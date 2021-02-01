 

Teleperformance Earns 7th Consecutive Full Enterprise-wide Social Responsibility Standard Certification From Verego

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 17:45  |  69   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, today announced it has received the Enterprise-Wide Social Responsibility Standard (SRS) Certification Award from Verego for the seventh consecutive year. For more than a decade, Teleperformance has been recognized multiple times as a cross-industry global thought leader and benchmark performer in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by independent business analysts, assessors, international associations, and global philanthropic foundations.

The Verego SRS Certification provides a comprehensive framework for ensuring the effective management of corporate responsibility initiatives. It is awarded to companies that excel in terms of policies and practices in five key areas: leadership, ethics, people, community, and the environment. Teleperformance once again achieved Enterprise-Wide Certification in all five defined areas of the Verego SRS standard.

The detailed Verego impact report notes that Teleperformance has improved its own CSR scores each year while exceeding the annual scoring averages of all SRS other certified organizations.

"In 2013, Teleperformance first pursued and achieved certification in all five areas of Verego's SRS Standard. Each year since, Teleperformance has continued to develop its responsible business practices and demonstrate its leadership with achievement of top scores in its ethical, social, and environmental approaches. Feedback from employees and site managers has continuously shown that Teleperformance's values and approaches are thoroughly implemented at the ground level" said Carole Kerrey, Lead Certification Assessor at Verego.

26 separate Teleperformance operations in all world regions across the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CEMEA were included in the intensive Verego SRS audit review diligence process.

Clémentine Gauthier, Global Director Corporate Social Responsibility, Teleperformance, commented: “We are very pleased to attain our seventh consecutive annual Verego SRS certification. Our consistency and increasing year-over-year scores show our sustained commitment to be strong worldwide leaders in Corporate Social Responsibility. Thanks to Verego and to the entire Teleperformance team for your great interest, passion and support for all of our CSR efforts.”

