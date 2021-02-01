 

For every Black History Month movie rental, TELUS is donating the full cost to the Black Health Alliance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 17:00  |  44   |   |   

Optik and Pik TV customers can access the collection of 50 exceptional films honouring Black History Month through Video on Demand

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate Black History Month, TELUS will donate the full cost of the rental of 50 curated films that feature Black artists or Black history in the TELUS Video on Demand library, up to $10,000 to The Black Health Alliance, a community-led charity working to improve the health and well-being of Black communities in Canada. The Celebrating Black History collection is available now through March 1 to all Optik and Pik TV customers, and features a selection of Black biographical and historical films including award-winning titles such as 12 Years A Slave, Harriet, Hidden Figures, and Selma. Rentals cost between $5 and $7.

“At TELUS, our team’s longstanding and passionate belief in the power and importance of diversity and inclusiveness is reflected in our collective commitment to social justice and equality within our organisation and in the communities where we live, work and serve,” says Darren Entwistle, CEO at TELUS. “Black History month presents an opportunity for us to acknowledge the contributions and celebrate the achievements of Black leaders, past and present, amplified this year through the Optik Celebrating Black History Collection featuring Black producers, artists and potent stories. We are privileged to include the Black Health Alliance as our partner in this initiative as we stand united in promoting equity, fairness, and systemic change across Canada and well beyond.”

Optik and Pik TV customers can also access a curated selection of free titles from TELUS Originals, STORYHIVE, and YouTube playlists available on the Community Connections channel, channel 345. Customers can watch films produced by Canadian filmmakers such as Who am I produced by Adhel Arop and Justin MacGrego, and The Walk On produced by Marshall Lee, along with TELUS Original produced series including Secret Alberta, Secret Calgary, Secret Vancouver, and Secret Victoria.

The full list of featured titles in the Celebrating Black History collection can be found on the home screen of Optik and Pik TV. For more information on Optik and Pik TV, visit telus.com/tv.

About TELUS
TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $15 billion in annual revenue and 15.4 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. At TELUS, we leverage our world-leading technology’s potential to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our long-standing commitment to putting customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada’s largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute $736 million and 1.4 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Lena Chen
TELUS Public Relations
lena.chen@telus.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

For every Black History Month movie rental, TELUS is donating the full cost to the Black Health Alliance Optik and Pik TV customers can access the collection of 50 exceptional films honouring Black History Month through Video on DemandVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - To celebrate Black History Month, TELUS will donate the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Publish Preclinical Data from Investigational COVID-19 Vaccine Program in ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
TELUS announces preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2020 results of TELUS International
25.01.21
TELUS International launches IPO roadshow
21.01.21
TELUS launches newest Health for Good mobile clinic to support citizens of Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside
21.01.21
TELUS launches newest Health for Good mobile clinic to support Toronto’s most marginalized citizens
09.01.21
TELUS announces filing of registration statement for proposed Initial Public Offering of TELUS International