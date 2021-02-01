For every Black History Month movie rental, TELUS is donating the full cost to the Black Health Alliance

Optik and Pik TV customers can access the collection of 50 exceptional films honouring Black History Month through Video on Demand

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate Black History Month, TELUS will donate the full cost of the rental of 50 curated films that feature Black artists or Black history in the TELUS Video on Demand library, up to $10,000 to The Black Health Alliance , a community-led charity working to improve the health and well-being of Black communities in Canada. The Celebrating Black History collection is available now through March 1 to all Optik and Pik TV customers, and features a selection of Black biographical and historical films including award-winning titles such as 12 Years A Slave, Harriet, Hidden Figures, and Selma. Rentals cost between $5 and $7.

“At TELUS, our team’s longstanding and passionate belief in the power and importance of diversity and inclusiveness is reflected in our collective commitment to social justice and equality within our organisation and in the communities where we live, work and serve,” says Darren Entwistle, CEO at TELUS. “Black History month presents an opportunity for us to acknowledge the contributions and celebrate the achievements of Black leaders, past and present, amplified this year through the Optik Celebrating Black History Collection featuring Black producers, artists and potent stories. We are privileged to include the Black Health Alliance as our partner in this initiative as we stand united in promoting equity, fairness, and systemic change across Canada and well beyond.”