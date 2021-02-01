Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Viela Bio to Horizon Therapeutics plc for $53.00 per share in cash.

On behalf of Viela Bio shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.