HAMBORNER REIT AG: Guidance for fiscal year 2021

HAMBORNER REIT AG, Goethestraße 45, 47166 Duisburg, 1 February 2021

The Management Board of HAMBORNER REIT AG approved the following guidance for the fiscal year 2021 in its board meeting today:

- Income from rents and leases of €82-86 million (previous years' guidance: €87-88 million Euro)

- Funds from operations (FFO) of €45-50 million (previous years' guidance: €52-54 million Euro)

- Net Asset Value (NAV) expected to be at about the same level as the previous year

The abovementioned guidance includes a larger range compared to last year. This is based on remaining uncertainties in connection with individual forecast assumptions, which to a substantial extend relate to non-recurring effects during the fiscal year. These uncertainties in particular result from the possible impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the revenue and earnings figures of the company, the further progress in planned property purchases and property sales and any associated expenses for early loan repayments, if applicable, as well as from investments in connection with tasks relating to subsequent letting in three retail centres.

Taking into account the business development in 2020 and the guidance for the fiscal year 2021, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board intend to propose the payment of a dividend to this year's Annual General Meeting, which is expected to be at the level of the dividend distributed last year.

HAMBORNER REIT AG

