 

HAMBORNER REIT AG publishes guidance for 2021 financial year

HAMBORNER REIT AG / Key word(s): Forecast
HAMBORNER REIT AG publishes guidance for 2021 financial year

01.02.2021 / 17:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

HAMBORNER REIT AG publishes guidance for 2021 financial year

- Forecast income from rents and leases between €82 million and €86 million

- FFO on track for between €45 million and €50 million

- NAV expected to be roughly on previous year's level

- Portfolio optimisation to continue

- Forward-looking investments at established retail park locations

- Dividend proposal likely in line with previous year

OUTLOOK 2021

Duisburg, 1 February 2021 - The Management Board of HAMBORNER REIT AG today made its first estimates for business performance in the current 2021 financial year and has published corresponding guidance.

According to current expectations, income from rents and leases is set to be between €82 million and €86 million (previous years' guidance: €87-88 million). Funds from operations (FFO) are expected to amount to between €45 million and €50 million in the 2021 financial year (previous years' guidance: €52-54 million). Net asset value (NAV) is expected to be at about the same level as the previous year. At present, this forecast is still subject to uncertainties that to a substantial extend stem from non-recurring effects anticipated during the fiscal year.

The uncertainty is due firstly to the possible impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the company's revenue and earnings situation. Given the current developments in connection with the pandemic and the associated nationwide lockdown since the middle of December 2020, at this time the Management Board is assuming that individual tenants affected by closures may curtail or suspend their rent payments moving ahead, despite the continuing high overall stability of the portfolio. Depending on the extent and duration of restrictions, and on the possible tenant insolvencies as a result, a negative impact is anticipated on the company's revenue and results of operations.



