, batteries, water infrastructure, the recycling of plastics, and other sustainable practices is essential to the future of the planet and its people. LOPP provides investors the ability to invest in a broad range of companies across these sectors while leveraging our research-driven investment process. The portfolio team will construct LOPP on a bottom-up basis, going beyond the typical ESG screens and relying on the advisors’ accumulated, compounded industry knowledge and history of corporate engagement.

LOPP offers a loyalty program under which the first $100 million invested will incur no fees or expenses for at least one year. Through this program, we hope to encourage investment, and acknowledge our appreciation for our private wealth and mutual fund clients. We are privileged to absorb all costs in an effort to underscore our emphasis on the environment.

This Exchange-Traded Fund (“ETF”) is different from traditional ETFs.

Unlike traditional ETFs, these ETFs will not tell the public what assets they hold each day. This may create additional risks for your investment. For example:

  • You may have to pay more money to trade an ETF’s shares. These ETFs will provide less information to traders, who tend to charge more for trades when they have less information about the underlying holdings.
  • The price you pay to buy ETF shares on an exchange may not match the value of an ETF’s portfolio. The same is true when you sell shares. These price differences may be greater for the ETFs offered pursuant to this Prospectus compared to other ETFs because these ETFs provide less information to traders with respect to the underlying portfolio holdings.
  • These additional risks may be even greater in bad or uncertain market conditions.

The differences between these ETFs and other ETFs may also have advantages. By keeping certain information about an ETF secret, the ETF may face less risk that other traders can predict or copy its investment strategy. This may improve an ETF’s performance. If other traders are able to copy or predict an ETF’s investment strategy, however, this may hurt the ETF’s performance.

For additional information regarding the unique attributes and risks of the Funds, see the “Non-Transparent Exchange-Traded Fund (“ETF”) Structure Risk”, “Early Close/Trading Halt Risk” and “Authorized Participant and AP Representative Concentration Risk” in the “Principal Risks” section of the Prospectus.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus, which contains more complete information about this and other matters, should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, please call 800 GABELLI or visit www.gabelli.com/funds/etfs/intro

Exchange traded Funds (ETFs) are bought and sold through exchange trading at market price (not NAV), and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Shares may trade at a premium or a discount to their NAV in the secondary market. There is no guarantee the investment strategy will be successful. Investing involves risk including the possible loss of principal.

Distributed by G.distributors, LLC. a registered broker dealer and member of FINRA



