 

Spencer Cox Joins UBS as a Financial Advisor in Iowa

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Spencer Cox has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor within the Alpha Wealth Consulting Group in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Spencer has been a Financial Advisor for 10 years, most recently working at Morgan Stanley. Spencer started his career at Smith Barney, where he was a consultant for five years before becoming an entrepreneur. He built his company into one of the largest family owned vending and coffee businesses in the state of Iowa, before selling it and returning to a career in finance. In his new role, Spencer will be tasked with advising business owners, and foundations and endowments in the local community.

“As an entrepreneur and passionate philanthropist, Spencer brings a unique perspective to the Group, as he will truly be able to relate to our clients and their evolving financial needs,” said Jim Spooner, Senior Partner and Financial Advisor within the Alpha Wealth Consulting Group at UBS Wealth Management USA. “We look forward to working closely with Spencer and know he will be a strong partner as we continue to grow our business in Iowa.”

Spencer was a collegiate athlete at Central College where he earned his BA in Business Management. He brings that competitive spirit to his everyday life and still enjoys competing in triathlons, as well as playing golf and tennis. Spencer’s passion for volunteerism is well-known in the local community. He has held board positions with the National Kidney Foundation, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Iowa, and the Greater Des Moines YMCA Camp. He currently resides in Urbandale with his wife, Stephanie, and their four children.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.



Wertpapier


