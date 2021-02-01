 

Viela Bio Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Viela Bio, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – VIE

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 17:24  |  31   |   |   

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Viela Bio to Horizon Therapeutics plc for $53.00 per share in cash.

On behalf of Viela Bio shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Viela Bio shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Viela Bio Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Viela Bio, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – VIE Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
American Express Introduces New Limited-Time Offers for U.S. Consumer and Business Delta SkyMiles, ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Provides Business Updates and Announces Amendments to Credit ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Horizon Therapeutics plc to Acquire Viela Bio, Inc. to Significantly Expand Development Pipeline and Grow Rare Disease Medicine Portfolio